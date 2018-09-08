Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Giveaway

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is returning to City Park in New Orleans this October for three days of music, food and costumes and you could be there.

Headliners for this year’s fest include Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino and Arctic Monkeys. They’ve also confirmed Odesza, Martin Garrix, Modest Mouse, Janelle Monae, Awolnation and tons more acts we’re excited to check out.

Inweekly has partnered with Voodoo to give away a pair of general admission 3-day passes to the festival. Click here to enter: https://form.jotform.com/82487523928166

And if you don’t want to wait to see if you win, 3-day GA, VIP and Platinum tickets are on sale now at voodoofestival.com.