The Stamp of Approval



By Jennie McKeon

Art and advocacy are joining forces once again with the annual Stamped Film Festival.

Now in its seventh year, the film festival has grown into an anticipated event featuring high-quality films that focus on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

“We’ve had a really explosive year,” said C. David Newton, president of the Stamped board. “We have a brand-new board, film selections have been gangbusters and we’ve seen an increase in sponsorship. It’s been very rewarding. We’ve also partnered with Pensacola Little Theatre to receive grants from Sunday’s Child and Foo Foo Fest, which means we can upgrade our technology as far as projector systems and film submissions.”

Since its inception, Stamped has been as much about entertainment as about education, which is why each year’s selection of films revolves around a theme.

The theme this year is activism and advocacy. It was inspired by the political times we’re living in, said Newton.

“Last year, the festival came right after the election, and then there was the decision from the administration to ban transgender individuals from the military, and, personally, it just really pissed me off,” Newton said. “For all of the successes (the LGBT community) have made for equality … all of the sudden, there was this gigantic step back. And it was not just disappointing, but it was almost frightening.”

The victories for equality in the gay community in recent years—namely the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize gay marriage—were “hard-fought and won,” said Newton.

They could also easily be revoked.

“I feel like our voices still need to be heard,” he said.

When it comes to selecting films, the Stamped selections committee carefully combs through every film submission looking for quality production and a good message that will inspire the audience to step up or keep fighting the good fight. This year, there were 135 film submissions, and the selection committee had the tough job to choose what would make it to the festival.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I was very pleased by what we found,” said David Diamond, one of the new board members. “We didn’t have to pick the bottom of the barrel. All of the films have good value; we’re not playing it safe, and at the same time, I don’t think there’s anything that will offend anyone that would come to the festival.”

Diamond decided to become a board member last year. With his background in performing arts, he found it was a good fit. As part of the selections committee, Diamond said he pushed to watch the films together as a group to easily gauge what resonated with the volunteers. Once a week, the committee would get together and watch hours of films.

“I find that one thing I like about going to the theater with other people is you get their perspective as well—what they laugh at, what they pick up on,” Diamond said. “It was very important to watch the films together so we could talk about them afterward.”

What resulted from those get-togethers are 12 films that focus on LGBTQ stories—love, death, workplace discrimination and sometimes sex. Newton said there’s often a misconception that the gay community is all about sex, but Stamped aims to explore much more.

“If you talk to any gay person, our lives are not engulfed in sex,” he added. “I’m more than just what I do in the bedroom. I feel like the films are portraying that—people’s lives. It’s about the life journey. You just happen to be one of those letters of the alphabet.”

Newton said he appreciates that Stamped is an easy way to “build that bridge” for anyone that might want to become a better ally. Each night of the festival, you’ll also have the chance to talk to volunteers of local nonprofit organizations that support the LGBTQ community.

“I really love the film festival concept because it is something that is really low involvement for someone to just come and watch,” added Diamond. “It’s a good thing to really rally around, no cost and no signup. It’s inviting.”

Films featuring gay characters are not a new phenomenon. In fact, in the last year, there were films with gay characters that reached commercial and critical success with “Love, Simon” and “Call Me by Your Name.” The difference between now and then is that it’s not so taboo.

“It’s not an exception any longer,” Newton said. “It is what it is. And to have a movie like ‘Love, Simon’ where you have a loving family who supports their son, that is exciting.”

“I know when I’m going to the movies I’m not looking at movies and thinking ‘Well, which one is gay?’” Newton continued. “I hope that even though we are an LGBTQ festival that the perspective is not, ‘I want to see a gay film,’ but rather, ‘Let’s go watch a film that happens to have gay characters.’”

Keeping that sentiment in mind, it’s important to note that Stamped is not solely a festival for the LGBTQ community, but rather a film festival for everyone. It’s a space to learn and have fun.

“(The films) will spark conversations that get people thinking in new ways,” Diamond said. “I think there are a lot of stories that will resonate with everyone, whether it’s a love story or just what you do for your kids or your parents. I think there are some truths that are universal. And that’s what makes a good festival.”

STAMPED

WHAT: An annual festival featuring LGBTQ films and filmmakers

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug 23, Friday, Aug. 24 and Saturday, Aug. 25

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: stampedfilmfest.com