Winners & Losers 8/30/18

Winners

Jenn & Lewis Bear III

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida has named Jenn and Lewis Bear III as Honorary Chairs of the annual Big Gala. Jenn is an active volunteer in the community, serving on multiple boards and working with youth through several nonprofit organizations. Lewis is the vice president of Lewis Bear Company and a current Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida board member. The Big Gala will be held on Jan. 11, 2019, at Skopelos at New World and will kick off the agency’s 30th anniversary.

The Grand Marlin

The website OpenTable named The Grand Marlin Pensacola Beach in its listing of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2018. The Grand Marlin is the only restaurant in North Florida awarded the honor. The listing highlights restaurants with astonishing views across the country. The list was culled from more than 12 million verified OpenTable user reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington D.C. collected between June 1, 2017, and May 31, 2018.

Digital Boardwalk

GrowFL announced the company is among the first round of 2018 Florida Companies to Watch finalists. The awards event honors 50 select second-stage companies from throughout the state for developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities and broadening new industries throughout Florida. Chosen from a candidate pool of 134 growing second-stage businesses, the finalists collectively represented $518 million in annual revenue in 2017.

Losers

Jeff Kottkamp

The former Lieutenant Governor of Florida created a furor recently when he claimed oil from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster “didn’t even reach the shores of Florida.” He co-chairs Explore Florida, a national organization which is backed by the oil industry, that advocates for allowing oil companies to investigate new places to drill in federal waters that are now off-limits, including the Gulf of Mexico.

Ryan Torrens

The Friday before the Aug. 28 primary, the Democratic candidate for attorney general was tossed from the ballot as Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers strongly rejected his claims about a $4,000 check he wrote in his wife’s name to help cover the election qualifying fee. Judge Gievers ruled Torrens “has proven himself not to be properly qualified” as she criticized him for a “selective memory” when he was questioned about the check during a non-jury trial Wednesday. Torrens got back on the ballot, but the damage was done.

Battle of Flags

Gov. Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags to be flown half-staff at the local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout Florida in honor U.S. Senator John McCain. The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of interment at the U.S. Naval Academy. The flag at the White House only flew at half-staff for the weekend. On Monday, it was raised, only to be lowered again after veterans protested.