Midterm Meet & Greet: Phil Ehr

In anticipation of the August primary and November general election, Inweekly has created this series to introduce you to the candidates who will be on your ballots. We’ll mostly focus on local stuff, but statewide races and Congress will also be on our radar.

This week, we talked to Phil Ehr—a veteran who’s running to represent our district in Washington.

————————————————

Evolving with Ehr

By Jennie McKeon

Phil Ehr is a career Navy veteran and former Republican running for the Democratic nominee for Congress in Florida’s 1st District.

But Ehr says he’s not just running as a Democrat. He’s running as an American.

“Our country’s in trouble,” he said. “Things need to change.”

And change can be good. Just ask Ehr.

At 18, he registered to vote as a Republican and was relatively party loyal until the 2016 election. Ehr was a supporter of Ohio Gov. John Kasich and said the Republican Party’s nomination of Donald Trump was the final straw.

“I realized there was no room left for me,” he said. “The Republican Party left me.”

“In my lifetime, the Democratic Party was better on civil rights. In my lifetime, the Democratic Party was better on the environment. In my lifetime, the Democratic Party was better on spending—the Republican Party is talking about some major cuts on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security—cutting support from people who really need it.”

Ehr knows that a vast majority of Florida’s 1st District votes Republican but said there should be room for more opinions.

“It’s not good to essentially be a one-party region,” he said. “It doesn’t bring good decisions.”

Ehr is a retired U.S. Navy officer with 26 years of active duty service. He flew classified reconnaissance in the Cold War and combat support in Desert Storm. After he served his last duty station in the United Kingdom, Ehr retired, but his family stayed in London while his children finished school.

Ehr took on more parental responsibilities and eventually became involved with the English Chess Federation, a position that has made him uniquely qualified for politics in 2018.

While working with the group, he helped to fight corruption in the World Chess Federation, whose Russian leader was later sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for supporting the Government of Syria and association with ISIS.

When it comes to foreign affairs, Ehr said he believes President Trump has only “amplified chaos.”

“He’s tearing down a lot of what our country has built as an international system. He’s not respecting what legacy patriots of World War II have left behind,” he added.

As a congressman for Northwest Florida, Ehr said he wants to see more “upwardly mobile jobs” for the middle class, address the “recklessness” of the Veterans Affairs administration and provide cleaner water and new infrastructure.

“That’s the first thing they (Republicans) should’ve done before they went to divisive policies such as health care and tax cuts. Where’s the infrastructure stimulus?”

As for the environment, Ehr said he wants to protect Santa Rosa Island and noted that he supported Florida Sen. Bill Nelson’s withdrawal of support to allow private ownership of Pensacola and Navarre beaches. In October 2017, Nelson said he withdrew support because the bill did not go far enough to prevent the reopening of Navarre Pass.

Over in Walton County, the issue of privately-owned beachfronts have sparked debate and even provoked Gov. Rick Scott to sign an executive order to protect public beach access. Ehr said he supports customary use and that privatizing beach accesses only hurts tourism, a major job creator in the Panhandle.

“We want a friendly, welcoming beach,” he said.

Ehr considers himself a more centrist politician. When it comes to the hot-button issue of gun control, he said there needs to be a suspension of sales of assault-style weapons until federal research shows an acceptable level of risk. Ehr is a gun owner himself and said they are a part of our culture, but there needs to be more checks and balances to prevent further tragedies such as the Parkland shooting.

“What’s the remedy? Some say there are not enough mental health resources. I agree with that. There are also not enough background checks. This phenomenon of mass shootings needs to stop.”

According to his campaign website, Ehr takes a more definitive approach on social issues. He believes in expanding federal sexual discrimination laws to include protections for LGBTQ Americans; he believes the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. should be provided with opportunities to work toward citizenship; he believes in closing the racial wealth gap; and when it comes to women’s reproductive rights, he believes in a women’s right to choose.

If Ehr gets the Democratic nomination and beats incumbent Matt Gaetz, he’ll likely be faced with fixing the health care system. The individual mandate will end in 2019, essentially taking away a major component to the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. While many Democratic candidates across the country have been talking about a single-payer health care system, Ehr said politicians should first try to “get back to basics.” He believes a good system will involve both public and private providers and will close the gap between those who qualify for health insurance subsidies and those who don’t.

“I don’t think we’re ready for universal health care, but that’s something we can openly debate,” he said. “Every American deserves American-quality health care. Most people are one disease away from medical bankruptcy.”

While looking ahead at the Panhandle’s future, Ehr takes some inspiration from the past, more specifically the men and women of the World War II era, otherwise known as “the greatest generation.”

“I’m for the values that Americans stood up and sacrificed for in World War II,” he said. “There’s nothing like the type of leadership we had of that era. I want to bring that back.”

LEARN MORE ABOUT PHIL EHR

Website: ehrforcongress.com

Twitter: @PhilEhr

Facebook: facebook.com/ehrforflorida1