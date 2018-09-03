Fest Like A Lady



By Savannah Evanoff

Melody Davis has nothing against male musicians—she just doesn’t want to see ‘em all the time.

Davis founded Lady Fest Pensacola five years ago to encourage women to get involved in the music scene. The event is a “low-key festival” featuring female musicians, performers and vendors, Davis said.

Davis is one-half of the rap duo Cookies and Cake alongside Ashley Faulkner. Her time in the scene and on the stage has really shown her how underrepresented women are.

“There’s a lot of awesome women in Pensacola who drum or play guitar and bass,” Davis said. “I see them posting on Facebook and YouTube, and I’m like, ‘Why aren’t you guys in bands? Start bands.’”

“I think it’s because (women) get a lot of harsh criticism as far as, ‘Oh, well that band has a girl singer,’ so they don’t take them seriously.”

Davis has something to tell people who think like that—shut up.

“Women can do anything a man can do, especially in music,” Davis said. “It sucks when you go to shows and there’s a girl playing and everybody goes outside, and then when the guy bands play, everyone goes inside.”

Davis wants music to be inclusive, open to all genders and sexual orientations. Despite the name, Lady Fest is for everyone. The first couple of years, people didn’t fully grasp that.

“There were ridiculous rumors that only women were allowed,” Davis said. “I am a feminist, and I believe in equality for everyone. I don’t think women are better than men; I just think women are underestimated completely, and it’s irritating.”

Now, most people understand anyone is welcome, and tons of men show up, Davis said.

“They’re not standing in a corner like, ‘Ugh I got dragged here,’” Davis said. “They’re like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s see some awesome bands and hang out with our friends.’”

This year’s lineup highlights many local and regional musicians, Davis said. She is particularly excited to see Action Doug.

“They are a very interesting group, like surf rock but they’re very androgynous,” Davis said. “I’ve heard their shows are really awesome.”

Pensacola musician D.Cashmere Peace will make her third appearance at Lady Fest—and it’s a monumental one. Not only will she debut a new song and a tribute song, but she will also say goodbye to her current stage name to take on the moniker Mokorin.

The new name comes from Peace’s journey to learn more about her heritage and spiritual culture, she said. A Pensacola reverend and priestess in African spirituality assigned it to her.

“She prayed on it for me, and the name that came to her for me was Mokorin, which means ‘I sing,’” Peace said.

Peace’s genre is a jazz fusion blended with EDM, she said.

“When I get on the stage, I like to give to the classics,” Peace said. “I give a very retro style, old-school performance. But it’s mixed with the modern flair of electronica.”

Peace always makes a point to perform a tribute to a legendary musician before her time, she said. Prior to Aretha Franklin’s recent death, Peace had been working on one of Franklin’s songs.

Lady Fest will mark the perfect time to pay tribute.

“Being an African-American woman, I think it’s important for anyone that is able to see me to hear at least a song by a woman that came before me,” Peace said.

Peace thinks Lady Fest’s mission to promote diversity in music is awesome.

“When we first did Lady Fest, we saw so many women dominating the stage,” Peace said. “I think it’s a beautiful thing because it’s not all just singers. It can be poets, jewelry makers, artists, authors.”

Davis has many fond memories from Lady Fest. The second year, one performer freaked out before her performance, Davis said.

“She had played shows in Mobile, and people had booed her or made fun of her, so she felt kind of uncomfortable,” Davis said. “When she went on, she thanked everyone and was very emotional about how it was cool to be at an event where people were encouraging.”

That same year, a woman in her 70s played the fiddle for nearly an hour because people kept cheering her on.

“I was just watching this woman beaming as she’s playing the fiddle and all these really young 21-, 25-year-old kids dancing and cheering her on,” Davis said. “It made me really happy.”

Moments like those are all Davis wants from the event, although, it’d be cool if a female-centric band or two formed at the festival.

“There’s been times at Lady Fest where you just look around and you’re like, ‘I love everybody here and everyone looks really happy, like they’re having a great time,’” Davis said. “That’s all I’m looking for is to get people stoked about music, especially stoked about women in music.”

LADY FEST PENSACOLA

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31-Sunday, Sept. 2

WHERE: Friday and Saturday at chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.; Sunday at Back Porch Bar and Grill, 710 N. Palafox St.

COST: $8 Friday, $8 Saturday, donations welcome Sunday

DETAILS: facebook.com/ladyfestpensacola

—————————-

LADY FEST PENSACOLA 2018 SCHEDULE

Friday at chizuko

Proceeds will benefit Lakeview Center’s Victim Services/Sexual Violence program.

9 p.m. Pips and Papa

9:15 p.m. Tris

9:50 p.m. Savannah Snyder

10:15 p.m. Comedy by Carol Rivers

10:40 p.m. Nail Club

11:11 p.m. Blood Moon Pact

11: 40 p.m. My Fault/Your Fault

12:20 a.m. Seismos

Saturday at chizuko

Proceeds will benefit the 309 Punk Project in honor of Samantha Dorsett.

9:30 p.m. Comedy by Olivia

10:15 p.m. Peace

10:50 p.m. Gene Therapy

11:15 p.m. Action Doug

11:50 p.m. Lights with Fire

12:20 a.m. Phlemboyant

12:50 a.m. Zigtebra

There will also be a slate of local makers, vintage curators and artists on hand selling their wares both nights at chizuko. So be on the lookout for cool stuff from Keep Away From Cats Jewelry, Saturn Collection Vintage, Angie’s Twisted Threads, Paint Stuff and Pretty Baked, plus art on display by Cleopatra Redbird, Fierce Bad Bunny, Mallory Luana and Fantasy D.

Sunday at Back Porch Bar and Grill

Proceeds will benefit the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida.

Close out the weekend with a Female Trouble/John Waters-inspired dance party with 1960’s jams and a costume contest. Cookies and Cake will end the night.