Outtakes—Primary Lessons

By Rick Outzen

Every election we learn something. The Aug. 28 primary was no exception. Here are the top eight lessons I learned from last week’s election:

1. Political consultants from Tallahassee and South Florida can help produce professional campaign literature, but that doesn’t mean they know Escambia County. District 4 County Commission candidate Kendrick Doidge used Frontline Strategies and placed fourth in the primary.

2. An endorsement from President Donald Trump guaranteed Republican primary victory in Florida. Ask Matt Gaetz and Ron DeSantis. A photo of Donald Trump on a mailer didn’t work so well. Ask Santa Rosa County Commissioner Rob Williamson. The jury is still out on the political value of a replica of Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, but apparently, House District 1 was crazy about it.

3. Because more than half of the primary voters voted the day of the election, having a good ground game on Aug. 28 was more important than ever. Those candidates with volunteers at all the precincts in their districts did very well, although I’m not so sure hiring poll workers from AccuStaff was a good idea.

4. Campaign yard signs in medians, city rights-of-way and vacant lots did not translate to votes.

5. Also, money doesn’t always translate to votes either. Of the nine local races, only two candidates that spent the most money in their race finished at the top—Dale Perkins and Kevin Adams.

6. Cries of “fake news” didn’t play well in local races. Doidge went after News Journal editorial cartoonist Andy Marlette and tried to label him and his employer as the “liberal news” media for teasing him about his immigration policy. Yes, Doidge was the first county commission candidate to ever have an immigration policy that was more than keeping Alabama rednecks away from our daughters. Santa Rosa County Commissioner Rob Williamson got entangled in a “fake news” battle with Navarre Press owner Sandy Kemp. Williamson wound up losing to an opponent that he tried to brand “Chicago Dave” by 8,196 votes.

7. The promise of a community center can be powerful. Ashton Hayward won over the black vote in 2010 by committing to community centers at Legion Field and Woodland Heights. Myrtle Grove wants a community center. Commissioner Doug Underhill won the Myrtle Grove precinct by 123 votes. I suspect Myrtle Grove will get its center.

8. You should never mess with mama. At a political forum, Alan McMillan told the crowd that he preferred Kendrick Doidge to win the District 4 seat, which upset Ginger Bender, mother of Doidge’s opponent Robert Bender. The comment cost McMillan much-needed votes in the Star Lake area.