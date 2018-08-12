Inweekly’s End of Summer To Do List



Love it or hate it, summer is almost over.

To help you survive the homestretch of the sweaty season, we’ve put together some our current obsessions and can’t-miss events in this handy to do list. From art exhibitions to new restaurants, we’ve tried to include something for just about everybody, including kids. So read up and get ready to make the most of what’s left of this August.

•Hang with Andy Warhol and some of his favorite heroes and villains

pensacolamuseum.org

•Rediscover the magic of Mary Poppins

pensacolalittletheatre.com

•See “Eighth Grade”

but make sure you read our interview with its star Elsie Fisher first

•Get in your feelings with Death Cab For Cutie

when “Thank You for Today” drops Friday, Aug. 17

•Treat your pup (and yourself) to ice cream

Saturday, Aug. 11 at Pet Supermarket

heartanimalrescue.org

•Enjoy a classic movie in a classic setting

pensacolasaenger.com

•Take the ferry to the beach

pensacolabaycruises.com

•Celebrate Julia at Jackson’s

Wednesday, Aug. 15

jacksonsrestaurant.com

