Summer means two things around the Inweekly office—Best of the Coast voting and pet issue planning. While both of those things are exciting, only one can be described as “Cute AF.”
And that’s The Pet Issue, of course.
Featuring illustrations by the one and only Poppy Garcia, an Insta-famous fox and as many of your beloved pets as possible, this year’s issue lives up to the hype. We hope you have as much fun reading it as we did making it.
Eat, Sleep, Rescue, Repeat with Jessika Coker and her Snaggle Nation
Even Dogs Need Adjusting with Dr. Ellen Neal
Reader Pet Pics
Should You Get A Dog?
Barks and Bargains
Shades That Do Good
10 Petiquette Tips
Poisonous or Pretty?
Pet Dates
Fall In Love
Get Out
Adoption Options