Picture Perfect



By Jennie McKeon

For 25 years, the Power of Photography Show has displayed the best work from both professional and amateur photographers in the area.

Two and a half decades and literally thousands of images later, there’s still much to show.

“It’s our silver anniversary,” said Timothy Brooks, longtime member of the Wide Angle Photo Club, which hosts the Power of Photography Show.

The Wide Angle Photo Club started in 1988 and to this day features a mix of hobbyists and professionals who all share a passion for photography. The group’s name indicates its inclusiveness for anyone who enjoys photography.

Once a month, the group meets to critique their latest work, learn new techniques and socialize. Members range from teens to retired folks. Some have thousands of dollars in photo equipment, and some snap photos with a smartphone. The club’s annual fee is just $30.

“We learn from each other about new equipment and software,” Brooks said. “The meetings are also a chance to fellowship. We encourage everyone to come to a meeting and check us out.”

The Power of Photography Show had humble beginnings at multiple venues including the Santa Rosa County Fair, Cordova Mall and the meeting room of the Holiday Inn on Pensacola Beach before it came to the Pensacola Cultural Center, where it has been the last two years. The event is not only a chance for photographers to exhibit their work, but it’s a show that gives back. For the past 12 years, the show has supported Arc Gateway, a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over the years, the Power of Photography Show has raised $60,000 for the nonprofit.

“It’s really the best of two worlds,” Brooks said.

It’s also an opportunity for photographers of all skill levels to show their work. It’s the largest photography show in the Panhandle with nearly 1,000 images submitted each year. A panel of three judges chooses the best of the entries for display and awards.

Brooks credits Wide Angle member Fernando Alemida for digitizing the submission process to cut costs, leaving more proceeds for Arc Gateway.

