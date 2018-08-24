The Buzz 8/23/18

Condition ‘Deplorable’ A year ago, downtown business owner Clark Thompson fired off an email to Councilman Brian Spencer and other City staff protesting the City’s neglect of the National Memorial to Missing Children on Bayfront Parkway.

Thompson told Inweekly that little has changed. In a recent email to Spencer, he wrote, “The overall condition of the National Memorial to Missing Children site remains as deplorable as it was almost a year ago when it was brought to your attention, despite subsequent promises from the City staff to make repairs.”

He admonished the councilman, “Since this site falls within in your city council district, I am very surprised and disappointed by your lack of follow-up regarding the disgraceful neglect.

Since you are now running for mayor, it might behoove you to personally visit the site and see for yourself.”

Thompson warned that he wouldn’t stand by and allow the “sorry state of affairs” to continue.

“This memorial should be a sacred showpiece for our city,” he wrote, “instead of the trashy eyesore it has been allowed to become due to failure by the City of Pensacola to maintain it in good condition.”

Spencer responded that the memorial is in a “high-visibility site” that has, unfortunately, attracted individuals that “have and continue to disrespect the monument’s intentions to serve as a place for reflection and remembrance of missing children.” He said he has alerted the Hayward administration several times of the “unacceptable” conditions at the memorial. Examples of the issues include the dismantling of electrical systems, removal of large tile segments, desecrating and littering.

“The City has responded with their efforts to maintain this public asset in spite of continued daily and nightly abuse,” Spencer wrote Thompson in an email. “It is unfortunate that the disrespectful activities and pattern of abuse at this monument divert City resources from other neighborhoods’ needs.”

He added, “I am committed to working with administration to advocate for additional funding and additional staff resources necessary to restore and maintain this City-owned asset.”

Towards the end of last week, City crews were cutting back the vegetation around the memorial.

Eye in the Sky Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward and IHMC last week announced a partnership between the research institute and the Pensacola Police Department to develop a police drone program to help with search and rescue, disaster response, fugitive evasion, threat situations and monitoring outdoor events.

“This is a wonderful program that is going make Pensacola a safer community,” said Mayor Hayward in a written press release. “And because we have the expertise of IHMC here in our community, we also are going to be in a leadership role in terms of the use of these specialized drones in fighting crime and in helping to make our community a safer place.”

According to City officials, many of the “off-the-shelf drones” available to law-enforcement agencies are not appropriate for critical government services such as police operations, and most drones also are unable to handle missions that operate in or around buildings.

IHMC has been developing technology for years that the City believes is well-suited to provide customized drones that can be effective tools for law enforcement needs. IHMC and the Pensacola Police Department also will work together to develop a training program on the use of these specialized drones.

“Most people know about our work with robots and NASA and the various branches of the military,” said Ken Ford, IHMC CEO. “But this is a great example of how the expertise of our scientists is being used right here in Pensacola for the benefit of our community.”

The police drone partnership isn’t the first time the City of Pensacola has worked with another entity to develop law enforcement tools. In 1999, the Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Pensacola-based SmartCOP to develop integrated computer software for Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), records management, mobile computing with field-based reporting, and jail management.

SmartCOP was acquired in 2016 by Caliber Public Safety, a division of the Harris Operating Group of Constellation Software, Inc.

RoboCop could be next.

Good to Have Connections Last week, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Lawrence Keefe as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“Mr. Keefe has been a trial lawyer for nearly 32 years, during which he has tried criminal and civil cases in federal and state courts,” said the press announcement. “He has led and managed a litigation-based law firm with offices throughout Northwest Florida. He is currently a partner at the law firm Keefe, Anchors & Gordon.”

The announcement listed that Keefe has served on the board of trustees of the University of Florida Levin College of Law, on the editorial board of the Florida Bar Journal, on the executive council of the trial lawyers section of the Florida Bar and as Special Counsel to the Florida Senate Select Committee on Property Insurance Accountability. He is the chairperson of the Military Academy Selection Board for the First Congressional District of Florida and a past president of Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida.

Keefe graduated with honors from the University of Florida in 1983 and received his J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 1986.

Also, Congressman Matt Gaetz worked for Keefe, Anchors & Gordon, which didn’t hurt his chances in getting noticed by President Trump.

Beyond Sizzle Mona Amodeo, founder of idgroup, will launch her first book, “Beyond Sizzle: The Next Evolution of Branding,” on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

“Beyond Sizzle” is a playbook for transforming organizations into brands that matter to customers, employees and the world. These are companies people love to love because they are great places to work, offer innovative products and services and are corporate citizens who are leaving a positive legacy in their communities and the world.

In celebration of the book launch—and in honor of two mentors to whom the book is dedicated, Ray C. Anderson (1934-2011) and Dr. Mary Jo Hatch—all of Amodeo’s profits during the pre-order phase, which ends Sept. 4, will be donated to a fund to support student competitions or other programs at the University of West Florida. This fund is her commitment to helping UWF build the next generation of entrepreneurs committed to advancing the ideas of conscious capitalism. To learn more about the book, visit monaamodeo.com.

New Leadership Series The University of West Florida is launching the Continuing Education Leadership Friday Series, held over the course of seven Fridays from Sept. 7 to April 12, 2019.

In partnership with Dr. Athena du Pré, a distinguished university professor in Communication, and Dr. Jane Halonen, psychology professor, each four-hour session will feature workshops covering two important leadership topics.

The Leadership Friday Series allows employers to further develop members of their leadership teams or to begin developing those with strong leadership potential. Collaborative workshops will focus on harnessing leadership energy and empowering team members to enhance innovation, collaboration and forward thinking.

Patti Spaniola, director of UWF Continuing Education, said the goal of the workshop is to inspire individuals to confidently lead their teams by developing strategies that enhance specific leadership styles. It also supports the department’s mission to cultivate personal and professional development opportunities in the community.

“Local businesses having access to accessible workshops, led by nationally recognized faculty members, to make this a standout series,” Spaniola said. “By uniting a group of local leaders from different industries, participants will experience invaluable networking opportunities and learn firsthand how their skills translate across all businesses.”

From time management practices to team building, the Leadership Friday Series will provide tactics to achieve desirable workplace outcomes.

Registration is $1,800 per seat for the entire series. For each full-price seat purchased, one additional seat may be purchased at half price. Employers can send the same employees to every workshop or divide the sessions among different team members.

“The Leadership Fridays Series is instructionally and functionally designed around short workshops, covering a variety of topics to keep leaders inspired without taking too much time away from the office,” Spaniola said. “This flexibility serves organizations by allowing them to selectively send employees to workshops based on individual strengths and weaknesses.”

To learn more, visit uwf.edu/leadershipfridays.

Bye, Felicia One of last week’s “Losers,” Sarasota Florida House candidate Melissa Howard, dropped out of her race after getting caught lying that she had graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

In an email to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune last week, Howard wrote, “I made a terrible error in judgement. I am thankful for everyone who gave so much toward my success, and I am deeply sorry.”

Although Howard’s name will still be on the Aug. 28 primary ballot, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner told the daily newspaper there will be notes at polling locations and absentee ballots explaining that a vote for Howard will not count.

Bayview Senior Center Offline The Bayview Senior Center is scheduled to temporarily close its doors on Tuesday, Sept. 4, with an anticipated reopening date near the end of February 2019. Renovations will include modernization of the restrooms for ADA compliance; new interior paint, lighting and flooring; handrails installed throughout common areas; and a new HVAC system.

The City has partnered with Escambia County to continue Bayview Senior Center’s daytime programming at the Brownsville Community Center, located at 3100 W. Desoto St., during the renovation. Operating hours for Bayview’s programming at Brownsville will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Escambia Regional Roundup The Escambia County Waste Services Department will host the next Regional Roundup on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m.-noon, at Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway. Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, free of charge.

Proof of Escambia County residency is required to participate in Regional Roundup, such as a driver’s license, power bill or voter registration card. This is a residential drop-off program only; no commercial waste accepted. Simply drive up and materials will be unloaded for you—no need to get out of your vehicle. For more information, email wasteservices@myescambia.com.

Mark Your Calendars Achieve Escambia will deliver its 2018 community report 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at C.A. Weis Community Partnership School, 2701 N. Q St. No RSVP is required.

Earth Ethics meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Downtown Library, 239 N Spring St., in Meeting Room C to discuss the impacts plastics are having on our environment and health and what you can do to make changes in your and your family’s lives. As part of the Last Straw Campaign, paper straws will be given to attendees those attending the event. Jim Roberts, ECUA Public Information Officer, is one of the guest speakers.

The American Advertising Federation Pensacola (AAF Pensacola) hosts an exciting preview of the fall television line-up on 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at The Wright Place, First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St. The cost is $15 for members and students and $20 for non-members and walk-ins. RSVP by Friday, Aug 24, to reserve a seat at aafp.wufoo.com/forms/z173i9ep1aku7oc/.