Winners & Losers 8/23/18



Winners

Beck Partners

Inc. Magazine recently revealed that Beck Partners is No. 1,519 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the magazine’s ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Gulf Coast Texans

Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park and the Gulf Coast Texans youth soccer program have been awarded the 2018 Florida Youth Soccer Association Recreational Club of the Year, selected out of approximately 250 youth soccer associations in Florida. The Gulf Coast Texans use Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park through a partnership with Escambia County Parks and Recreation, offering youth soccer for children beginning at age 3 through high school.

Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) recognized the Pensacola-based accounting firm as one of the nation’s Top 200 accounting firms. The list is comprised of accounting firms ranging in size from the multi-billion-dollar Big 4 to firms of roughly $10 million in net revenue. The rankings are compiled using data gathered from IPA’s Annual Survey and Analysis of Firms, which received over 600 responses. Founded in 1944, Saltmarsh is one of the largest CPA-led business advisory firms in the Southeast, serving clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide from offices across Florida and in Nashville.

Losers

Premium Parking

The New Orleans-based parking management company lost its contract to handle downtown Pensacola. The Downtown Improvement Board voted 4-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 14, to issue a 30-day notice. According to an analysis done by DIB Interim Executive Director Lissa Dees, the DIB will save $150,000 if it handles parking management. The DIB assumes control Sept. 14.

Daphne Campbell

The Florida state senator called the police on a Miami Herald reporter who was trying to cover a political forum. Campbell, a Democrat running for re-election, represents the state’s 38th District. On Aug. 9, Miami Herald municipal reporter Sarah Blaskey was covering a luncheon hosted by Social Citizens of Southeast Florida that focused on Campbell’s race. When Blaskey tried to ask the politician questions after the forum, Campbell reportedly called police about the “threatening behavior” of a woman in a flowered dress (Blaskey wore a such a dress). Fortunately, when they arrived on the scene, the police found no credible threat had been made.

Robert Koroly

The 1st District Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by the former Navy flight instructor who was sentenced in 2010 to more than 13 years in prison in a DUI manslaughter case that included allegations he drove the wrong way on Interstate 110. Koroly entered a plea to the DUI manslaughter charge, but after serving four years, he filed an appeal, arguing that he had received ineffective representation because his attorney had not retained an accident-reconstruction expert.