Calendar 9/20/18



THURSDAY 9.20

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org.

VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

TOAST OF THE COAST: THE WORLD IS YOUR OYSTER 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

HERE COME THE MUMMIES $25. 7 p.m. Vinyl Music Hall, S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TWISTED TRANSFORMATIONS 7-8:30 p.m. $5. Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium, 6000 College Parkway.

THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FRIDAY 9.21

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

GALLERY NIGHT 5 p.m.-until. Pigskin and Paint. S. Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org

FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

THE MAD VIOLINIST 7 p.m. $15. Night one of two. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TWISTED TRANSFORMATIONS 7-8:30 p.m. $5. Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium, 6000 College Parkway.

INTO THE WOODS 7:30 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

BELLAMY BROTHERS 8 p.m. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. theimogenetheatre.com

SATURDAY 9.22

KING OF THE ISLAND 5 a.m.-4 p.m. $50. Offshore kayak fishing tournament. Casino Beach Bar and Grille.

PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Gulf Island National Seashore, Ft. Pickens Pier and Quietwater Beach in Pensacola Beach. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

REPTICON 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10, $5 for children 5 and under. Navarre Conference Center, 8700 Navarre Parkway. repticon.com

THE HUB MUSIC FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Bartram Park, 211 W. Main St. thehubmusicfestiva.wixsite.com/thehubmusicfest

FALL IN LOVE MEGA ADOPTION EVENT 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by Animal Allies. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. aaflorida.org

CELEBRATION OF ST. MICHAEL’S CEMETERY 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Crinum lilies for sale. St. Michael’s Cemetery, 6 N. Alcaniz St. historicpensacola.org

PENSACOLA OPERA COMMUNITY PERFORMANCE 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Barnes & Noble, 1200 Airport Blvd.

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 4 p.m. Shops of East Hill, 3425 N. 12 Ave. facebook.com/bikepensacola

TWISTED TRANSFORMATIONS 7-8:30 p.m. $5. Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium, 6000 College Parkway.

THE MAD VIOLINIST 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country and ballroom music! No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

INTO THE WOODS 7:30 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

BRIAN REGAN 8 p.m. $49.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SUNDAY 9.23

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FAMILY-FRIENDLY IMPROV CLASS 2:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

INTO THE WOODS 3 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Free. The Modern Eldorados. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola

CANE HILL 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 9.24

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HEART-HEALTHY VEGETARIAN HANDS-ON COOKING 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. Sweet potato samosas with pear chutney, garam masala with roasted Brussels sprouts and lemon aioli and apple tart with fig glaze. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

WSRE’S STUDIOAMPED 7 p.m. Free. Allman Goldflies Band. Jean and Paul Amos Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 9.25

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

BROWN BAG OPERA 12 p.m. Free 40-minute program. Pensacola Opera, 75 S. Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

DOGS NIGHT OUT 6-9 p.m. $5 per dog. Proceeds benefit Service Dog University, Inc. Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway.

FOOD FOCUS GROUP: SHOWCASE OF LOCAL FOOD ENTREPRENEURS 6 p.m. $10. Pensacola Cooks, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Touch of Gray. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

SUICIDE GIRLS: BLACKHEART BURLESQUE 7 p.m. $25-$125. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans). DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

WEDNESDAY 9.26

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.comONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

BORDERS: A CONVERSATION ON BORDERS, BOUNDARIES, BEYOND 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

OPEN STUDIO: CARDBOARD MACHINE SCULPTURES 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $6. Sept. 22 Free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PECHAKUCHA NIGHT: COLLABORATION 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Free. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

MEET ME IN MY DREAMS On view through Oct. 5. Photos from Mary Anne Mitchell. Pensacola State College Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

WATERSHED On view through Oct. 5. Photos from Jeff Rich. Pensacola State College Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

EXTRAORDINAIRE ART EXHIBIT On view through Oct. 8. Featuring the art of Marion Hawks, Jeanne McGrath, Marcia Moritz, Nikki Strahota, and Bill Chambers. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

THE PALETTE SHOW On view through Oct. 19. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

STRANGER THINGS On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

TOUCH…DON’T TOUCH On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

SUNFLOWERS AND THE NATURE OF BEING On view through Oct. 19. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.com

EVERYTHING THAT SOUNDS IN THE FOREST: CONTEMPORARY ART OF PERUVIAN AMAZON On view through Oct. 21. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ICONS OF PENSACOLA On view until Oct. 31. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

STONE’S THROUGH: ON BORDERS, BOUNDARIES, AND THE BEYOND On view through Jan. 11. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for art

Fury Freakshow The Fury Freakshow is seeking freakshow/circus-themed art for a group display at Bare Hand Collective. This exhibit is open to all artists. The interactive art show will be from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30. All submissions should be hang-ready and delivered to Bare Hand Collective, located at 2370 N. Palafox, by Sept. 22. For additional information, contact furyfreakshow@gmail.com.

CUBED Luminous The Pensacola Museum of Art is accepting art submissions for silent digital works to CUBED Luminous, a four day and night outdoor digital art festival consisting of one 18-foot tall LED mega cube and four 8-foot by 8-foot cubes with 16 laser projectors. Digital works include video shorts, short animations, animated GIFs, split depth GIFs, perfect loops, cinemagraphs and digital stills.

CUBED Luminous will take place at the University of West Florida Historic Trust Museum Plaza in downtown Pensacola on the closing weekend of Foo Foo Fest, November 8-11, 2018. Open Call Artists are eligible to submit up to three silent digital works through Oct. 5. Artists are encouraged to respond to the theme of liveness and luminosity. Juried artists’ work will also be shown on the Pensacola Museum of Art website as part of the festival archive. Works may be on view in day and nighttime hours. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org

ArtFields ArtFields, an event in Lake City, S.C., is accepting art submissions from 12 different states, including Florida. Up to 400 artists will be invited to exhibit to compete in ArtFields 2019 for awards and cash prizes. The event will be held from April 26 through May 4. Submissions are open through Nov. 5. Selected artists will be notified in December. For more information and to submit artwork, visit artfieldssc.org.

———————————————————————————————————-

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

ThursdaysLADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingcoPOKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 9.20

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

IN BUSINESS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

ADAM HOLT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 9.21

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

LISA ZANGHI 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

NICK BLACK BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

THREE BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

LA SOUTH 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

THE SKYDOGS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BEN LOFTIN BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOW KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 9.22

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

REGGIE STARETT 12-3 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

BEN PARSONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

THE SKYDOGS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BEN LOFTIN BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 9.23

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

JOSH TYRONE Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

JAZZABOUTS AT AMERICAN LEGION POST 240 3-6 p.m. $10 per family. American Legion Post 240, 8666 Gulf Beach Hwy.

LOADED GOAT 5-8:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

NICK BLACK BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOSING SUNLIGHT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 9.24

LYON’S LIMOZINE 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ JAM 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students with ID and military members. The Vineyard Restaurant, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. $10-$12. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRAIN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 9.25

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 7 p.m. Feat. Jermaine English. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE VANESSE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Carlos Vizoso. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

DAVE MEADOWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 9.26

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

LUCKY LOSERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

BEN PARSONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

OVER UNDER BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com