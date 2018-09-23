Meet IMPACT 100 Finalists

By Duwayne Escobedo

The Sacred Heart Foundation wants to add four more dogs to join golden retriever, Sprout, in its highly successful “Sacred Paws” program. The service dogs reduce stress and uplift the spirits of sick and injured children.

The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, which serves five Florida Gulf Coast counties, proposes building a new center that will allow it to provide public education for the first time since forming in 1994. Currently, the organization works out of a run-down fire station scheduled for demolition at the end of the year.

Because no public transportation connects Santa Rosa and Escambia counties, Opening Doors in Northwest Florida suggests equipping a van to provide its services to the homeless who live in remote rural areas.

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area plans to grant more than $1.1 million to 11 of the 15 non-profit finalists that the women’s philanthropy group revealed recently at the Palafox House. The awards will be presented Oct. 14.

“Pensacola is such a generous community,” said Meri Asmar, IMPACT 100 president. “There are many outstanding projects. We wish we could give grants to all 15.”

The Pensacola Bay chapter celebrates its record-setting 15th anniversary this year. With more than 1,103 members, the local group is the largest IMPACT 100 chapter in the country. In addition, it has given away the most money total—nearly $10.5 million—of the more than 50 IMPACT 100 organizations that exist. In all, it has handed out 98 grants to 70 non-profits since 2002.

Heading into this year, IMPACT 100 chapters across the country have donated more than $55 million since 2002. Last year marked the first time the women’s group awarded more than $10 million combined.

Stormy Andersen admitted she was “shaking” with excitement with the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge being selected as a finalist. It educates 5,000 students and about 2,000 other people a year about local wildlife it rescues.

“I’m very honored to be here,” said the refuge’s executive director. “This will allow us to greatly increase our outreach.”

Julia Humphries, Sacred Heart child life specialist, praised the women of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area for making such a big difference in the local community. She has received specialized training to handle Sprout and said the dog brings smiles to children’s faces.

“This is a life-changing program for our children,” Humphries said. “(Sprout) likes to climb up in bed with our patients who have just had surgery and provide them comfort. This dog is unbelievable. She impacts children’s lives and families’ lives.”

Opening Doors representatives said an IMPACT 100 grant would allow it to extend its services to homeless who lack transportation and cannot come to its office on Pace Boulevard. This is the third time it has applied for a grant and the second time it has become a finalist.

“We’re grateful, grateful, grateful for all the ladies and what they do,” said Serene Keiek, marketing director. “We know they get dozens of applications every year.”

This year, the IMPACT 100 women members will choose 11 non-profits to receive grants in five focus areas. The organizations include:

ARTS & CULTURE

•First City Art Center proposes to renovate an existing building into an additional classroom for its Youth Art Program.

•Pensacola High School Band Boosters Association plans to purchase a variety of instruments for band students who cannot afford to buy their own.

•Pyramid, Inc. serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and would renovate an existing building that would add services to an additional 25 people.

EDUCATION

•Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge wants to build an Education and Outreach Center that would allow public access for the first time since 1994. It would replace its current dilapidated fire station scheduled for demolition in late 2018.

•Escambia County Public Schools Foundation plans three major additions to the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center: a “Beach” classroom, an inflatable portable planetarium for 60 students and turning a greenhouse into a Butterfly House.

•Santa Rosa County 4-H Association would construct a 40- by 90-foot outdoor pavilion that allows livestock pens to be set up and taken down easily as well as allowing activities ranging from archery to zoology.

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

•Miracle League of Santa Rosa County proposes adding specialized dugouts, bleachers, an audio system and other special features to its adaptive baseball field league for physically and mentally challenged players at Tiger Point Park.

•Mother Wit Institute expects to complete renovations to the Ella L. Jordan Home built in 1896, which once served as the City of Pensacola’s Federation of Colored Women’s Club. In the future, it would provide social and community gatherings for young people.

•Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola would install state-of-the-art lighting fixtures to enhance safety and improve accessibility for all visitors.

FAMILY

•Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida plans repairs and improvements to its home on Creighton Road for its Bigs and Littles mentoring program.

•Sacred Heart Foundation wants to add four more dogs to join golden retriever, Sprout, in its recently created “Sacred Paws” program. The service dogs reduce stress and uplift the spirits of sick and injured children.

•Young Men’s Christian Association of Northwest Florida proposes buying three new 11-passenger vans to replace three 18-year-old vehicles it currently owns. The new vans would more safely bring children to its after-school and summer camp programs.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

•KlaasKIDS Foundation would like to end crimes against children by improving equipment in its existing mobile missing child response center and by presenting innovative Say Something Assemblies, where middle and high schoolers receive education from their peers.

•Opening Doors Northwest Florida plans to create a mobile office outreach van to reach homeless living in remote rural areas and who lack transportation.

•Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola wants to extend its five-year program to women who leave state prisons and local jails and help them with shelter, job readiness, transportation and other basic needs so they can become productive citizens.

To learn more about IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, visit impact100pensacola.org.