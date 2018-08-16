Another Bidding ‘Black Eye’



By Duwayne Escobedo

Pediatric Services of America performs student health services for 246 school districts across the nation and has more than 4,000 employees. The Atlanta-based healthcare provider boasts $355 million in assets and $95 million in net worth.

Pediatric Services takes care of students in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa school districts, all of which give them high marks.

In fact, Martha Hanna, who oversees student health for Escambia County as a registered nurse and the health services coordinator, said PSA did an “excellent” job for the school system in a recommendation letter. Hanna added, “We have had a very positive working relationship with PSA Healthcare with very few concerns over the past five years.”

However, after receiving bids on April 26, Hanna seemingly steered the district’s roughly $1.9-million contract for student health services away from PSA to its former employee Jodi Kendrick.

Kendrick and her husband, Ben, formed startup Aloa Care Group in August 2017. Neither had any experience running a healthcare company. Three days before their contract was scheduled to take effect, Kendrick, the administrator, and her husband, operations manager, remained the only employees, according to court documents.

They counted on a Small Business Association loan to provide them with enough money to cover expenses for the first three months.

Kendrick, who PSA dismissed May 12, 2017, for undisclosed reasons, had three recommendation letters all based on her work for Pediatric Services. One came from Hanna, who sat on the school district’s five-member bid review committee. Additionally, the information presented in the administrative hearing on June 28 and 29 alleged Hanna also assisted Kendrick with her proposal.

School District ‘Impropriety’

Administrative Law Judge R. Bruce McKibben of Tallahassee ruled on July 24 in favor of Pediatric Service’s challenge to the Escambia County School District’s award to Aloa Care.

He wrote that the “appearance of impropriety cannot be ignored.” McKibben pointed out Aloa Care Group’s bid lacked a “balance sheet, profit and loss statement, evidence of cash on hand, any identification of a bank account or any other information from which its financial stability and long-term viability could be measured.”

McKibben added Hanna appeared to violate Florida conflict of interest and ethics laws.

“Ms. Hanna should have recused herself from further involvement,” he wrote. “That she did not reeks of impropriety.”

The ruling was the second time an administrative law judge found improprieties in the school district’s bidding process in the past two years. In 2016, the school district was ordered to rebid its custodial services when it ignored its bid specifications and awarded the five-year, $1.5 million contract to a company that failed to provide audited financial statements.

According to a transcript of the selection committee’s meeting, Hanna disparaged the PSA bid during the committee’s review of the two proposals. She said, for one, its reference letters lacked professionalism.

“They’re scrambling to get their three,” Hanna said at one point. “Their references are weak for this size of a company.”

Hanna was referring to a letter from a parent, Cara Wilbur. Wilbur praised Pediatric Service for its “careful examination” of her daughter, Lindsey, who broke her toe in a school activity. PSA sent her to a local hospital for treatment after she was “treated like family,” Wilbur wrote.

PSA also included glowing recommendations from Teresa Schroeder, Okaloosa school system’s program director for student intervention services. Schroeder wrote that Pediatric Services “met and exceeded DOH guidelines.” Meanwhile, Sherry Smith, director of student services for Santa Rosa County, lauded PSA as “nothing less than outstanding.”

Later during the meeting, Hanna insisted that PSA was “not local,” even though it bases its Northwest Florida operations here.

District employees on the student health services bid review committee besides Hanna included Teri Szafran, director of Exceptional Student Education; Laura Colo, director of the Title I program; Bradley Mostert, senior auditor; and John Dombroskie, purchasing director.

