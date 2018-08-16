Access To The Other Beach



By Jeremy Morrison

People want to be near the water. They want to be on the beach, enjoying the waves and the sand.

In recent years, however, the public’s access to Florida’s beaches has been diminished in some instances, washed away by private property rights that grant condos free reign to enforce their high-water claims with “No Trespassing” signs and teams of security guards to shoo people towards increasingly shrinking real estate designated for public use.

This isn’t the case in places like Pensacola Beach, where the waterfront is publicly held. But it is the case on Perdido Key, where free public access to the waterfront is limited to a few county-maintained access points while the beach grows increasingly crowded.

“I think we’re starting to get to the upper limits of beach access,” Tim Day, senior manager for Escambia County’s Natural Resources Management Department, said of the issue on Perdido Key. “As our population grows, it’ll become increasingly more difficult to get non-waterfront owners to the Gulf of Mexico.”

Escambia County maintains three areas on Perdido Key where the public is allowed free access to the beach. There’s also a fourth area, 300 feet or so of water frontage, but this beach doesn’t feature any amenities, such as a parking lot or dune walkover, that would encourage visitors. Plus, it’s gated off.

Recently, discussion of this fourth access area bubbled to the surface during an Escambia County Board of Commissioners meeting. Members of the public took the opportunity of a public comment forum in early August to express their wishes that the county takes the necessary steps at the site to facilitate public access.

The commissioners seemed primed for the discussion. Commissioner Steven Barry said he was “shocked and upset” when he initially learned the area was closed. Commissioner Lumon May said the matter merited “a longer conversation.”

Chairman Jeff Bergosh was especially passionate about the issue and aimed his questions at Commissioner Doug Underhill, who represents Perdido Key.

“We’re sitting on 300 feet. Doug, let’s open this up,” Bergosh said. “Frankly, I want to know why we’ve sat on this. Why have we sat on this?”

Underhill, meanwhile, seemed unmoved. The commissioner, who’s currently neck-deep in his re-election campaign, later described the whole episode as “folks making political hay.”

“And Jeff Bergosh is, of course, helping them,” Underhill added.

Perdido Sand Trap

In 2013, Escambia County acquired a four-acre parcel of beachfront property for habitat conservation and public access. The patch of sand and surf sits just east of The Crab Trap restaurant at 16470 Perdido Key Drive.

Escambia tapped a more than $2.3 million federal grant and paired it with nearly $800,000 of local environmental funding to purchase the property. It still sits naked, save for the skeletal concrete footprint of a long-gone condo.

“The property in question was selected due to the quality of beach mouse habitat,” explained Day.

In addition to serving as a suitable habitat for the endangered Perdido Key beach mouse and satisfying Escambia’s obligations under the area’s Habitat Conservation Plan, there have also been plans on the shelf to develop a portion of the parcel into a more accommodating access site. The plans, which Day describes as “nothing extravagant,” include using the existing concrete slab as a parking area and adding restroom facilities. The site would also need a dune walkover and split-rail fence to preserve the beach mouse habitat.

“What we’ve been seeking to do is build something like Perdido Key State Park or Park West on Pensacola Beach,” Day said.

Over the years, the county has made several attempts to secure RESTORE funding, which stems from environmental restoration money related to the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, for these improvements. Thus far, however, funding remains elusive and the site undeveloped.

During an Aug. 2 public forum, commissioners were pressed about why the unimproved parcel had sat idle for five years. People wanted to know why it is fenced off and when it might be polished up and added to the precious stock of public access points.

