Goodbye to a Hero



By Rick Outzen

U.S. Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) passed away on Saturday, Aug 25, after battling brain cancer. He was a war hero and political maverick who was unafraid to speak his mind, even when it upset President Donald Trump.

Both his father and grandfather were four-star admirals. McCain graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1958 and earned his wings at NAS Pensacola. During his many talks in Pensacola, he often joked about his bar tabs at Trader Jon’s.

Nancy Fetterman and her late husband, Adm. Jack Fetterman, were close to Sen. McCain and his family. His son stayed with the Fettermans while he was looking for an apartment and was training to fly helicopters at Whiting Field.

Her first memory of John McCain was seeing him being released by the North Vietnamese in 1973 after being held a prisoner of war for five and half years.

“I watched with such attention when all the Navy guys, especially John, got off the plane,” said Nancy. “That was a moment I’ll never forget. I just remember how fragile he looked at the time. And I do think that he was damaged more than any other man.”

Sen. McCain had been serving on the USS Oriskany when his A-4E Skyhawk was shot down by a missile over Hanoi in October 1967. He fractured both arms and a leg when he ejected from the aircraft. He received only minimal medical treatment, during which he lost 50 pounds. For two years, he was placed in solitary confinement. He refused to be released unless every man taken in before him was also released, and he was beaten repeatedly. When he was finally released in March 1973, McCain could no longer raise his arms above his head.

Nancy never heard McCain complain about pain, even though others had to help with routine tasks. She told Inweekly, “I never heard him say, ‘Oh, my arm.’ He just handed the comb to his wife and let her comb that side of his head. He was a very pragmatic, tough old guy.”

Her husband got to know Sen. McCain when they served together in the Office of Legislative Affairs in Washington, D.C. in the late seventies. McCain served under then-Vice Admiral Fetterman as the Navy’s liaison to the U.S. Senate. It’s there that McCain got his first taste of politics.

“Jack and John became great friends, and they would have a drink at the end of the day,” she shared. “Jack’s office was near the office of Sen. Barry Goldwater, who always had whiskey in a dresser in his office. Jack and John would go in there and have a drink with the senator.”

McCain retired from the Navy in 1981. His numerous military decorations and awards included the Silver Star, two Legion of Merits, Distinguished Flying Cross, three Bronze Star Medals, two Purple Hearts, two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and a Prisoner of War Medal.

He moved to Phoenix, Ariz., and went to work as vice president of public relations for his father-in-law’s Anheuser-Busch beer distributorship. The following year, McCain was elected to the U.S. House Representatives, and he was elected in 1986 to the U.S. Senate position held by Barry Goldwater, who had retired. McCain held that seat until his death, 31 years.

The McCains and Fettermans stayed friends. Admiral Fetterman retired and became president & CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. He served on the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce for several years and was the chamber’s chairman in 2000. One of his many community projects ironically was to convince the Navy to transfer the USS Oriskany to the state of Florida for use as an artificial reef off the shores of Pensacola Beach.

“Jack had a chance to meet John many times in Washington when he would bring the chamber to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers and the Pentagon,” Nancy Fetterman said. “John would make appointments with him. John was just a wonderful, wonderful friend.”

When her husband passed in 2006, Nancy took on his cause of building a maritime museum at the Community Maritime Park. She had already recruited New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson to serve on its board and wanted to have Sen. McCain as an honorary chairman.

A few months after Jack died, she stopped by Sen. McCain’s office on a visit to Washington. She waited for the senator to leave the Senate floor.

“I stayed in there for a couple of hours, and John was still on the floor,” remembered Nancy. “I thought, ‘You know, I have to go to a meeting now. I can’t stay.’ So I started walking out of the office.”

She continued, “I walked out of his office, down the hall and out the door, and all of a sudden, I saw John walking toward me. He said, ‘Nancy, what the hell are you doing here?’ And I said, ‘Hi, John. I’m here to ask a favor of you.” And he said, ‘Yes.’”

Nancy added, “I thought that was the sweetest thing. I just started crying. I said, ‘Oh, thank you so much, John.’ He hustled me back into his office and asked me what it was all about. That’s how he became an honorary chairman of the maritime museum.”

McCain was on the short-list twice to be the vice presidential running mate. Both George H.W. Bush and Sen. Bob Dole considered him. He twice ran for U.S. president. In 2000, he won the New Hampshire presidential primary, beating Texas Gov. George Bush 49-30 percent. However, Bush trounced him in the South Carolina primary, and McCain’s campaign never recovered.

In 2008, McCain won the Republican nomination but lost to Sen. Barack Obama in the general election. During the Florida primary, most of the GOP power brokers in Pensacola had sided with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Mitt Romney. Nancy Fetterman and local veterans campaigned for McCain, who became the top vote-getter in Escambia County during the GOP primary.

Nancy was asked to introduce Sen. McCain when he visited Pensacola before the primary.

“I was so touched with that because the Senator always talked about Jack,” she said. “He told me this story umpteen times, but he said he’ll never forget when Jack landed on a carrier that nobody could’ve landed except Jack Fetterman. Probably didn’t happen, but he made it so real, I think it probably did happen.”

When asked what made Sen. McCain such a good candidate to be president, Nancy said, “He was an honest, good man. I think he had the best interests of America in his heart. And as the son and grandson of old naval officers who didn’t make a lot of money when they were in the Navy, he just believed in service, and service was at the core of his being.”

She added, “He was really a great lion of his time. He was not a gentle warrior. He was a tough warrior, but he also was a kind person and had that kind of wit that just made you laugh. I think he loved his term of ‘Maverick.’ It sort of fit, didn’t it?”