Calendar 9/20/18

THURSDAY 9.20
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org.
VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
TOAST OF THE COAST: THE WORLD IS YOUR OYSTER 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
HERE COME THE MUMMIES $25. 7 p.m. Vinyl Music Hall, S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
TWISTED TRANSFORMATIONS 7-8:30 p.m. $5. Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium, 6000 College Parkway.
THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FRIDAY 9.21
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
GALLERY NIGHT 5 p.m.-until. Pigskin and Paint. S. Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org
FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
THE MAD VIOLINIST 7 p.m. $15. Night one of two. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
TWISTED TRANSFORMATIONS 7-8:30 p.m. $5. Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium, 6000 College Parkway.
INTO THE WOODS 7:30 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
BELLAMY BROTHERS 8 p.m. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. theimogenetheatre.com
SATURDAY 9.22
KING OF THE ISLAND 5 a.m.-4 p.m. $50. Offshore kayak fishing tournament. Casino Beach Bar and Grille.
PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Gulf Island National Seashore, Ft. Pickens Pier and Quietwater Beach in Pensacola Beach. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.
REPTICON 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10, $5 for children 5 and under. Navarre Conference Center, 8700 Navarre Parkway. repticon.com
THE HUB MUSIC FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Bartram Park, 211 W. Main St. thehubmusicfestiva.wixsite.com/thehubmusicfest
FALL IN LOVE MEGA ADOPTION EVENT 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Animal Allies. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. aaflorida.org
CELEBRATION OF ST. MICHAEL’S CEMETERY 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Crinum lilies for sale. St. Michael’s Cemetery, 6 N. Alcaniz St. historicpensacola.org
PENSACOLA OPERA COMMUNITY PERFORMANCE 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Barnes & Noble, 1200 Airport Blvd.
COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com
NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 4 p.m. Shops of East Hill, 3425 N. 12 Ave. facebook.com/bikepensacola
TWISTED TRANSFORMATIONS 7-8:30 p.m. $5. Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium, 6000 College Parkway.
THE MAD VIOLINIST 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country and ballroom music! No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
INTO THE WOODS 7:30 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
BRIAN REGAN 8 p.m. $49.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
SUNDAY 9.23
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
FAMILY-FRIENDLY IMPROV CLASS 2:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
INTO THE WOODS 3 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Free. The Modern Eldorados. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola
CANE HILL 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 9.24
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HEART-HEALTHY VEGETARIAN HANDS-ON COOKING 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com
VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. Sweet potato samosas with pear chutney, garam masala with roasted Brussels sprouts and lemon aioli and apple tart with fig glaze. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
WSRE’S STUDIOAMPED 7 p.m. Free. Allman Goldflies Band. Jean and Paul Amos Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
TUESDAY 9.25
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org
BROWN BAG OPERA 12 p.m. Free 40-minute program. Pensacola Opera, 75 S. Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
DOGS NIGHT OUT 6-9 p.m. $5 per dog. Proceeds benefit Service Dog University, Inc. Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway.
FOOD FOCUS GROUP: SHOWCASE OF LOCAL FOOD ENTREPRENEURS 6 p.m. $10. Pensacola Cooks, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Touch of Gray. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
SUICIDE GIRLS: BLACKHEART BURLESQUE 7 p.m. $25-$125. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans). DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
WEDNESDAY 9.26
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.comONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
BORDERS: A CONVERSATION ON BORDERS, BOUNDARIES, BEYOND 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
OPEN STUDIO: CARDBOARD MACHINE SCULPTURES 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $6. Sept. 22 Free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT: COLLABORATION 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Free. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
MEET ME IN MY DREAMS On view through Oct. 5. Photos from Mary Anne Mitchell. Pensacola State College Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
WATERSHED On view through Oct. 5. Photos from Jeff Rich. Pensacola State College Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
EXTRAORDINAIRE ART EXHIBIT On view through Oct. 8. Featuring the art of Marion Hawks, Jeanne McGrath, Marcia Moritz, Nikki Strahota, and Bill Chambers. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com
THE PALETTE SHOW On view through Oct. 19. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
STRANGER THINGS On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
TOUCH…DON’T TOUCH On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
SUNFLOWERS AND THE NATURE OF BEING On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com
EVERYTHING THAT SOUNDS IN THE FOREST: CONTEMPORARY ART OF PERUVIAN AMAZON On view through Oct. 21. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ICONS OF PENSACOLA On view until Oct. 31. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
STONE’S THROUGH: ON BORDERS, BOUNDARIES, AND THE BEYOND On view through Jan. 11. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for art
Fury Freakshow The Fury Freakshow is seeking freakshow/circus-themed art for a group display at Bare Hand Collective. This exhibit is open to all artists. The interactive art show will be from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30. All submissions should be hang-ready and delivered to Bare Hand Collective, located at 2370 N. Palafox, by Sept. 22. For additional information, contact furyfreakshow@gmail.com.
CUBED Luminous The Pensacola Museum of Art is accepting art submissions for silent digital works to CUBED Luminous, a four day and night outdoor digital art festival consisting of one 18-foot tall LED mega cube and four 8-foot by 8-foot cubes with 16 laser projectors. Digital works include video shorts, short animations, animated GIFs, split depth GIFs, perfect loops, cinemagraphs and digital stills.
CUBED Luminous will take place at the University of West Florida Historic Trust Museum Plaza in downtown Pensacola on the closing weekend of Foo Foo Fest, November 8-11, 2018. Open Call Artists are eligible to submit up to three silent digital works through Oct. 5. Artists are encouraged to respond to the theme of liveness and luminosity. Juried artists’ work will also be shown on the Pensacola Museum of Art website as part of the festival archive. Works may be on view in day and nighttime hours. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org
ArtFields ArtFields, an event in Lake City, S.C., is accepting art submissions from 12 different states, including Florida. Up to 400 artists will be invited to exhibit to compete in ArtFields 2019 for awards and cash prizes. The event will be held from April 26 through May 4. Submissions are open through Nov. 5. Selected artists will be notified in December. For more information and to submit artwork, visit artfieldssc.org.
———————————————————————————————————-
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
ThursdaysLADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingcoPOKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 9.20
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
IN BUSINESS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
ADAM HOLT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 9.21
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.
LISA ZANGHI 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
NICK BLACK BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
THREE BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
LA SOUTH 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
THE SKYDOGS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEN LOFTIN BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HORSESHOW KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 9.22
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
REGGIE STARETT 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway
BEN PARSONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
THE SKYDOGS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEN LOFTIN BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HORSESHOE KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 9.23
KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
JOSH TYRONE Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
JAZZABOUTS AT AMERICAN LEGION POST 240 3-6 p.m. $10 per family. American Legion Post 240, 8666 Gulf Beach Hwy.
LOADED GOAT 5-8:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
NICK BLACK BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOSING SUNLIGHT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 9.24
LYON’S LIMOZINE 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ JAM 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students with ID and military members. The Vineyard Restaurant, 1010 N. 12th Ave.
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. $10-$12. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JEREMY & BRAIN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 9.25
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 7 p.m. Feat. Jermaine English. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE VANESSE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Carlos Vizoso. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
DAVE MEADOWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 9.26
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
LUCKY LOSERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
BEN PARSONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
OVER UNDER BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com