By Savannah Evanoff

Don’t think you like beer? Bite your tongue.

Many of the coordinators and brewers at Emerald Coast Beer Festival might convince you otherwise.

April King, the vice president of Escambia Bay Homebrewers Club and the festival’s publicity chair, said her first year attending the festival showed her how many different styles of beer exist, referencing chocolate beer, fruit-infused beer and even sake—which is technically brewed, she said. It even led to her brewing at home.

“I always laugh when someone says they don’t like beer,” King said. “I’m sure they do, but they just haven’t found the style they like.”

This year will mark the 23rd annual Beer Festival, hosted by Escambia Bay Homebrewers Club and Seville Quarter. It started as a small group of brewers swapping beers at Apple Annie’s and transformed into a festival with hundreds of beer samples, King said.

When festivalgoers arrive, they receive a tasting glass. They then walk around and taste 2-ounce beer samples from homebrewers, commercial craft breweries and distributors.

“It’s a good way to introduce yourself to craft beer because you don’t have to commit yourself to an entire six-pack or a pint of beer at a pub,” King said. “You can actually take a little taste … if you don’t like it, you can dump it out, rinse your glass and go to the next one.”

Like King, Mike Bisaha, the CEO of Big Top Brewing Company, believes many people only think they don’t like beer.

“There’s a perception of craft beer that it’s all hoppy and bitter,” Bisaha said. “That’s not the case.”

Big Top Brewing Company, a Sarasota-based brewery, just opened a brick and mortar in Pensacola a week ago and will make its second festival appearance.

What makes Big Top Brewing Company special is its creativity, Bisaha said.

While the craft beer industry has grown, Bisaha takes comfort in the idea that two brewers can be given the same ingredients yet make a completely different beer.

For example, one of the beers in his brewery today is a peanut butter and jelly pale ale.

“We’re known to push the boundaries of what we can do with beer,” Bisaha said.

“There’s so many flavors you can incorporate that people would never assume you can make work in a beer. If you layer the flavors properly, it creates a unique experience for a lot of people.”

Bisaha hopes festival attendees will step out of their comfort zone and try something new, such as trying Big Top Brewing Company’s coffee coconut porter.

“Don’t pigeonhole yourself into thinking you like only one particular style,” Bisaha said.

David Beddick, Jr., the president and head brewer of local brewery A Little Madness Brewing Company, also understands everyone’s palate is different. He plans to bring a variety of beer styles to the festival, including a blonde ale, porter, IPA and wheat beer.

Like his brewing style, the name of his brewing company is diverse. A Little Madness is a mash-up of different popular culture ideas, he said.

“It takes a little bit from all of the influences that make us who we are as brewers and business owners and entrepreneurs,” Beddick Jr. said. “There’s definitely a little bit of Willy Wonka in there, a good chunk of Hunter S. Thompson. It definitely takes some madness to do what we do.”

As someone who has attended beer festivals and participated several times in the Emerald Coast Beer Festival, Beddick Jr. recommends attending the event with a game plan.

“Say I was really interested in stouts that year, I would go through the list and find five or six stouts I wanted to try,” Beddick Jr. said. “I would hopscotch around and try those different stouts so I could get all those different flavors of stouts and get a feeling for that style in general.”

Beddick Jr. is near the end of making his transition from amateur to professional brewing, with a full-scale brewery currently under construction near UWF. Because of that, he appreciates how the festival incorporates homebrewers.

“Because we do have such a good collection of people that are bringing home-brewed beverages, it also challenges some of the commercial breweries to bring some of their best stuff,” Beddick Jr. said.

Highlighting homebrewers is what separates Emerald Coast Beer Festival from other beer events, King said. Many of the homebrewers are so skilled you might think their beer was concocted with a professional system, she said.

One hundred percent of craft breweries began from people homebrewing, she said.

“Guys and gals start brewing in the garage and they start making good beer, and then they get inspiration to open up a craft brewery,” King said. “Homebrewing is the grassroots movement to the craft beer revolution that’s happening in the U.S.”

The festival is always crowded, but you can still learn a lot about beer if you do it right.

“We do encourage participants to ask questions—if you have a question about the beer or how they make the beer,” King said. “One thing brewers love to do is talk about their craft.”

EMERALD COAST BEER FESTIVAL

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7

WHERE: Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.

COST: $30 in advance, $40 day of the event

DETAILS: emeraldcoastbeerfest.com