The Buzz 8/16/18



Toxic City Hall Public records show that former City Administrator Eric Olson left the mayor’s office “fraught with stress, suspicion and major polarization.” Olson faced two allegations of a hostile work environment, an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint of discrimination and complaints that he hid the recycling issues from both the Constituent Services and Public Information departments.

According to notes kept by Assistant City Administrator Keith Wilkins, Constituent Services Administrator Latasha Buchanan filed a harassment complaint in March against Beth Barr, Olson’s executive assistant, “resulting from alleged harassing interactions from Ms. Barr and Mr. Olson’s inaction to resolve the problem.”

Buchanan requested to be removed from the mayor’s office and relocated elsewhere in city hall. Human Resources manager Tracy Walsh investigated and found the “threatening behavior” by Barr toward Buchanan had not been addressed and had “festered to the point that both parties have made complaints about each other, and the problems have still not been addressed.”

Walsh wrote in her report, “This neglect to correct the situation from the beginning has produced a toxic work environment for many of the staff in the mayor’s office.”

Walsh stated that since Barr was considered a part-time employee, she should have been terminated after she threatened another co-worker when the payroll incident occurred.

“However, the incident occurred over a year ago (February 2017), and no other incidents of threats have been brought to the attention of Human Resources,” she wrote.

Walsh recommended that Barr be formally reprimanded and told any future threats would be grounds for immediate termination. She pointed out that Olson violated the City’s policies by not immediately reporting the incident.

In March, Olson rescinded his approval of Laura Byrne, who works for Buchanan, to attend a conference. Byrne filed in May a complaint of retaliation against Olson, believing the City administrator was upset that she supported Buchanan.

On June 4, Buchanan filed a discrimination complaint with the EEOC.

“In February 2017, I complained to Eric Olson (city administrator) about being physically threatened by Beth Barr (assistant to city administrator), and no action was taken,” she wrote. “I have been discriminated against because of my race, black. Since I last complained in March 2018, Olson has retaliated against me by changing my work terms and conditions, which has had a negative impact on my daily duties.”

Wilkins wrote in his notes that after subsequent discussions with Mayor Hayward, it was decided that Wilkins, Ed Sisson and Tracy Walsh of the HR department and City Attorney Lysia Bowling would be placed over the investigation. Former Escambia HR Director Rod Powell was hired to conduct an independent investigation.

Powell’s report revealed a mayor’s office where employees didn’t get along, and City Administrator Olson appeared to be unwilling to deal with the conflicts and miscommunication. Many of the allegations were found to be unsubstantiated, but they indicated an office that lacked a unifying leader. Olson failed to meet with parties to resolve conflicts and “defuse the negative feelings that have polarized the office over the past year.”

However, on the allegation of harassment and retaliation, Powell found that the evidence supported the allegation that Barr threatened Buchanan in the workplace over holiday pay, which led to a “serious collapse of the working relationship” between them. He said that Olson failed to take timely corrective action to discipline Barr and to report the incident to HR immediately.

Powell recommended that Barr be disciplined, Olson admonished, and Buchanan be allowed to move her department off the seventh floor of city hall.

Resignation or Termination? The public records received by Inweekly also showed that former City Administrator Eric Olson submitted his resignation to Mayor Ashton Hayward on Monday, July 23. He asked that Friday, Aug. 10, be his last day on the job.

However, Mayor Hayward cut Olson a week earlier. On Friday, Aug. 3, the mayor announced in a press release sent out after 5 p.m., “Eric Olson has relinquished his role as City administrator now that the fiscal year 2019 budget workshops are complete.”

The official announcement came after Olson had privately called his department heads to inform them he was leaving, effective 5 p.m. He said he wanted to stay to November, but Mayor Hayward had told him the time was right for his departure.

Communities in Transition Pensacola Habitat for Humanity will host its Fourth Annual Community Summit 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. The theme is “Communities in Transition: Reinvestment and Revival.”

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 1 p.m. with a keynote address from Will Lambe and Patrick Pontius of The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, followed by a panel discussion with interactive components for the remainder of the afternoon. Panel members will develop community dialogue around communities in transition.

Panelists include Gene Franklin, director of the National Cultural Heritage Tourism Center; Clara Long, division manager for the County Community Redevelopment Agency; Jean Pierre N’Dione, general manager and co-owner of Five Sisters Blues Café; and Zachary Jenkins, HR analytics manager at Navy Federal Credit Union.

City Polls County Commissioner Grover Robinson still leads in the race to be Pensacola’s next mayor, but Councilman Brian Spencer has cut into his margin, according to the Inweekly/Political Matrix poll of likely voters conducted Aug. 3-5.

Robinson garnered 30.4 percent of the vote and led Spencer by 11.3 points. Before Spencer entered in the race in late June, Robinson was within striking distance of winning the post without a runoff with 41.8 percent and a 29.2-point lead over the field. Now, a runoff appears to be unavoidable.

