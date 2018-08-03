Outtakes—Rigged Bids

By Rick Outzen

An Escambia County grand jury needs to investigate the bid process in the Escambia County School District. For the second time in the past two years, a judge has declared the bid practices of Superintendent Malcolm Thomas and his administration unfair and ordered the district to rebid a contract.

What other bids have the district rigged to award contracts to favored vendors?

The latest case involved a $1.9 million health care contract that Judge Bruce McKibben said was awarded through a “questionable” process with an “appearance of impropriety.” He recommended that a final order be entered declaring the award of a contract to Aloa Care Group “erroneous, arbitrary and capricious.”

Pediatric Services of America previously held the contract. In 1997, PSA collaborated with the Santa Rosa County School District to develop a model for providing health services at all its schools. PSA added Okaloosa County schools in 2009 and then Escambia County in 2013.

Aloa Care Group had no business before being awarded the contract. It had only two employees, a former PSA employee and her husband. However, Aloa Care had a friend, Martha Hanna, who is the district’s health services coordinator. Hanna wrote a letter of recommendation for Aloa Care and served on the evaluation committee that awarded the bid to her friend.

Citing Hanna’s conflict of interest, PSA appealed the decision and won.

A similar situation occurred two years ago. Jani-King met all the bid requirements and had the best bid price for the district’s custodial services. The request for proposals required audited financial statements. American Facility Services (AFS) submitted two years of reviewed, not audited, financial reports. Failure to fulfill the audited statement requirement meant the vendor should have been given a zero in that category of the evaluation process. Instead, the school district ranked AFS at the top and Jani-King second. AFS was awarded the five-year, $1.5 million contract.

Jani-King appealed the decision. Administrative Law Judge W. David Watkins issued a ruling that the school district had broken Florida law governing public contract awards by ignoring the fact that AFS failed to provide audited financial statements.

However, Thomas ignored Watkins’ order. The custodial contract with AFS was canceled, but district staff made sure Jani-King didn’t get the business. The school board dropped the requirement for companies to provide the higher accounting standard of audited statements. The new custodial contract went to PESG Facilities Services.

Superintendent Thomas learned nothing from the Jani-King case and appears to have continued to allow the district to award multi-million dollar contracts to whomever it wants regardless of qualifications.

Twice the district has broken the law. State Attorney Bill Eddins needs to investigate what other violations have occurred.