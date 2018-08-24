Primary Primer



—Election Day: Tuesday, August 28—

The Big Three Local Races

By Rick Outzen

In Escambia County, we have more candidates running in the Aug. 28 primary than we’ve seen in past midterm elections. Three races, Pensacola mayor and Escambia County Commission District 2 and 4, have garnered the most discussion and attention.

Here are what we see as the strengths of each candidate in these races and their paths to victory:

—CITY OF PENSACOLA MAYOR—



Drew Buchanan

Website: drewforpensacola.com

Strength: Buchanan understands how to use social media to get across his points. He has drawn attention to his campaign with his stands on several issues in the headlines, such as decriminalizing marijuana, West Cervantes Street pedestrian safety and preservation of historic structures.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $16,188

Path to Victory: Buchanan appeals to young voters, progressives and those put off by the considerable campaign dollars being put into the campaigns of Grover Robinson and Brian Spencer. He has steadily picked up support.

Jonathan Garrett Green

Website: JGreen2018.com

Strength: At age 31, Green is the second youngest candidate, behind Buchanan, and has brought fresh ideas and energy to the race. His sincerity and commitment to making a difference have been refreshing to see.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $4,921

Path to Victory: Green attracts many of the same voters that Buchanan has sought. He will also need to receive a significant portion of the African-American vote to make the expected runoff.

David Mayo

Website: mayoformayor.com

Strength: Mayo’s integrity and faith stand out when he speaks. His personal story of overcoming an injury that has left him paralyzed since high school is compelling and inspirational.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $45,725

Path to Victory: Mayo appeals to churchgoers, both black and white. His business experience and personal character are attractive to those seeking a more transparent and less political city government.

Lawrence Powell

Website: lspowell.com

Strength: Powell is a retired Army major who has dedicated himself to public service since coming home. His message of working with the council, business owners and citizens to make the executive branch more accountable has resonated with the public.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $23,718

Path to Victory: Powell must capture a large block of the African-American and social justice voters. In a six-man race, those votes may be enough to make the runoff.

Grover Robinson

Website: iamforgrover.com

Strength: Robinson is coming off three terms as county commissioner, where he dealt with the BP Oil Spill while chairman and was elected president of the Florida Association of Counties. He wants to bring his success on the county level to city hall.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $121,537

Path to Victory: Robinson has been the frontrunner since he announced his candidacy. Having held elected office since 2006, he has the most name recognition of any of the candidates. He is expected to lead the field in the primary.

Brian Spencer

Website: spencerforpensacola.com

Strength: Spencer was elected to the city council the same time Hayward was elected mayor. He can tout and share credit for the city’s successes the past eight years. He has been involved in much of the downtown redevelopment as an investor or the architect.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $160,350

Path to Victory: Spencer was the last candidate to file and has tremendous support from many of the movers and shakers in downtown Pensacola. If those dollars translate to votes, Spencer will be in the runoff.

—ESCAMBIA COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2 – REPUBLICAN—

Alan McMillan

Website: alanmcmillanfordistrict2.com

Strength: When the challenger outraises the incumbent nearly two-to-one, something’s out of kilter. McMillan has pledged a more civil and less confrontational leadership that listens to all the voters.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $99,007

Path to Victory: Unseating an incumbent is difficult and nearly impossible. McMillan has made a concerted effort to appeal to female voters, but the key will be if McMillan has shown the voters he can be a better District 2 commissioner.

Doug Underhill

Website: dougunderhilldistrict2.com

Strength: Underhill came into office as an underdog by ironically defeating a two-term incumbent. He has fought to cut funding to Escambia County Transit Authority and FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance while building a vocal core of supporters that see him as their advocate.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $51,293

Path to Victory: Underhill’s victory depends on if voters care whether his opponent has raised campaign funds from some of the county’s most prominent power brokers and if they want a fighter or team builder representing them.

—ESCAMBIA COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4 – REPUBLICAN—

Robert Bender

Website: votebender.com

Strength: Bender has built a grassroots campaign that quickly raised campaign funds and knocked on enough doors to make him the frontrunner in this race.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $56,567

Path to Victory: Bender can’t take his foot off the gas pedal. He has led every Inweekly/Political Matrix poll, but his margin over his competitor isn’t large enough for him to coast.

Kendrick Doidge

Website: kendrickfordistrict4.com

Strength: Doidge was the first to pre-file for the race and was seen as the early favorite. He has worked in tourism and healthcare industries and is very pro-economic development.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $60,084

Path to Victory: Doidge is all in on President Donald Trump. He has pledged to support Trump’s agenda. He blasted PNJ cartoonist Andy Marlette as “just another fake news reporter.” We’ll find out if the “Trump” card works in local races.

Bill Fetke

Website: billfetke.com

Strength: Fetke has taken a business approach to this race. He pledges to put “needs ahead of wants.” He believes his experience in the healthcare industry has taught him to manage tight budget times.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $13,859

Path to Victory: His no-nonsense attitude about governing and his business successes appeal to the conservatives in District 4.

Greg Litton

Website: electlitton.com

Strength: Litton probably has the most name recognition of the candidates. He’s a retired Major League baseball player, accomplished public speaker and active in the Sertoma Club. He was the last to enter the race and immediately became a contender.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $22,134

Path to Victory: Litton’s ticket is his name. His late start has forced him to raise funds, develop his platform and campaign simultaneously. Time management will be the key.

Terry Strickland

Website: stricklandfordistrict4.com

Strength: Strickland is a born salesman. The force of his personality and his sincerity have had a positive impact on those he’s met while going door to door.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $7,085

Path to Victory: Lacking the size of the campaign war chests of his opponents, Strickland has depended on the political forums and walking neighborhoods to garner votes. Fortunately, District 4 is the one of the more compact of the commission districts.

Boyce White

Website: bwhite4district4.com

Strength: White aggressively worked to get his name before the voters. His signs are well placed around town. His legacy has helped. His father, Dr. Charles White, served on the Santa Rosa Island Authority board. His grandfather, David Boyce Thomas, served the Florida House and Senate.

Campaign Contributions through Aug. 17: $41,469

Path to Victory: A native of Pensacola and District 4, White has built friendships that have helped him raise funds and make him one of the top contenders for the seat.

Governor’s Race Endorsements

In a decade marked by radical swings in the political landscape, Inweekly endorses two moderates to face-off in the November general election. During the primaries, both parties tend to swing in the direction of their side’s most polarizing political beliefs, while demonizing those who disagree with them.

We have met both Republican Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Democratic former Congresswoman Gwen Graham and believe both have the temperament and leadership ability to lead Florida. While both are skilled politicians, we think they seek to serve all Floridians and see their constituents as more than pawns to further their political careers.

Republican: Adam Putnam

Website: adamputnam.com

During the BP Oil Spill crisis, Commissioner Putnam helped our seafood industry recover by revitalizing the “Fresh from Florida” brand. He did the testing to show our seafood was excellent and promoted our chefs and their recipes.

Putnam, age 44, grew up in Bartow. He graduated from Bartow High School and attended the University of Florida, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in food and resource economics.

He was elected in 1996 to the Florida House of Representatives, representing parts of Polk County. At 22 years old, he was the youngest person ever elected to the Florida Legislature.

Four years later, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as the youngest member of Congress at the time. After serving four terms in Congress, he ran for Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner and served two terms. He terms out of office this year.

Probably better than any other candidate running for governor, Putnam knows the state of Florida.

“I know the differences between our regions. I know the difference between Pahokee and Pensacola. I know what our problems are, and I know how to solve them,” he told Inweekly during one of his Pensacola campaign stops last year.

“Floridians want someone who knows every corner of the state, not someone who’s going to learn it on the job,” said Putnam. “They want someone who can solve our problems and bring people together.”

A big part of his “Florida First” campaign has been vocational training, which we agree needs to happen to create the workforce of the future.

Putnam has spoken passionately about education. He has stressed the importance of increasing vocational and trade-oriented educational opportunities and believes community colleges and state colleges should be able to offer a broader selection of degrees to correspond with the needs of the job market, such as a bachelor’s degree in the nursing field, where positions await qualified graduates.

“The system today is forcing students into student loan debt for a degree they may not want and may not even be able to use in this economy,” Putnam said. “They’re coming home more broke and more liberal than when they started.”

He believes students should be introduced to vocational fields, where jobs are more plentiful and salaries sometimes higher. He stressed the need for people to enter technical fields.

“This is not 1950s shop,” he said. “This is coding; this is robotics.”

Putnam believes the state needs to more than pro-business. It needs to be pro-small business.

During a recent visit at Scenic 90 Cafe, he said, “If you take care of small business, big business is going to be fine. Because I’ve never met a big business that was born big. But we have to have a culture in Florida that’s pro-small business—which means keeping taxes low and regulation light.”

Putnam understands Florida and has the credentials that show he can lead its state government.

Democrat: Gwen Graham

Website: gwengraham.com

Sometimes it’s the little things that impress you about a candidate. With Graham, it was her thoughtful pauses before she answered our questions during her interviews. Her answers never seemed rehearsed.

Graham, age 55, was born in Miami Lakes. She moved to Tallahassee when her father, Bob Graham, became governor in 1978. She graduated from Leon High School in 1980 and received her bachelor’s from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctor from American University’s Washington College of Law.

In 2003, Graham joined her father’s 2004 presidential campaign and later joined Gov. Howard Dean’s campaign, after her father had to drop out of the race due to heart issues. She then coordinated John Kerry’s campaign efforts in Florida.

In 2014, Graham was one of only two Democrats in the nation to defeat an incumbent Republican Congressman. She irritated the party when she didn’t vote for Nancy Pelosi to be House Speaker, choosing Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee instead. She decided not to run for re-election in 2016 after her district had been redrawn to favor Republicans.

Graham believes the state government has lost touch with its people.

“This state is in desperate need of leadership that just cares about doing what’s right for Florida again,” Graham said during a 2017 visit to the Inweekly office. “What we need is someone who doesn’t get too far into the weeds into politics but gets really far into the weeds in terms of understanding issues and being able to come out with a good solution that will help everyday families in Florida deal with the challenges they face today.”

For Graham, the state’s economy has not helped people across the state be able to make ends meet.

“I want to make sure that you don’t have to work three jobs in order to be able to live a comfortable lifestyle,” she said. “I don’t want folks to have to work three jobs and then be worried if their child gets sick do they choose between staying home with their sick child or going to the job that they desperately need to go to for the salary.”

To make her point, Graham has held workdays, a campaign strategy he borrowed from father, former governor and U.S. Senator. In the spring, she held a workday in the USO at the Pensacola International Airport. Inweekly interviewed Graham in the airport lobby.

The February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was very much on Graham’s mind. She said, “I don’t want any parent to ever have to put their child on a school bus or let them out at a school and worry, ‘Is my child going to be safe at school?’”

Graham supports what most law-abiding gun owners support—common-sense gun safety measures such as the comprehensive background checks.

“We need to make sure that anybody who has a gun is mentally fit to and is using it for hunting or self-protection,” she told Inweekly.

Regarding health care, Graham said, “I believe strongly that as Floridians, we should care about each other, and we can do common sense things (like taking Medicaid expansion, which we’re paying for anyway) that would provide health care to almost a million Floridians.”

She would like to provide a statewide option so that any Floridian can negotiate health care insurance in the State of Florida pool.

She is undaunted about having to work with the Republican-controlled state legislature.

“Will I always agree with them?” she said. “No, but will we sit down and be able to talk to one another, talk through our differences and then walk out of the room with the right solution for the people of Florida.”

She added, “That’s what our primary goal always should be, what is right for the people of Florida.”

All contests won’t appear on all ballots. To see a sample ballot for your district, visit escambiavotes.com

If you’re ready to vote now, early voting is open daily through Saturday, Aug. 25 at these locations:

•Supervisor of Elections Office 213 S. Palafox, 2nd Floor (8 a.m.–5 p.m.)

•Southwest Branch Library 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

•Main Library 239 N. Spring St. (9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

•Molino Community Center 6450 Highway 95-A North (9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

•Genealogy Branch Library 5740 N. 9th Ave. (9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

• Mobile Highway/Pine Forest Road Early Voting Center 6675 Pine Forest Road (9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

•Escambia County Extension Services 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

•Brownsville Community Center 3200 W. DeSoto St. (9 a.m.–6 p.m.)