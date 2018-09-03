Pensacola, Florida
Monday September 3rd 2018

Hangout Oyster Cook-Off and Craft Beer Weekend Giveaway

Once again, Inweekly has partnered with The Hangout to give one lucky reader and a guest the ultimate fall getaway during their annual Oyster Cook-off and Craft Beer Weekend November 2-3.

The winner will receive:
-A condo for the weekend (November 2-3)
- A pair of tickets to Friday’s Craft Beer Festival
- A pair of admission tickets to Saturday’s Oyster Cook-Off
- Four tasting ticket booklets for Saturday’s Oyster Cook-Off (60 tasting tickets total)

Click here to enter the giveaway.

For more details on the Oyster Cook-off and Craft Beer Weekend, visit hangoutcookoff.com

*Contest ends Friday, Oct. 14. The winner will be announced the following week.

Post Published: 30 August 2018
Author: admin
Found in section: A&E, INDaily

Previous Topic: