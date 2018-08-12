Calendar 8/9/18



THURSDAY 8.9

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DOGS DAYS OF SUMMER AT PERFECT PLAIN 5 p.m. Portion of sales go to Pensacola Humane Society. 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

THE DISTRICT GRAND OPENING 5 p.m. The District: Seville Steak and Seafood, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GREAT SOUTHERN RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Aug. 12. Three-course dinner for $33 at Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

COREY SMITH 6 p.m. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Road. flounderschowderhouse.com

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MARY POPPINS 7:30 p.m. $17. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FRIDAY 8.10

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

GREAT SOUTHERN RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Aug. 12. Three-course dinner for $33 at Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 6 p.m. Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, 40 S. Alcaniz St.

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MARY POPPINS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

HILL-KELLY MOVIES IN THE PARK 7:40 p.m. Free. “Justice League.” Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. facebook.com/communitymaritimepark

SATURDAY 8.11

PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Bay Bluffs Park, 3400 Scenic Highway, and Chimney Park at Langley/Scenic Highway intersection. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SUMMER HEALTH BLAST 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Medical, dental and vision screenings for adults and children, food, kids’ activities, crafts and more. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St. healthcarewithinreach.org

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

SEA TURTLE BABY SHOWER 11 a.m.-2 p.m. LandShark Landing, 165 Ft. Pickens Road. facebook.com/landsharkbeachbar

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

THE O’RILEY 26.2 3:02 p.m. 26.2-foot race starting at O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern, 3728 Creighton Road. orileystavern.com

GREAT SOUTHERN RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Aug. 12. Three-course dinner for $33 at Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

BOOK LAUNCH: DATHAN AUERBACH’S ‘BAD MAN’ 6-7 p.m. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

SUMMER CLASSIC SERIES ‘REAR WINDOW’ 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MARY POPPINS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop and $10 party. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country and ballroom music. No partner required. 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com.

JOHN BERRY 8-10 p.m. $40. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. theimogenetheatre.com

SUNDAY 8.12

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

MARY POPPINS 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

GREAT SOUTHERN RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Aug. 12. Three-course dinner for $33 at Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

MONDAY 8.13

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 8.14

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Deja Vu. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

WEDNESDAY 8.15

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

JACKSON’S AND JULIA Lunch and dinner specials. Celebration of Julia Child. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox.

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA YOUNG PROFESSIONALS CANDIDATE FORUM: COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2 & 4 5:30 p.m. Phineas Phoggs, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JULIA CHILD COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

THE HOME BREW 6-10 p.m. $35. Hosted by Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida. Perfect Plain, 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 7-10 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

OPEN STUDIO: CARDBOARD GUITARS 11:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

HAVANA On view through Aug. 29. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

LIFE IS BUT A DREAM On view through Aug. 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

HEY JUPITER On view through Aug. 30. Artwork from Marilyn Garrett. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

FOREST OF THE MIND On view through Aug. 30. Artwork from Will Crane. Artel Gallery, 226 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER On view through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ON THE PASSAGE OF A BRIEF PERIOD OF TIME On view through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ORGANIC ELEMENTS FOR THE ARTFUL SOUL On view through Sept. 8. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

EVERYTHING THAT SOUNDS IN THE FOREST: CONTEMPORARY ART OF PERUVIAN AMAZON On view Aug. 14 through Oct. 21. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ICONS OF PENSACOLA On view until Oct. 31. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view until July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

