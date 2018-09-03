Outtakes—‘We Make History’

By Rick Outzen

Last month, the Congressional Research Service (CRS) published its profile of the 115th Congress. The CRS is part of the Library of Congress and serves as shared staff to congressional committees and members of Congress to assist in the legislative process.

The CRS Congressional Profile found the 115th Congress was one of the oldest in U.S. history. At the beginning of the session, the average ages for House and Senate members were 57.8 years and 61.8 years respectively.

The average length of service for Representatives at the beginning of the 115th Congress was 9.4 years (4.7 House terms); for Senators, 10.1 years (1.7 Senate terms). A record number of women serve in the 115th Congress—112. There are also record numbers of Hispanic or Latino members, 46, and Asian Americans, Indian Americans or Pacific Islander Americans, 18.

Unfortunately, the number of military veterans has continued to decline. The veterans comprised 64 percent of the 97th Congress (1981-82) and 73 percent of the 92nd Congress (1971-72). At the beginning of the 115th Congress, there were 102 members (18.8 percent) who had served or were serving in the military, one more than at the beginning of the 114th

Congress but six fewer than at the beginning of the 113th Congress.

As of May 2018, the U.S. House only had 78 veterans; the U.S. Senate had 18 veterans. These 96 members served in the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War and combat or peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo, as well as during times of peace. Eight Representatives and one Senator are still serving in the reserves, and six House members are still serving in the National Guard. All four female veterans in Congress are combat veterans.

With the death of Sen. John McCain, Congress lost one of its oldest members, a military veteran and an independent voice that understood the sacrifices our troops make in Afghanistan, Iraq and danger zones around the world. Those without that knowledge and experience often are all too ready to send our military into harm’s way.

I believe that our veterans understand what this country stands for better than most of us. It’s why I always respected the opinions of Adm. Jack Fetterman and Col. Bud Day, two close friends of Sen. McCain.

In his final message to the nation, Sen. McCain captured the highest ideals of our republic. He wrote, “Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.”

Amen.