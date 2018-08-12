Oyster Cook-Off & Craft Beer Weekend Initial Chef Lineup Announced

Tickets are on sale for one of the South’s biggest culinary weekends of the year—the Oyster Cook-Off and Craft Beer Weekend in Gulf Shores.

The event attracts restaurateurs, chefs and oyster farmers to celebrate one of the Gulf of Mexico’s greatest treasures: the oyster. Attendees will have the chance to indulge in hundreds of dishes served by over 50 chefs and attend cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs. The festival will also feature a music stage headlined by county star Michael Ray.

Since its inception in 2008, the Oyster Cook-Off has been shining a spotlight on Alabama Gulf Seafood and Southern oyster recipes from Rockefeller to Cajun.

The Cook-Off is also home to the North American Oyster Showcase, a gorgeous raw bar with one of the largest selections of raw oysters curated and flown in fresh from the best boutique oyster farms on the continent. Attendees can enjoy and compare oysters from the Gulf side-by-side with varieties from Pacific Northwest, New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Oysters farmers from far and wide will be on hand to shuck and talk with attendees.

Celebrity Chef Initial Stage Lineup: Workshops and Food Demonstrations Will Feature:

•Martie Duncan (Food Network Star)

•Chris Lilly (5x Memphis in May winner)

•Cory Bahr (Food Network Star)

•Jim Smith (Top Chef)

•Justin Warner (Food Network Star)

•Linkie Marais (Food Network Star)

•Carl Ruiz (Guy’s Grocery Games)

• Panini Pete Blohme (Guy’s Grocery Games)

•Irv Miller (Cookbook Author)

Pages: 1 2