PYP Re-Enters Political Debate

By Duwayne Escobedo and Rick Outzen

The Pensacola Young Professionals first made its mark in 2006 when the fledgling group supported the development of Vince Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park in a special referendum.

The group of adults under the age of 40 plans to flex its political muscle once again in November’s general election by campaigning for a county-wide referendum to make the Escambia County Superintendent of Schools an appointed position. The announcement was made last week when PYP leaders revealed the results of its 2018 Quality of Life Survey at an event held at Perfect Plain.

Those in attendance were excited to hear PYP was stepping up to help improve public education in Escambia County.

Ruthie Speight, who has a daughter in the third grade, said it’s time to join 99 percent of the country and appoint a professional to lead Escambia County schools. She believes, like many, that it will improve education locally.

“PYP is going to take a stand,” Speight said. “The next couple of months, we will educate and inform. We deserve that here in Escambia.”

Five times in the past half-century, Escambia County voters have rejected appointing a superintendent. However, the county is an outlier on the issue of elected vs. appointed superintendent. Next year, 99.41 percent of the United States will have an appointed superintendent. Of the 13,576 counties in the U.S., only 81 counties have elections for school superintendent.

Alabama and Florida are the only states that will allow elections for the position after the end of the year. Mississippi passed a bill in 2016 to end elected superintendents in all counties, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

However, the issue for PYP is about more than just moving the Escambia County School District toward being in step with the rest of the nation. In Florida, the school districts with the elected superintendents are among the lowest performing in the state. Of the 15 lowest performing counties in 2018, according to the Florida Department of Education, 14 have elected superintendents, including Escambia County. Escambia ranked 53nd of 67 Florida counties in 2018.

Escambia County is the second largest county in Florida that still implements an elected superintendent. Only Pasco County, just north of Tampa, has a larger population. About half of Escambia’s elementary and middle schools are among the lowest performing in the state.

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas was elected to his third term in 2016. Only 40 percent of the community rated the quality of public schools excellent or good in the Quality of Life Survey, although 22 percent believed Thomas was doing an excellent job.

Additionally, PYP’s Quality of Life Survey overwhelmingly called for the formation of a Community Development Corporation (CDC) that will assemble private and public stakeholders to address gaps in our community and to develop and implement a community development strategic plan.

The Quality of Life Survey found 78 percent of respondents were very or somewhat familiar with the difference between economic development and community development; 65 percent rated the coordination of economic and community development by government, community and business leaders in Escambia as fair or poor; and 69 percent said they would support the development of a Community Development Corporation in Escambia County.

In July, the PYP’s board of directors presented a resolution calling for the establishment of a Community Development Corporation to Escambia Board of County Commissioners. This resolution passed unanimously. The group has begun to do the legwork to establish a CDC and hope to have more on it before the end of the year.

For PYP President Meg Burke, her organization’s re-entry into local politics is a return to the roots of PYP. PYP was formed in the spring of 2016 with the help of the Pensacola Chamber and Inweekly. The founding members voted to support a referendum in favor of the Community Maritime Park. PYP campaigned door-to-door for the park. The referendum passed with 56 percent of the vote in September 2016.

“We started because of the Maritime Park,” Meg Burke told Inweekly. “We’re ready to use this data and put it into practice.”

Since 2008, PYP has facilitated the Quality of Life Survey to give leaders accurate information on how voters perceive what is happening in the City of Pensacola and Escambia County. By measuring public opinion and gathering data for comparison, the survey provides an annual snapshot that generates informed debate and inspires necessary action. The Quality of Life survey touches not only on the quality of life for Pensacola area residents but also asks opinions on top issues facing the area, views of our public officials and economic and community development.

Since its inception, the survey has been conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research, Inc., located in Washington D.C. Quint and Rishy Studer pay for the polling, but PYP handles the questions and the final report. Eight hundred registered Escambia County voters were interviewed via telephone in June 2018. Those polled were selected randomly from a commercially available Florida state voter registration list. The resulting sample fairly reflects the demographic profile of voters in Escambia County. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The PYP survey found 60 percent of the public believed the county is on the right track, and 63 percent felt the city was. Those percentages are vast improvements from the 2008 Quality of Life Survey, which found only 22 percent and 27 percent thought the county and city were headed in the right direction.

The survey also revealed residents perceive the economic conditions in the county have improved over the past 10 years. In 2008, 1 percent rated the county’s economic conditions excellent, and only 13 percent said they were good. This year, 4 percent believed the conditions are excellent, and 33 percent rated them good.

Concerning job growth, only 7 percent felt the job opportunities and growth in Escambia County were good or excellent, and 65 percent rated them as poor 10 years ago. The 2018 Quality of Life Survey found almost a third of the respondents, rated the job opportunities and growth as good or excellent, and only 21 percent gave them a poor rating.

Respondents were also more confident in the vision, plans and leadership for the revitalization of the city. In 2017, only 9 percent rated their confidence as excellent, while 47 percent called it good. This year, 15 percent gave it an excellent rating and 43 percent a good grade. Confidence in county leadership showed a similar improvement.

PYP added one question about a national issue. The group surveyed how the community felt about the current national marijuana policy that makes it illegal to possess or use marijuana, and 14 percent favored keeping the policy the same. Some respondents favored decriminalizing it, 17 percent, while 34 percent only wanted to legalize medical uses of cannabis, and 29 percent wanted to legalize marijuana entirely. Only 7 percent were unsure what to do.

The complete Quality of Life Survey can be found at pensacolayp.com.