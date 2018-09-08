Winners & Losers 9/6/18



Winner

Sherri Hemminghaus Weeks

Liberty Sertoma recently presented its Service to Mankind Award to Weeks. Sertoma International’s Service to Mankind Award is presented to non-Sertoma members based on their volunteer community service provided by the individual to the community. Weeks was recognized for nearly three decades of service to the Saenger Theatre. She has been involved with Friends of the Saenger since 1981 and is the president emeritus of the organization.

John Armentrout

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida named Big Brother John Armentrout the Agency Big Brother of the Year. John was chosen for his dedication and love for his Little Brother, Joe, with whom he has been paired since November 2010. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida has been the area’s leader in one-to-one mentoring for 29 years by serving children ages 6 to 18. Last year, the non-profit served 616 children in Northwest Florida.

The Arc Gateway

The Florida Blue Foundation awarded The Arc Gateway a $100,000 grant from Florida Blue Foundation to support the Pearl Nelson Child Development Center, which is the largest early intervention provider in the Pensacola community and provides direct services for children and adolescents with developmental delays and disabilities. The Pearl Nelson Center provides speech, occupational physical and vision therapy as well as developmental instruction. Thanks to the funding from Florida Blue, the Pearl Nelson Center will continue to assist each child to improve his or her potential for long-term independence.

Losers

Pensacola Bay Ferries

Less than three months into operations, Pensacola Bay Cruises has had to reduce its service to weekends only, starting Sept. 1, due to not meeting ridership expectations. Actual ridership numbers will not be available until after 2018 season. The city of Pensacola has yet to complete construction of its $3.5-million ferry terminal building and dock at Commendencia Slip. City officials have said the project should be finished in October.

Pre-reveal Games

The 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s decision that controversial electronic games played in bars and other establishments, known as “pre-reveal” games, violate laws preventing slot machines in most of Florida. The ruling backed the state’s Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, which had ordered two businesses to remove the games. Blue Sky Games, which developed the games, and Gator Coin, which leased the games to businesses, challenged the ruling. The judges found the games meet the definition of slot machines because they include an element of chance.

Rural Florida

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham won 44 counties in the Aug. 26 primary; most were rural or mid-sized counties. Andrew Gillum earned the nomination by winning seven of the most densely populated counties. GOP second-place finisher Adam Putnam also did well in the rural counties, winning 27 and one large urban county, Hillsborough. Republican nominee Ron DeSantis won by large margins in the urban counties of Broward, Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas.