Winners & Losers 8/16/18



Winners

Gordon Paulus

The senior communications specialist at Gulf Power and member of the Pensacola chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association was sworn in as state president of the association’s board of directors. As state president, Paulus will lead the 1,000-member statewide organization, which includes 15 professional chapters and 12 student chapters from Pensacola to Vero Beach. He has been a member of FPRA since 2004 and is a two-time president of the Pensacola chapter.

Shannon Massingale

The Florida Coalition for Children recognized the behavioral health coordination manager at Lakeview Center as the Florida Therapist of the Year. Massingale has been at Lakeview Center since 2005, primarily working with children and their caregivers. She created a foster parent assistance program that offers therapy at no cost. Massingale also developed a trauma-focused parenting program used in residential substance abuse to help parents process how trauma impacts the role of the caregiver.

Al Henderson

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity has named Henderson its new chief operating officer. The Pensacola native has been program developer and director of economic and social services for the Community Action Program. Before that, Henderson worked for a local weekly newspaper for several years before starting The Independent Voice weekly. As Habitat’s COO, he has been charged with the leadership of program operations, which includes outreach, family services, land acquisition, and construction.

