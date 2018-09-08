Primary Takeaways



By Rick Outzen

The August primary had plenty of surprises, especially locally. County Commissioner Doug Underhill edged out a well-financed challenger, Alan McMillan, to win the District 2 primary. Despite being outspent by more than $38,000, Judge Joyce Williams won re-election, and former State Rep. Mike Hill earned the House District 1 GOP nomination in a close race with Rebekah Bydlak.

However, the biggest upset was on the state level, with Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum upsetting the favorite, Gwen Graham. Inweekly asked Democrat consultant Travis Peterson, owner of Impact Campaigns, and Republican Ryan Wiggins, owner of Full Contact Strategies, for their takeaways from the August primary. We started with a discussion of Andrew Gillum’s upset and its impact on the November general election.

The Tallahassee mayor was trailing Graham in most polls leading up to election day. On Aug. 14, the Inweekly/Political Matrix poll had Graham ahead with 26 percent, followed by Philip Levine with 16 percent and Gillum with 15 percent. Gillum beat Graham by three percentage points on Tuesday.

“Gillum had enough time for the surge to actually work,” said Travis Peterson. “I’ve been in campaigns where we didn’t quite hit our peak, or we didn’t hit our peak early enough. It seems like Gillum hit it right in stride, so that was pretty interesting.”

Congressman Ron DeSantis won the GOP nomination for governor by beating Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, 56-34 percent. Peterson believes that both primary winners succeeded by energizing the core voters in their parties.

“Gillum just tapped into something with his kind of Bernie Sanders approach to Democratic politics, and I think it’s kind of a mirror image of the Trump and DeSantis effect,” he said.

“Whether it’s Jeff Blake in Arizona or Adam Putnam here, you see these establishment Republicans facing the same struggle that “mainstream” or “centrist” Democrats, like Gwen Graham, find themselves in,” Peterson said. “I think you’re seeing the parties working their primary process to where you’re getting the candidates that really reflect the hardcore base of both parties.”

Ryan Wiggins wasn’t surprised that DeSantis beat Putnam.

“The more moderate Republicans have gone more on the NPA side,” she said. “A lot of people went full Trump, and I think that we’re going to have a really, really interesting race this year because the Democrats did what the Democrats usually do, and they went with a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat over the one who could probably win the race. And the Republicans took a page out of that playbook and went with a dyed-in-the-wool Republican that is going to have a hard time winning that race.”

She believes that Republicans are celebrating that Gwen Graham didn’t win that Democratic primary. Wiggins said, “Had she won that primary, I think the Republicans would have probably been in trouble.”

She cited what she sees as the flaws of each gubernatorial candidate.

“The FBI has investigated Gillum and the people around him,” said Wiggins. “He didn’t do an excellent job of handling a category one hurricane that hit his town when he was mayor.”

DeSantis lacks experience in Florida government. Wiggins said, “I don’t think he’s familiar necessarily with all the issues that impact us. The things that he was running on were to build a wall, and I don’t know that we need to build a wall around Florida. We’re not a border state, so I don’t know how that pertains to statewide politics.”

Peterson praised Gillum for getting the minority vote interested in the mid-term primary, which hasn’t happened often.

“I don’t want to write off Gillum’s success to demographics, but in the same way that Gwen Graham benefited by being the only woman in the race, I believe Gillum also benefited by being the only minority in the race,” said Peterson, “I don’t think that’s the only reason why he won, but I think it’s a factor that certainly played in his benefit.”

Wiggins believes having Gillum on the ballot will set up U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, who is in a tight race with Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

“Having Andrew Gillum at the top of the ticket will get out the black vote, and I do think that there could be some of the Obama spillover where Gillum would be the first black governor, and there were people who want to be a part of that,” she said.

However, she said DeSantis’ candidacy also would drive a high turnout. Wiggins said, “The Republican base will be fired up because they have a Trump guy on the ticket, and they’re not going to let a Bernie guy beat their Trump guy.”

Local Races

The local races had more candidates running and more money spent than ever before in a midterm primary. Also, more political action committees and high-level consultants were involved in the local races.

Wiggins wasn’t bothered by the attention the local races received.

“Pensacola is growing,” she said. “Over the past 10 years, Pensacola had a huge growth spurt as far as population, as far as urbanization, and I think we are now on the map as a hip place to live.”

She added, “We have industry coming here, and we’re on the right path. Pensacola matters, so having the right people in the right offices matters, and it matters on a statewide level too. You’ve got to have people who can go over to Tallahassee and start lobbying for some of the money that needs to come this way.”

Peterson felt the money helped to mobilize voters and improve turnout. He said, “We had a lot of candidates who ran good, credible campaigns. A higher turnout is always good for democracy. It’s always good for the candidates and the voters to really show that they’re paying attention to the people that are running for office.”

Wiggins felt the consultants added a level of professionalism to campaigns that was lacking 20 years ago when her father, Jack Nobles, and father-in-law, Mike Wiggins, first ran for Pensacola City Council.

“They were garage campaigns,” she explained. “You had your friends and supporters and really could be run from your dining room table. That’s not the case anymore.”

Wiggins continued, “With social media and with technology the way it is now, you do need to have some people who know what they’re doing, and I think it was really smart for the candidates to look into that.”

She added, “I think it speaks to the caliber of candidates that we have here, too, that they knew that these were going to be some contentious races, and they knew to look for the professionals.”

Peterson ran Ashton Hayward’s first campaign for mayor in 2008. The strong mayor form of government was new. The mayoral candidates this year talked at the various forums about how they might tweak the system.

“You have to give Ashton Hayward credit,” he said. “It’s hard sometimes, being the first one under a new system. All of the mayor candidates understood the new form of government and discussed at the forums and debates their interpretations of the strong mayor and how they would use the powers and responsibilities of the mayor under this charter.”

One campaign strategy that didn’t work for several local candidates was declaring support of the “Trump agenda” and putting President Trump or his son on campaign mailers. Wiggins said the candidates and their advisors needed to understand their districts because some areas are more supportive of President Trump than others, even though they are heavily Republican.

“Florida House District 1, where Rebekah Bydlak and Mike Hill were running, is a real red. I mean, that’s authentic. Those are Trump people over there,” she said. Hill won the GOP primary after posting a Facebook video that he pledged to place Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star at Pensacola’s Confederate monument.

“But you look at House District 2 and County Commission District 4, those are purple areas, and I think that Bender did an excellent job of reading those tea leaves and saying, ‘You know what? I understand that on paper this may look like this is a big Trump supporting district, but I’m not going to sell out that way. I’m going to run on Robert Bender,’” said Wiggins. “And I think that that’s where Kendrick Dodge took a misstep. I think he was looking at the data and not looking at what he knows about that area. And I think that that cost him.”

She continued, “Kendrick was the one who went diehard on the Trump stuff, and he came in fourth in that race.”

Peterson said he was impressed to see the candidates using many different tools, particularly digital tools, effectively.

“You may not be able to put a 30-second ad on the radio or the television, but you can do a nice one and put it on social media and make sure it’s out where the people see it there,” he said. “It really has democratized communication for political campaigns.”

Who advances to November?

The November general election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Voting registration ends on Tuesday, Oct. 9, and early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 22.

U.S. Senator

Bill Nelson (DEM)

Rick Scott (REP)

Congress, District 1

Matt Gaetz (REP)

Jennifer M. Zimmerman (DEM)

Governor

Ron DeSantis (REP)

Andrew Gillum (DEM)

Attorney General

Ashley Moody (REP)

Sean Shaw (DEM)

Chief Financial Officer

Jimmy Patronis (REP)

Jeremy Ring (DEM)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Matt Caldwell (REP)

Nicole “Nikki” Fried (DEM)

State Representative, District 1

Mike Hill (REP)

Vikki Garrett (DEM)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 2

Scott Trotter (DEM)

Doug Underhill (REP)

County Commissioner, District 4

Leigh Anne Bell (WRI)

Robert Bender (REP)

ECUA, District 2

Lois Benson (REP)

Gloria G Horning (DEM)

School Board, District 2 (Non-partisan)

Paul H Fetsko

Ray Guillory

School Board, District 3 (Non-partisan)

Laura Dortch Edler

Larry Williams Sr.

City of Pensacola (Non-partisan)

Mayor

Grover C Robinson

Brian Spencer

City Council, District 4

Jared Moore

Chris Phillips

Council, District 6

W. A. Butch Hansen

Ann Hill

Note: Write-in candidates are only listed in local races.