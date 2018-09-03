The Buzz 8/30/18



‘Grudges’ a Finalist The Florida Writers Association announced recently “City of Grudges,” Inweekly publisher Rick Outzen’s first novel, is a finalist for 2018 Royal Palm Literary Awards in the published, book-length, mystery genre category. The winner will be announced in mid-October.

“A lot has been going on with RPLA—the competition has grown in both size and reputation, and the entries are increasingly professional,” wrote Su Gerheim of the Florida Writers Association. “It’s an understatement to say that competition is stiff, and we are pleased to announce the entry cited above is a finalist.”

The Florida Writers Association is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization that supports the state’s established and emerging writers. Its mission is to help authors and aspiring writers in Florida and beyond to learn, grow, network and find resources to cultivate their inner muse, improve their writing and navigate the publishing industry.

The association established the Royal Palm Literary Awards in 2018. Past winners in the mystery category include Phyllis Smallman, John Marling March and Lisa Buie-Collard.

Student Cleared The Booker T. Washington High student accused of causing a lockdown at the school earlier this year has been cleared.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Pensacola Police Department arrested Malik Anthony Kameka, age 16, for posting a video on Snapchat in which he tried to warn students at Washington, Pensacola State College and Workman Middle School of a possible shooting.

He said, according to the police report, “They’re going to be shooting it up at noon, so at noon, everybody hit the floor. I want everybody to just take off…run…run for the car and take (unintelligible). Everybody break the gate. We ain’t having that shit. There’s a whole lot of gang shit around here.”

Washington High, Holm Elementary and Workman Middle schools were all placed on lockdown. Kameka was arrested later for a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner (second-degree felony) and disruption of a school function (a second-degree misdemeanor).

Inweekly has learned that the felony charge has been dropped and adjudication withheld on the misdemeanor. Kameka and his family were able to prove he acted out of fear and a desire to protect his classmates. He believed a shooting was about to happen. Other students also had been talking about the possibility and skipped school.

Police records show that Dr. Michael Roberts, the school’s principal, had received an anonymous letter the prior week warning that a student had said he was going to shoot up the school. The student allegedly had a substance abuse issue and had been seen snorting cocaine in a classroom. The police followed up on the boy who had been absent from school for several days. His mother said he been “Baker Acted” for having suicidal thoughts. She said he suffered from depression.

On Friday, Feb. 23, three days after Kameka’s arrest, police contacted the student who had been Baker Acted and was back at school. He denied ever wanting to shoot up the school and saying anything like what was alleged. The police closed the case. The media wasn’t told about the incident.

Resilience Challenge The National Association of Counties (NACo) has selected Santa Rosa County to participate in a new assistance and training program focused on strengthening Gulf coastal counties’ resilience. The county’s team includes county staff and partners from the West Florida Regional Planning Council, Northwest Florida Water Management District and Gulf Power.

“Counties are the front lines of strengthening the resiliency of our communities,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “To remain healthy, vibrant and safe, America’s counties must continue to build capacity to identify better and manage risk.”

In October 2018, Santa Rosa County staff will join the three other chosen counties to participate in a coastal resilience training and peer exchange workshop in Baldwin County, Ala. Teams will leave the workshop with an implementable action plan as well as an improved understanding of the types of resources available to help to prepare for, respond to and mitigate against natural hazards.

Continued assistance will follow the training as participants implement resilience strategies. A follow-up clinic will be held in October 2019, where teams will present on progress, identify opportunities for further collaboration with the cohort and receive additional training by experts in the field.

“We are honored to be selected and look forward to learning from the leaders in the field to create action plans for Santa Rosa County,” said Santa Rosa County Commissioner Sam Parker, who will serve on the team. “Smart decision-making in disaster situations is the result of smart planning.”

CDC Being Formed The Pensacola Young Professionals want to establish a Community Development Corporation (CDC). Its first task will be to develop a strategic plan.

“This corporation will assemble private and public stakeholders currently serving to address gaps in our community to develop and implement a community development strategic plan,” said the group in a press release last week. “This strategic plan will allow the community and leaders to connect resources better, funding opportunities and volunteers and allow community organizations to sustain and grow their current efforts.”

PYP said the CDC was part of its 2018 Quality of Life survey, the Mason Dixon poll conducted each summer of the community’s attitudes of the overall quality of life in our community. The results showed that 69 percent of the respondents supported the creation of a CDC.

For more information or to be a part of the proposed Community Development Corporation, contact PYP at info@pensacolayp.com.

‘Backpack Full of Cash’ League of Women Voters of the Pensacola Bay Area and the Escambia Education Association will host a screening of the documentary “Backpack Full of Cash” and panel discussion at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium, 6000 College Parkway. It’s free and open to the public.

Matt Damon narrated the documentary that looks at several school systems in the nation. The panel will bring the facts about our state and local schools.

Sarah Mondale, the niece of former Vice President Walter Mondale, was the director and co-producer of the film. In a message posted on the film’s website, backpackfullofcash.com, she wrote about the teachers in her family.

“My grandmother taught music in a one-room schoolhouse,” said Mondale. “My mother taught English to adult immigrants. I myself am a former teacher. My father, a marvelous historian, loved to tell me about this country’s longstanding respect for public education.”

Her father was Clarence Mondale, emeritus professor of American civilization at George Washington University.

She shared that her father said, “Just look at the Northwest Ordinance. When we were barely even a country, all the new states had to set aside land for public universities and ‘forever encourage schools.’”

Her co-producer and editor Vera Aronow wrote on the website, “It took us five years to make ‘Backpack Full of Cash,’ and our fundamental concern has not changed—why dismantle our public school system? Instead, why not make it work for every child?”

Drug Quota Cut The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida last week sent out a press release on the DEA’s proposal to reduce manufacturing quotas for the six most frequently misused opioids for 2019 by an average 10 percent as compared to the 2018 amount.

“Northern Florida communities and our neighbors across the country have suffered from the abuse of these highly addictive drugs, which can quickly destroy lives, families, friends and career,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher P. Canova in the release.

On July 11, the Justice Department announced that the DEA was issuing a final rule amending its regulations to improve the agency’s ability to consider the likelihood of whether a drug can be diverted for abuse when it sets annual opioid production limits.

The DEA has proposed to reduce more commonly prescribed schedule II opioids, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, hydromorphone, morphine and fentanyl. The agency believes that the revised limits will encourage vigilance on the part of opioid manufacturers, help the DEA respond to the changing drug threat environment and protect the American people from potential addictive drugs while ensuring that the country has enough opioids for legitimate medical, scientific, research and industrial needs.

“Cutting opioid production quotas by an average of 10 percent next year will help us continue that progress and make it harder to divert these drugs for abuse,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. “These smarter limits bring us one big step closer to President Trump’s goal of finally ending this unprecedented crisis.”

Once the aggregate quota is set, the DEA allocates individual manufacturing and procurement quotas to those manufacturers that apply for them. The DEA may revise a company’s allowance at any time during the year if a change is warranted due to increased or decreased sales or exports, new manufacturers entering the market, new product development or product recalls.

When Congress passed the Controlled Substances Act, the quota system was intended to reduce or eliminate diversion from “legitimate channels of trade” by controlling the quantities of the basic ingredients needed for the manufacture of controlled substances.

Next year, the aggregate manufacturing quota for commonly prescribed schedule II opioids will be 44 percent less than the 2016 allowance, going from 303.3 million to 169.9 million grams.

County Budget Hearings The Escambia Board of County Commissioners will hold two budget hearings to discuss approving the proposed Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget. The first meeting will be at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, and the second at 5:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, in the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox. Two public hearings are required to adopt the millage rate for property taxation and the budget for Fiscal Year 2018-19.

On July 19, the board certified the millage rate for publication purposes at 6.6165 for the countywide millage rate, .3590 for the Library Municipal Services Taxing Unit and .6850 for the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Municipal Services Taxing Unit. All proposed rates represent no change in the millage levies from the prior year.

All commission meetings can be viewed live on myescambia.com/ectv, channel 4/1004 on Cox, channel 98 for Spectrum and Mediacom (Pensacola Beach) subscribers and channel 99 for AT&T U-verse subscribers.

College Fairs Pensacola State College is teaming up with the school districts of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to host College Fair 2018 on Sept. 9, 10 and 11 at three PSC campuses.

Escambia County and Santa Rosa County high school juniors, seniors and their parents are invited to meet representatives to ask questions about admissions requirements, financial aid, scholarships, academic programs, student life and housing. Pensacola State students also are invited to learn more about transfer opportunities and requirements.

The times, dates and locations of College Fair 2018 are:

• South Santa Rosa County Schools: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, PSC South Santa Rosa Center, Building 51, 5075 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze.

• Escambia County Schools: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, PSC campus, Building 3, Hartsell Arena, 1000 College Blvd.

• North Santa Rosa County Schools: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, PSC Milton campus, Building 4000, L.I.F.E. Fitness Center, 5988 Highway 98.

Representatives from nearly 60 public and private colleges and universities from all over the United States are expected at the event. Some of the participants include the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Sewanee: The University of the South, Florida State University, University of Florida, University of Alabama, Auburn University, Louisiana State University, Eckerd College, Mississippi State University and Samford University.

For more information, visit pensacolastate.edu/community/college-fair/.

Rise for Climate, Jobs, and Justice 350 Pensacola and Sierra Club Emerald Coast Chapter 350 Pensacola are hosting a rally at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in Plaza de Luna, 900 S. Palafox St.

“With the signs of an ailing planet all around us, it’s a critical time in the race to act on climate change,” wrote Christian Wagley of 350 Pensacola. “On Sept. 8, the people of Pensacola stand together for climate action along with thousands of others in communities around the world.”

The rally is against dirty and dangerous fossil fuels and in support of clean energy and the new jobs created in the clean energy economy. Wagley said, “We’re rallying for a just transition that ensures that all have access to the power and hope of clean energy. We’re rallying as a coalition that brings together environment, economy and people.”

This event is part of an international mobilization for climate, jobs and justice. Across the country, tens of thousands of people will show their power by hitting the streets, holding community forums and educating voters about the issues—all to ensure that elected and community leaders take action on climate a priority. For more information, email 350pensacola@gmail.com or visit 350 Pensacola on Facebook.

Mark Your Calendar Sierra Club Emerald Coast invites the public to hear Erin Handy of Oceana, who will speak on the campaign against offshore drilling and seismic airgun blasting 2-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Pensacola Main Library, 239 N. Spring St.