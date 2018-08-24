Outtakes—Commissioner Donald Trump

By Rick Outzen

We’ve got candidates running for local offices and pledging allegiance to the Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda. It got me thinking about what it would be like if Donald Trump served on the Escambia County Commission.

I pictured a larger, older and more orange W.D. Childers. Like the “Banty Rooster,” Trump would demand to be board chairman and would ridicule any other commissioner opposing him. He’d take to Twitter and probably call them “crooked,” “a dog” or “miscreant.”

The public forums would consist of 30 minutes of people praising Commissioner Trump. Those who didn’t lavish compliments would lose their credentials and not get past the security guard again.

The press would be forced to sit in a fenced pen and endure the chairman pointing at them and calling them “fake news.” Only commissioners who support Commissioner Trump would be allowed to have “live” microphones. Sorry, Commissioner May.

Only agenda items with his photo would be considered at board meetings, although the chairman might add a few items at the last minute via Twitter. The county staff would have to scramble to figure them out.

The turnover among county department heads would rival the Childers era, and Intermissions would have to expand its bar and open earlier to handle the daily traffic from the county administrative complex across the street.

Commissioner Trump would use his “Art of the Deal” mad skills to find corporations to fill the Bluffs, OLF 8, University Mall and Town & Country Plaza. With the cooperation of the City of Pensacola, his sons might even offer to build a Trump Tower South at the Community Maritime Park or the Port of Pensacola.

A wall would be built along the Alabama-Florida border to keep out college football recruiters from other states and boost the roster of the University of West Florida’s Argos. And, yes, Alabama and Auburn alumni would pay for the wall.

To make Escambia County great again, he would set tariffs on out-of-state products, forcing locals to live on craft beers and mullet.

The good news is taxes would be cut. The bad news is spending wouldn’t be reduced. Dick Barker, the City of Pensacola’s chief financial officer, would have to be hired to use his magic to make the budget appear balanced.

And regulations would be cut. Radio towers would be built in conservation districts. Offshore drilling platforms would appear in Pensacola Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Buildings would no longer require inspections. Code enforcement officers would work on the wall.

Commissioner Childers lasted about 17 months before he was indicted. How would long would Commissioner Trump be able to hold off the state attorney?