Outtakes—Breathing Life Into Dreams

By Rick Outzen

Recently, I listened to President Ronald Reagan’s last speech that he gave at the presentation ceremony for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He didn’t brag about his accomplishments or bash the media and Democratic Party. He chose to talk about the importance of immigrants to our nation.

“We lead the world because, unique among nations, we draw our people—our strength—from every country and every corner of the world,” he said. “And by doing so, we continuously renew and enrich our nation. While other countries cling to the stale past, here in America, we breathe life into dreams.”

My great-grandfather, John Aloysius Cannon, immigrated with his Irish parents to the United States soon after he was born in 1856. When he was in his mid-20s, he moved to Greenville, Miss., and was the contractor that built the Mississippi rail line that eventually became part of the Georgia Pacific Railroad Company.

He found a nice Irish girl in the Mississippi Delta, Maggie Shanahan, and married her in 1880. They had six children, including my grandmother, Jenny, who later married George Outzen, another first-generation American, from Earle, Ark.

Cannon sold his construction company after 20 years, invested in real estate, and held “court” from his office above the Bank of Washington. People sought his counsel, which was how he became known as “Uncle Johnnie” to most of Greenville.

