Fighting Crime from the Sky



By Duwayne Escobedo

The Florida Institute of Human and Machine Cognition researchers collaborate extensively with NASA, the U.S. Armed Forces and leading companies around the world.

However, one of the nation’s top research institutes unveiled a unique partnership with the Pensacola Police Department to create a drone program to help fight crime and improve officer and community safety. The project may become one of the most significant by the renowned Pensacola center. It has earned a reputation across the globe for creating innovative technologies that enhance human abilities underwater, on land and in the air and space.

The new program, introduced recently at a press conference in the Levin Center for IHMC Research, included an indoor drone flight demonstration. IHMC handed out goggles to reporters and others, which allowed them to watch the drone’s flight just like the drone operator.

For $50,000 in taxpayers’ money, the police force will receive four customized drones built by IHMC, comprehensive training in technical and legal subjects and required Federal Aviation Administration licenses. The police department envisions using the specialized drones in search and rescue, disaster response, fugitive evasion, threatening situations and monitoring outdoor events.

Because the Pensacola Police Department includes four shifts, it selected four main drone-operating officers and four backup officers, or eight police officers total. Also, the partnership includes IHMC providing ongoing consultation, maintenance or modifications and possibly researchers’ assistance at crime scenes.

Three months ago, Lt. Stephen Bauer approached Police Chief Tommi Lyter and asked, “What if?” The law enforcement and research organizations then met and began flushing out big plans for the future.

“It sounds corny, but the sky’s the limit,” Bauer said of the drone program expected to start in October.

Lyter pointed out, “We could not buy the level of expertise and access we have right now with IHMC. This type of technology development is where we’re going as a profession.”

Even IHMC research scientist Matt Johnson, who began working for the institute 20 years ago, called the real-world application of the project “exciting.”

“This is a good opportunity to do some applied research to improve the safety of the community and the Pensacola police force at the same time,” Johnson said.

IHMC researchers plan to build two small drones that can fly indoors and two large outdoor drones. The indoor drones can bounce off walls, doors or other obstacles and keep on flying. Both drones, also referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), come with high-definition cameras, thermal imaging capabilities that detect body heat, video recording and may even allow police officers to speak with criminals during a hostage situation.

Growth of Drones

Pensacola patrol officer Robert Lindblom began flying at age 16, and in the military, he flew helicopters. He will be a lead drone operator for one of the department’s four shifts.

“This is a unique opportunity to serve our community in a greater capacity,” said Lindblom, one of 10 police officers who volunteered for the drone program. “Having that situational awareness and 3D knowledge is going to be helpful.”

Lyter said technology continues to improve law enforcement with high-tech developments, such as cell phones, laptops and body cameras. Already, more than 347 public safety agencies in the U.S. have purchased drones—mostly off the shelf—the Center for the Study of the Drone reported. This includes more than a dozen law enforcement agencies across Florida.

Five years ago, the FAA released a list revealing 81 entities had applied for permission to fly drones, including universities, government agencies and 17 police departments across the country.

Technology futurist Gray Scott said the drone revolution has arrived in Autodesk’s Redshift technology publication.

“We are right on the tip of the iceberg,” Scott said. “Within the next five years, I believe we’re going to see a saturation of drones in the United States. They’re going to be extremely common everywhere.”

Drone sales will reach an estimated $11.2 billion by 2020 with more than three million manufactured annually, predicted Gartner, a research firm.

In fact, drone units have become more and more popular with Florida law enforcement agencies. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, for example, started using drones about a year ago.

Like other agencies, it has found drones much cheaper and quicker to fly than helicopters. Plus, they can cover larger areas faster than lawmen. The agency has one drone it bought at a store—a DJI Phantom 4—and another customized one built by a Milton company that wishes to remain anonymous.

Sgt. Rich Aloy said Santa Rosa County has already reaped the benefits of crime-fighting drones. It followed a suspect who stole a car loaded with firearms and tracked him to a local golf course. There, the suspect jumped out of the car, ran and hid. However, the drone’s body heat sensors found him in roughly 10 minutes.

“We don’t have to put lives in jeopardy,” Aloy said. “It provides safety to our officers as well as the public. Plus, it’s very quick.”

Sgt. Jim Baker spearheaded the Collier County Sheriff’s Office drone program in 2015 and oversees it as the drone operations coordinator. Collier wants to put a drone in every police car.

“You can pull them out of the trunk and immediately start working,” Baker said. “We can assist the public in a manner we couldn’t do before and faster than before.”

Collier County earned much acclaim from citizens for documenting devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, which ripped through Southern Florida with 130-mph winds in September 2017. More than 220,000 views allowed citizens to see their destroyed houses, streets and neighborhoods with their own eyes.

Baker praised the assistance drones provide, “This is new. No one could do this before.”

Privacy Issues

Some people worry about invasion of privacy guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. However, Florida passed strict laws in 2013 barring surveillance without obtaining a warrant first. Also, the police cannot use weaponized drones.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) in 2012 published, “Recommended Guidelines for the use of Unmanned Aircraft.” The UAV policy for law enforcement earned the endorsement of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Chief Lyter said he sees this as the first step in a long partnership with IHMC. He hopes to expand the program in the future.

He imagines using the drones at dangerous scenes to protect police officers. For example, a drone could be used at a chemical spill or in a hostage situation. It could help find people lost in the Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, it could provide intel to officers chasing an armed suspect.

“Our officers will become subject matter experts,” Lyter said.

Although IHMC founder and CEO Ken Ford was unable to attend the recent press conference at the Levin Center for IHMC Research, he praised the partnership in a press release.

“Most people know about our work with robots and NASA and the various branches of the military,” Ford said. “But this is a great example of how the expertise of our scientists is being used right here in Pensacola for the benefit of our community.”