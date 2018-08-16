Calendar 8/16/18



THURSDAY 8.16

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ROSIE O’ GRADY’S 51ST ANNIVERSARY 5 p.m. Live music and free wine tasting. Rose O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER 5-7 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. Proceeds benefit Pensacola Humane Society. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

FRIDAY 8.17

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

HBA HOME AND PRODUCT SHOW 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. South Palafox. Live music, art. gallerynight.org

FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FUHC FEST (FEEDING THE URBAN HOMELESS COMMUNITY) 6 p.m. $5 each night. $8 for wristband. Live music and comedy. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

BLUES SOCIETY OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA REGIONAL BLUES CHALLENGE 6 p.m. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequater.com

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

IMOGENE THEATRE HISTORY NIGHT 7-9 p.m. $10. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. facebook.com/theimogenetheatre

SATURDAY 8.18

PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Wayside Park/Graffiti Bridge. Meet at Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St., and Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Parkway. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

DOGGIE BATHE-IN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $8-$11. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 North Q St. Bring your own towel. pensacolahumane.org

LEAPS 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HBA HOME AND PRODUCT SHOW 10 a.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

‘THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS’ 1 p.m. $5. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

THE WISDOM OF MYTH 2-4 p.m. Free, public invited. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.

BLUES SOCIETY OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA REGIONAL BLUES CHALLENGE 2 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequater.com

PENSACOLA BEACH RV RESORT’S 2ND ANNUAL BLOCK PARTY 4-8 p.m. Free. Pensacola Beach RV Resort, 17 Via de Luna Drive. Benefits Gulf Coast Kid’s House. facebook.com/pbrvr

FUHC FEST (FEEDING THE URBAN HOMELESS COMMUNITY) 6 p.m. $5 each night. $8 for wristband. Live music and comedy. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

SUMMER CLASSIC SERIES ‘WIZARD OF OZ’ 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

EVH 4 EVA: VAN HALEN TRIBUTE BAND 7 p.m. $15. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FRIENDS TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. Free to attend. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. facebook.com/theimogenetheatre

SUNDAY 8.19

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Dr. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

HBA HOME AND PRODUCT SHOW 12 p.m. $5. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

SANTA ROSA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTATION: MILTON TRAIN DEPOT 3 p.m. Free. The History of the L&N Train Depot by Art Tuttle. 5003 Henry St. wfrm.org

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

‘LONG TIME COMING’ SCREENING 4-6 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. longtimecoming.film/screenings

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BLUES ON THE BAY 6-8 p.m. The Truth and Crosstown. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola

MONDAY 8.20

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER All day. Tropical Smoothie, 5147 Bayou Blvd. Ste. C. Proceeds benefit Pensacola Humane Society. facebook.com/tropsmoothpensacola

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRUTTI DI MARE HANDS-ON COOKING 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 8.21

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER 3-7 p.m. Back Porch Bar and Grill, 710 N. Palafox. Proceeds benefit Pensacola Humane Society. facebook.com/backporchpensacola

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

‘THE BIRDS’ SCREENING 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. The Astronauts. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

WEDNESDAY 8.22

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER 4:30-6:30 p.m. Lucy’s in the Square, 301 S. Adams St. Proceeds benefit Pensacola Humane Society. facebook.com/lucysinthesquare

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 7-10 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ORGANIC ELEMENTS FOR THE ARTFUL SOUL RECEPTION 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

Current Exhibits

HAVANA On view through Aug. 29. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

LIFE IS BUT A DREAM On view through Aug. 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

HEY JUPITER On view through Aug. 30. Artwork from Marilyn Garrett. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

FOREST OF THE MIND On view through Aug. 30. Artwork from Will Crane. Artel Gallery, 226 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER On view through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ON THE PASSAGE OF A BRIEF PERIOD OF TIME On view through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ORGANIC ELEMENTS FOR THE ARTFUL SOUL On view through Sept. 8. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

EVERYTHING THAT SOUNDS IN THE FOREST: CONTEMPORARY ART OF PERUVIAN AMAZON On view through Oct. 21. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ICONS OF PENSACOLA On view until Oct. 31. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view until July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Pages: 1 2