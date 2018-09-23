Fall Guide—Part Two Arts

By Sarah Mc Wilson

Whether you are drawn to the charisma and charm of Pensacola Opera, the grace and athleticism of Ballet Pensacola, the resonating sounds of Pensacola Symphony Orchestra or the dramatics and theatrics of Pensacola Little Theatre, each performing arts organization brings a new season of creative inspiration, cultural entertainment and storytelling to the stage for all to enjoy.

These local entities are setting out to not only make this season even more memorable than the last but also to offer a lasting gift to the community in the form of an art experience that holds the power to resonate with the viewer long after the curtain closes.

We present to you a taste of what’s to come this season to help you get a feel for what might speak to you. By electing to attend any of these performances—or many, because they’re just that good—you are supporting the individuals who pour an enormous amount of heart, time, skill and gift into each production. And on a larger scale, you are supporting the arts and their resounding impact, not just on an individual level or in own community, but on society at large.

—PENSACOLA OPERA—

Pensacola Opera marks its 36th season by presenting a trifecta of firsts—three mainstage productions that are brand new to their repertoire. Beginning in January with “Romeo & Juliet,” the lineup offers something for any opera goer.

Pensacola Opera has recently launched an initiative designed to help identify different opera “personas,” including classic, bold, social, endeavor and rookie.

“The idea is that we offer something for every type of audience member, whether you’re a regular at our mainstage productions or would rather listen to show tunes in a bar with friends,” said Cody Martin, director of Education & the Artists in Residence Program.

“‘Romeo & Juliet’ is for someone who loves the classics. ‘Florencia in the Amazon’ is for someone who is bold and looking for something new and different. ‘Some Enchanted Valentine’ is for the rookie, someone who is new to the opera,” Artistic Director Jerome (Jerry) Shannon explains.

Inspirational takeaways are abundant in this season’s productions, beginning with “Romeo & Juliet.”

“Who doesn’t love the story of Verona’s star-crossed lovers? The play, the movies, the ballets… But to hear the music—which is the epitome of French romance—and to hear it sung by such wonderful young voices, is truly a spiritual experience,” said Shannon.

The bold “Florencia in the Amazon” is a production that originated in Nashville and then was presented by New York City Opera. Pensacola Opera will have the original stage director and design team here locally, along with their leading lady Elizabeth Caballero as Florencia.

“‘Florencia in the Amazon’ is probably one of opera’s most sensual stories, drawing its inspiration from the magic realism of Gabriel Garcia Marquez,” said Shannon. “To see this brought to life through the music of Daniel Catán is almost beyond description.”

“This is going to be a stunning production, both musically and visually,” added Martin. “The stage will be awash in colorful, animated projections, bringing the magic of the Amazon to life.”

When it comes to opera, there can be a stigma attached—an air of exclusivity or the feeling that the opera is only for a select few. But Pensacola Opera invites you to rethink opera and put aside any societal depictions or preconceived ideas you may have and allow yourself to experience it openly and inclusively.

“Opera is not a four-letter word,” said Shannon. “Opera audiences are growing throughout our nation, and especially among the younger demographic who appreciate opera’s combination of singing, orchestra, chorus, scenery, costumes, makeup, lighting, etc. It’s the ultimate art form. It truly overwhelms the senses.”

Martin feels there’s a personal aspect to each opera performance—an invitation to be part of the experience, part of the story, part of the elements.

“Coming to the opera is an opportunity to really immerse yourself in a story,” he said. “You really begin to feel like you’re a part of the characters’ journeys on stage. And with English subtitles projected above the stage at every performance, you can follow along and know exactly what’s being said.”

Pensacola Opera operates as a professional company with casts assembled by audition, comprised of nationally and internationally renowned artists in the opera community.

“For each mainstage production, these artists come from near and far to perform on the Saenger Theatre stage. Past soloists have also appeared at The Metropolitan Opera, Seattle Opera, and Florida Grand Opera, among many other reputable companies,” said Martin.

Pensacola Opera also directly collaborates locally with fellow arts organizations by employing musicians from Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and dancers from Ballet Pensacola.

As part of its Artists in Residence Program, Pensacola Opera also welcomes in young singers, along with pianists and coaches. In its 16th season, this residency provides a training and performance opportunity for those at the beginning of their professional careers.

“They serve as the primary artistic footprint of Pensacola Opera, performing on our mainstage and throughout the community,” said Martin. “These artists can be seen in schools, community centers, libraries and restaurants throughout the season. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to reach the nearly 40,000 adults and children throughout the area who enjoy our programming each year.”

This season, you can find these artists featured in Terrence McNally’s Tony Award-winning play “Master Class” as a collaboration between Pensacola Opera and Pensacola Little Theatre.

Though the Pensacola Opera’s three mainstage performances will be held at the Saenger Theatre in the new year, you certainly don’t have to wait until 2019 to partake in the opera. This season’s special events kick off this fall. Bourbon & Blues returns to the Opera Center, as does the recurring free Brown Bag Opera lunch series, both featuring Artists in Residence.

Pensacola Opera is also once again serving up the popular Opera on Tap social events to the community at Seville Quarter and expanding to a new location, Perfect Plain Brewing Co. “These free events are our popular happy hour celebrations filled with favorite opera arias, musical theatre standards and drinking songs,” said Martin.

PENSACOLA OPERA MAINSTAGE PERFORMANCES

Performed at Saenger Theatre

Romeo & Juliet

Jan. 25 & 27

Venture through fair Verona as Shakespeare’s tragedy of star-crossed lovers is brought to life by Charles Gounod’s score.Some Enchanted

Valentine

Feb. 14

Fall in love this Valentine’s Day with popular songs from the Broadway musicals of Rodgers & Hammerstein, featuring Pensacola Opera’s Artists in Residence.

Florencia In the Amazon

March 15 & 17

Daniel Catán’s transformative opera shines with melodies and orchestrations reminiscent of Puccini and Debussy.

OPERA SPECIAL EVENTS

Brown Bag Opera

Sept. 25, Oct. 30, Jan. 29, Feb. 26, Pensacola Opera Center

You bring your lunch; Pensacola Opera brings the music. This free 40-minute program features Artists in Residence performing a variety of operatic arias, musical theatre songs and popular standards.

Opera on Tap

Oct. 18, Jan. 31, Perfect Plain

Nov. 8, March 21, Seville Quarter

A popular happy hour event, filled with opera arias, musical theatre standards and drinking songs.

Wright Brothers—Those Daring Young Men & Their Flying Machine!

Nov. 9, Pensacola Cultural Center

This musical biography geared toward young audiences follows the story of Wilbur and Orville Wright as they make their dream of flying come true.

Bourbon & Blues

Nov. 15, Pensacola Opera Center

An evening of bluesy favorites accompanied by a bourbon tasting hosted by Darren Campbell.

Master Class

Feb 8-17, Pensacola Cultural Center

Directed by Pensacola Opera Artistic Director Jerry Shannon and starring Pensacola Little Theatre’s Kathy Holsworth, this show tells the story of Maria Callas.

PENSACOLA OPERA

WHERE: 75 S. Tarragona St.

DETAILS: pensacolaopera.com

—BALLET PENSACOLA—

When it comes to Ballet Pensacola, Artistic Director Richard Steinert always makes something clear, “Ballet Pensacola is not your grandmother’s ballet company.”

“Put away previous conceptions of what ballet is and can be, and come and see us. I’m sure you’ll be surprised,” he added.

Of course, this isn’t to say your grandmother wouldn’t enjoy the ballet. It is to say, however, that Pensacola Ballet is living out its tagline, or mantra, and is “Moving Beyond Expectations.”

“Ballet Pensacola has, arguably, one of the best mid-sized dance companies in the United States, attracting professionals from all over the globe who come to Pensacola to share their art, to live and to inspire,” said Steinert. “The artists of Ballet Pensacola are the voice of this community, the voice of a generation.”

Steinert established the professional performing company a decade ago and consistently strives to keep things fresh and inspired each season.

“For me as a choreographer, keeping it fresh means being on the front end of innovative thought. You need to be there if you’re going to keep the dancers challenged artistically and satisfy the viewing preferences of the Pensacola audience,” he said.

This season, longtime attendees of Ballet Pensacola can look forward to having seven new company members grace the stage. Three young dancers from the Ballet Pensacola Academy have been promoted into the professional company. Ballet Pensacola also welcomes the addition of four new professional dancers.

Though one might argue every season performance brings with it its own excitement and “must-see” qualities, Steinert is particularly excited about Ballet Pensacola’s season opener—a production of the offbeat, familiar classic “A Nightmare Before Christmas.”

“I enjoy adapting the story baselines of movies into ballet,” he said. “And this brings exciting challenges as well as, I sure hope, a real spectacle for the audience.”

“A Nightmare Before Christmas” kicks off Ballet Pensacola’s season Oct. 19 with back-to-back weekends of performances. The season continues with holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” a production that’s been part of Ballet Pensacola’s history for nearly 30 years, since 1989. Spring welcomes in performances of “Divas” and the season finale production of “Cinderella.”

One other special addition to the Ballet Pensacola season this fall is the collaborative performance “See the Music, Hear the Dance” as part of Foo Foo Festival. This is a new production for Ballet Pensacola, in which it will be teaming up with Pensacola Symphony Orchestra for a night of music and dance.

“‘See the Music, Hear the Dance’ is an exciting collaborative effort of the two organizations. It will bring a collection of musical and dance artists together to create yet another ‘one time only’ opportunity for the Pensacola community,” explained Steinert.

The event will also include a panel discussion featuring Steinert, alongside Pensacola Symphony Orchestra Music Director Peter Rubardt. This discussion offers a special opportunity to learn firsthand about the motivations of the program’s composer, conductor and choreographer.

BALLET PENSACOLA PERFORMANCES

Performed at Pensacola Cultural Center unless noted

A Nightmare Before Christmas

Oct. 19-21 & 26-28

Will Christmas be the same with the Pumpkin King in charge? Find out during this season-opening show.

See the Music, Hear the Dance

Nov. 8

As part of Foo Foo Festival, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Pensacola will join forces for a performance, combining dance with live instrumental music.

The Nutcracker

Dec. 21-23, Saenger Theatre

Because the holidays aren’t complete without a Sugar Plum Fairy or two.

Divas

Feb. 8-10

“Divas” features the music of famous female singers like Billie Holiday and Beyoncé.

Cinderella

April 5-7 & 12-14

Ballet Pensacola dancers will tell this classic tale their own way, set to the music of Prokofiev.

BALLET PENSACOLA

WHERE: 400 S. Jefferson St.

DETAILS: balletpensacola.com

—PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA—

Under the Musical Direction of Maestro Peter Rubardt, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra (PSO) welcomes in an exciting new season of masterworks and more, beginning Saturday, Oct. 13.

“By the time I get to opening night, I feel like each program is a kid that I’ve been nurturing and shaping and pondering over,” explained Rubardt.

While he isn’t willing to play favorites, he is willing to single out two programs this season he defines as unusual—ones you won’t hear every day.

“In January, we will welcome Rob Sheena, the English Horn soloist with the Boston Symphony. I’ve known Rob since we were teenagers, and he is brilliant. This is a rare chance to hear the most expressive of the woodwinds brought into the spotlight,” said Rubardt.

“Then In March, we will play ‘Mahler: Symphony No. 6.’ Any performance of Mahler is a cathartic experience, a thrill ride of emotional extremes, and the sixth is among the most intense of his symphonies. We’ve never played this symphony before, and it’s sure to be a memorable night.”

The season begins and ends on high notes for Rubardt, from “Pictures at an Exhibition” on opening night to the Grieg Concerto in April.

“Stellar soloist, Jennifer Koh is returning in October; and generous doses of Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Brahms should prove amply satisfying for both long-time members as well as newcomers,” he said.

Throughout the season, PSO brings to the stage a high level of talent and training of musicianship. Whether natives or those coming from Atlanta, Jacksonville or Tampa, “they come ready to play. Most of them have done graduate level study at the country’s top music schools: Juilliard, Curtis, Cincinnati, Indiana, etc.,” said Rubardt. “The Saenger Theatre is gorgeous, and the audience is large and enthusiastic—we have a wonderful time together.”

Regardless if you’ve had zero or countless experiences attending PSO shows or are familiar with classical music, Rubardt encourages an open invitation to any and all of the season’s performances.

“Just come. Wear what you want. The people are nice. You don’t have to worry about when to clap or anything like that. Most importantly, you don’t have to know anything about classical music to be touched by it. You just have to open your ears and your hearts—the music will do the rest,” he encouraged.

For Rubardt, the experience of what PSO is presenting goes deeper than the music itself. It all goes back to community.

“There is, of course, a profound economic impact from a thriving arts community, and it is easy to see that in an arts town like Pensacola,” he said. “But what really interests me is the element of a community coming together around a shared arts experience. Communities need common experiences, events that bring people together to create bonds of appreciation and respect. The arts do that. The arts build community.”

Rubardt also added, “Additionally, the arts can be a profound way to explore ourselves, to make us more open and aware and compassionate and understanding. In the biggest picture, can anything be more important than that?”

As part of this year’s Foo Foo Festival, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra is bringing a special community collaboration to life, alongside Ballet Pensacola, titled “See the Music, Hear the Dance.”

“We have not done anything like this before, and I’m grateful to the Foo Foo Festival for making it possible,” said Rubardt. “Michael Senturia was one of my early teachers and has been a lifelong mentor and inspiration to me. He composed a gorgeous piece, ‘Golden Fish Under the Arched Bridge,’ for seven instrumentalists and a group of dancers, inspired by experiences he had when he was teaching in China. We’ll be joined by the dancers of Ballet Pensacola, who will also provide the costuming and set designs. The music is delicate, evocative, elegant, sensuous. It was inspired by the great French impressionist Maurice Ravel, who wrote a piece for the same seven instruments, and which will also be on the program with the dancers. A very unusual and intriguing night,” he explained.

Throughout the season, you can join PSO for dress rehearsal afternoon showings if you can’t make evening Masterworks performances. They also have two Pop! Series performances this season welcoming in vocalists: “Celebrate the New Year” to ring in 2019 and “The Envelope Please.” Plus, “Mozart Madness,” offers an intimate symphony concert experience, taking place at First United Methodist Church downtown.

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY PERFORMANCES

Performed at Saenger Theatre unless noted

Opening Night

Oct. 13

Violinist Jennifer Koh returns for her third visit with the PSO to perform Barber’s “Violin Concerto.”

Mozart & Brahms

Nov. 3

This concert features the nostalgic “Emperor Waltzes” by Johann Strauss and Brahms’ “Serenade No. 1.” Pianist Alon Goldstein will join the orchestra for Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21.”

See the Music, Hear the Dance

Nov. 8, Pensacola Cultural Center

As part of Foo Foo Festival, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Pensacola will join forces for a performance, combining dance with live instrumental music.

Celebrate the New Year!

Dec. 31

Ring in the new year with pianist and vocalist Tony DeSare, who will perform a variety of tunes by the likes of Elton John, Ray Charles, John Lennon and more.

Beethoven & Blue Jeans

Jan. 19

This show continues the legacy of Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8” and Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” The program will also feature English horn player Robert Sheena of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The Envelope, Please

Feb. 2

Tony nominee and film star Susan Egan joins the PSO for this performance featuring favorites from “Hamilton,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Way We Were” and “Beauty and the Beast” (where Egan had her most high-profile Broadway role as the original Belle).

Mozart Madness

Feb. 16, First United Methodist Church

Just an hour long, this performance Features Mozart’s “Symphony No. 25″ and Sinfonia concertante for Wind Quartet and Orchestra.

Mahler: Symphony No. 6

March 9

This show is PSO’s largest orchestral undertaking of the season and explores the work Gustav Mahler with Symphony No. 6, “Tragic.”

Russian Spectacular

April 6

This annual celebration of music by Russian composers will include guest violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen performing “Glazunov’s Violin Concerto.”

Concerto For Orchestra

April 27

PSO’s 93rd season will close with this program, which is inspired by folk music from around the world. Guest composer Gabriela Lena Frank will share her own work “Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra,” inspired by Peruvian folk music.

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

WHERE: 205 E. Zaragoza St

DETAILS: pensacolasymphony.com

—PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE—

When it comes to diversity in performance, perhaps nothing surpasses the scope and quantity of what the community-based Pensacola Little Theatre (PLT) is consistently bringing to the stage.

“Our actors and designers and directors are all volunteers, but this is top-notch stuff. We get asked all the time, ‘Where are you from?’ or ‘What tour group is this?’ We are right here devoting ourselves to the joy of creating performing art. We are guaranteed to surprise you on your first visit. And don’t let the ‘community’ in community theatre mislead you; we are as professional-quality theatre as you can get—all by local volunteers,” said Executive Director Sid Williams-Heath.

Having brought community theater to Pensacola since 1936, the PLT is going on more than 80 years of performances, each time revisiting the same process to create new magic on stage for the community.

“When we cast a show at PLT, we combine people from all over the community into a new tribe or family. Together, we strive to put on a show, but it is the process of rehearsing and learning and building together that creates a home for us on the stage and in the rehearsal hall. And we come back to that process over and over, to tell new stories, old stories, revisit favorites, explore emotions, make magic,” said Artistic Director Kathy Holsworth.

A wide-variety-filled season of performances is already underway. Whether musical or murder mystery is more your speed, they’ve got you covered.

“We are well-known for our top-notch musicals, like the recent sell-out of ‘Mary Poppins,’ so you know that ‘Into the Woods’ and ‘Sister Act’ are going to be audience favorites,” said Holsworth.

Kicking off this weekend, Friday, Sept. 21, “Into The Woods” brings back returning performers to the stage. Sheryl VandenBerg reprises her role as the Witch. Michael Dennis leads the show as the Baker and Robin Lowe plays the Baker’s Wife.

“These three actors are stars in our community and are part of an ensemble of our strongest performers. A highly requested title with our favorite stars means this show will be a powerhouse,” explained Holsworth.

On the other end of the spectrum, Holsworth is also looking forward to “The 39 Steps,” a murder mystery comedy, which will be on the mainstage next May.

“Desire, Desire, Desire” and “For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls,” Christopher Durang’s Tennessee Williams parodies, are both one-night acts presented as part of Foo Foo Festival in November.

“If you enjoy the dramas of Tennessee Williams, then you’ll love Christopher Durang’s spoofs of his most popular works, ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ and ‘The Glass Menagerie.’ Essentially, Durang runs the streetcar off its tracks. It’s southern, steamy silliness at its finest,” said Williams-Heath.

PLT is doing things a little bit differently for Foo Foo this year, offering up their mainstage for fellow community cultural organizations to shine.

“We are offering a performance in our smaller theatre venue, The Courtroom, while providing our main theatre stage for other arts organizations to utilize simultaneously, such as the ballet, symphony, opera and the LGBTQ film festival,” said Williams-Heath.

Throughout the season, PLT’s Studio 400 series features what Williams-Heath describes as “more mature, thought-provoking and sometimes downright weird topics,” including the annual one-act night, called Short Attention Span Theatre.

“We’ve done this every year since 2004, and we always sell out,” said Holsworth. “The shows are fun, funny, meaningful, but we do six of them in one night. It is often a showcase for locally written works as well as unpublished works, giving us lots of freedom to explore artistically and even help playwrights hone their work.”

One of Holsworth’s all-time favorites is “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which will be revisited in March as part of PLT’s Treehouse Series. This one holds personal significance for Holsworth.

“Back in 1999, my whole family did this together: I was Nana, my son was Alex, my daughter was the Wind-Up Mouse and my husband worked the light board as The Scarlet Fear. That show cemented our whole family as Treehouse enthusiasts,” she said.

This time, she looks forward to visiting the story again in the hands of Education Director Jay Bixler. “This beautiful story is sure to be great family entertainment. And trust me, your littles will be mesmerized no matter how wiggly they are when watching TV,” she said.

Regardless of which performances you elect to attend this season, you’re guaranteed to get a show. And as part of the audience, you yourself become part of the energy of the experience.

“Live performance is ethereal. It is never the same exact thing twice. That’s what gives it energy,” said Holsworth. “All of us are so tuned in to our screens these days, the emotional connection our audiences are having during live shows is really surprising people more and more. It is not passive attendance. The actors feed off the audience’s energy and the audience gets a chance to fall into a story that is happening in real time right in front of them.”

PLT PERFORMANCES

Performed at Pensacola Cultural Center

Into the Woods

Sept. 21-Oct. 7

This Stephen Sondheim favorite explores what happens after “happily ever after” with some of your favorite characters like Cinderella, Rapunzel and Red Riding Hood.

Improvable Cause

Oct. 6

Improvable Cause is Pensacola’s only professional improv comedy troupe, and if you haven’t seen one of their shows yet, you need to fix that. ASAP.

Desire Desire Desire/For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls

Nov. 1-11

Pensacola Little Theatre’s Foo Foo Festival show is a set of Tennessee Williams parodies by Christopher Durang.

24 Hour Theatre

Nov. 17

This show is a PLT favorite and includes six short one-act plays, cast, written, directed and performed within 24 hours.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Dec. 7-16

A Treehouse production and PLT favorite that tells the story of The Herdmans—aka the worst kids in the history of the world.

The Cemetery Club

Jan. 8-27

Directed by Mark Core-Noel, this show is about three Jewish widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves.

The Velveteen Rabbit

March 8-17

Just in case you need a refresher, this story is based on the literary classic about a stuffed rabbit who longs to become real.

Short Attention Span Theatre

April 12-20

Another returning PLT favorite, this one features a series of one-act plays.

The 39 Steps

May 3-12

Directed by Billy Buff and Barbara Jacobs, this production is a fast-paced “whodunit” perfect for fans of Hitchcock, spy novels and “Monty Python.”

Venus in Fur

May 17-25

Written by David Ives and directed by Maureen McNeill, this is a mysterious, funny and erotic drama, complete with a “strong adult language and content” warning.

Sister Act

June 14-30

Yup, it’s that “Sister Act.” Directed by Kathy Holsworth and featuring musical direction by Ginger Caro, this show is based on the 1992 film.

PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE

WHERE: 400 S. Jefferson St.

DETAILS: pensacolalittletheatre.com

ARTS IMPACT

“The arts revitalize neighborhoods and promote economic prosperity. Participation in the arts improves physical and psychological well-being. The arts provide a catalyst for the creation of social capital and the attainment of important community goals.” Jerome (Jerry) Shannon, Artistic Director, Pensacola Opera

“The arts are basic to the American lifestyle. When we look back at civilizations, one of the first things we study are their arts. Because the arts tell a vivid story of who we are, what we feel and think, without the arts, who would dream for us?” Richard Steinert, Artistic Director, Ballet Pensacola

“The arts are how human beings communicate with each other about what it means to be human. Now, more than at any time in my life, I feel the critical need for us all to find points of connection.” Peter Rubardt, Music Director, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra

“The arts connect communities across boundaries. The arts help us to understand each other. The arts gives us all the opportunity to reach each other when we may not seem to have anything in common on the surface,” Kathy Holsworth, Artistic Director, Pensacola Little Theatre