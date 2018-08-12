Winners & Losers 8/9/18



Winners

Troy Rafferty

The International Academy of Trial Lawyers recently inducted the Levin Papantonio shareholder into its fellowship. The Academy limits membership to 500 Fellows from the United States and honors those who have achieved a career of excellence through demonstrated skill and ability in jury trials, trials before the court and appellate practice. Chartered in 1954, the Academy’s general purposes are to cultivate the science of jurisprudence, promote reforms in the law, facilitate the administration of justice and elevate the standards of integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession.

IMS ExpertServices

The Pensacola-based company was recently named to the prestigious Best Companies To Work For in Florida rankings in the mid-sized employer category. In its inaugural year on the rankings, the company placed 12th. Organizations underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. IMS ExpertServices ranked 98 percent for many areas, including overall employee satisfaction.

National Flight Academy

AT&T has awarded the National Flight Academy (NFA) a $25,000 grant to support STEM Saturdays, an introductory science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program designed for young children in third through sixth grades. Held the third Saturday of every month, STEM students spend a half-day at the NFA engaged in hands-on activities aboard the world’s only landlocked aircraft carrier, Ambition. STEM Saturday programs cost between $40-$50 per child. Thanks to AT&T underwriting the tuition costs, the NFA will be able to run the program from August 2018 through May 2019 at only $30 per child.

