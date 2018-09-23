Pensacola LVVRS

By Savannah Evanoff

LVVRS won’t throw a parade for your hometown, but they might make a music video.

The Louisiana pop band filmed its latest music video for “Over You” in Pensacola, and now no hometown is off limits.

Frontman River Gibson said Pensacola inspired his idea to shoot music videos highlighting different cities.

“I’m thinking of doing each one in a town like that across the map,” Gibson said. “We’re featuring people’s towns. I think that makes people proud to see an artist sharing their hometown love. To me, that’s really cool.”

The three-piece band loved downtown Pensacola so much they are returning for a gig at Vinyl Music Hall, Gibson said.

The band is composed of Gibson, guitarist Zac Lyons and drummer Brenon Wilson.

Gibson has had “Over You” in his arsenal for a while but only recently was able to record it to his liking. It’s a simple song, he said.

“It’s about the end of our relationship and trying to come to terms with it,” Gibson said.

“It’s a reflective song, looking back on the good stuff. It means a lot to me.”

Everyone can relate to the song… unfortunately, he added.

LVVRS shot the music video the first week of August and released it the second.

Gibson chose Pensacola because it had all the backdrops he wanted, including the beach.

“That was my first real music video,” Gibson said. “I was passionate about the song, so I wanted to do something special for it. I think we were able to capture that in Pensacola.”

Gibson’s favorite part of the video is the middle, when he’s in the water with all his clothes on, he said.

“I don’t think that’s something people do very often,” Gibson said. “I laugh every time I see it because it’s kind of goofy, but it makes sense in the context of the video.”

Gibson admits he was too scared to get it the water alone in the middle of the night, so he dragged Lyons in with him.

Because the video was shot so quickly, the group didn’t have much time to enjoy Pensacola in its entirety. There was one place; however, the group couldn’t get enough of.

“We did eat sushi like three times at Nom,” Gibson said. “We like that place for sure.”

“Over You” is one of only three videos the band has released to the public so far.

LVVRS formed in February, in the wake of music breaks and collapsed rock bands.

Gibson has wanted to start a pop band for a while, he said.

“All of us come from rock ‘n’ roll roots and background, but I took a step back from playing music and started expanding my horizons,” Gibson said. “Pop music today is really resonating with me. I like that genres don’t matter anymore.”

The band’s goal is to fuse a modern pop sound with rock ‘n’ roll, Gibson said.

“I’m still playing drums and guitar, but I make a song you would hear on a top-40 station today,” Gibson said. “I think that’s really absent from modern music. I don’t want to sound cliché and say I’m bringing back rock ‘n’ roll, but that is important to me.

“I want to be a band that inspires new musicians to pick up a guitar and learn the songs,” he added.

Gibson wants LVVRS to be associated with pop acts. If the band declares itself a rock band, it can pigeonhole it, he said.

“People automatically think you’re a heavy band, and we’re not that,” Gibson said. “I’m really not making music for rock fans. I’m making music that can be for anybody.”

Gibson listens to new artists on his Spotify playlist every day to keep up with what’s happening in music, he said.

The band has released the originals “Over You” and “Wild Heart”— which Gibson calls a dance track—and a cover version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

Gibson’s parents loved music from the 1970s, he said.

“I grew up listening to that, and we started playing around with songs like that, and ‘Dreams’ stood out,” Gibson said. “The lyrical content to me is incredible. I wanted to take a song like that and turn it into a pop song.

“I wanted to honor the original song but take it to where it sounds like a modern track,” Gibson said.

LVVRS

WHAT: LVVRS with The Mad Violinist

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $15

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com