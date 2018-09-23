Winners & Losers 9/20/18

Winners

Amber McClure

The chief financial officer for the Blue Wahoos has been named the 2018 Southern League Woman of the Year. In her sixth season with the team, McClure has ensured that the Wahoos maintain financial success and growth while supervising the financials of several different entities outside of the Blue Wahoos. The team won the Don Mincher Organization of the Year for 2018, the third time in the franchise’s seven-year history. The Wahoos also brought home the 2018 Southern League Community Service Award. WEAR’s Darren McAllister was the 2018 Sports Media Person of the Year, and Terry Williams was the Southern League’s Batboy of the Year.

Michelle Corley

The art director for Duncan McCall Advertising won the 2018 Great Gulfcoast Art Festival poster competition winner. Her colorful, lively piece will be reproduced on limited edition posters, T-shirts and other GGAF promotional items. Corley has worked for 23 years as a graphic designer and art director in the advertising world. Winner of multiple industry awards, she also serves on the board and handles design work for Choral Society of Pensacola.

Curtis and Lavona Boone

The UWF College of Education and Professional Studies recently received a $100,000 gift from Curtis and Lavona Boone to establish the CeCe Boone Memorial Endowment Scholarship. The endowment was created in memory of their daughter, Cornelia “CeCe” Boone, a UWF alumna, to fund scholarships for students from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties that are majoring in elementary education. Four students received scholarships this semester.

Losers

Mike Hill

The GOP nominee for Florida House District 1 has been criticized for his political tactics during his primary race against Rebekah Bydlak. The Republican Liberty Caucus of Florida issued a statement that the primary would “go down in history as one of the ugliest.” Charles J Gravois, the Panhandle RLC chair, accused Hill of engaging in unwarranted and deceptive attacks against Bydlak. Gravois called for Hill to publicly apologize. Hill defeated Bydlak by 542 votes, 9,007-8,465. A third candidate, Lisa Doss, received 1,257 votes.

Pensacola City Hall

On May 25, former City Administrator Eric Olson inactivated the Human Resource Manual and replaced it with the mayor’s policy manual because he was frustrated with his HR department’s pace on making changes. Ironically, Olson resigned last month after an independent investigation had found he had mishandled an employee’s com- plaint. Latasha Buchanan, the City’s constituent services administrator, filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Olson 10 days after he inactivated the manual.

Hurricane Maria Death Toll

Last Thursday, President Trump challenged the official count of the number of people who died in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He wrote on Twitter that the 3,000 people didn’t die and the death count was only 16. George Washington University researchers released the findings of an in-depth investigation, and they estimated 2,975 people died as a result of the storm. Gov. Rick Scott challenged Trump’s figures and tweeted, “I’ve been to Puerto Rico seven times and saw the devastation firsthand.”