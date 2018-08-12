Outtakes—Follow the Process

By Rick Outzen

In January, Incoa Performance Minerals officials approached the Port of Pensacola about the possibility of setting up a calcium carbonate processing facility. They were given a tour of the port. FloridaWest was asked to work with them.

The mayor’s office considered the company a viable tenant for the Port and specifically excluded the “mineral processing facility” in its marketing agreement with NAI Halford that was dated Feb. 2.

FloridaWest negotiated for the city leases for Port Warehouse #9 and #10 and approximately 6.5 acres of adjacent undeveloped land. Incoa would invest initially $25 million at the Port and another $75 million when the second and third manufacturing lines were completed. The total annual revenue for the Port would be over $1 million, including rent, dockage, wharfage and other fees. When built out, the manufacturing facility will have an annual payroll of over $5 million and 77 full-time jobs. The average salary would be $65,000.

The proposal was delivered to the City. Council President Gerald Wingate placed it on the agenda, and the council approved that the mayor negotiate with Incoa and present an agreement to the council for final approval.

