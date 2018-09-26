Black Women Rise



By Jennifer Leigh

This month marks the 24th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act.

Signed into law in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, the act directed $1.6 billion toward investigation and prosecution of violent crimes against women, imposed automatic and mandatory restitution on those convicted as well as civil redress in cases prosecutors chose to leave unprosecuted.

It was a landmark act; the first comprehensive federal legislation designed to end violence against women. It also expired in 2011 for two years due to Republican objections that the law was being expanded to protect immigrants in the country illegally. And now, it’s at risk of expiring again on Sunday, Sept. 30.

But the Brooklyn-based organization Black Women’s Blueprint is not letting the law go quietly into the night.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, women will be marching in Washington D.C. and then rallying in New York City on Sept. 30 to not only advocate for the law but to remind politicians in this crucial mid-term election season that they should focus on intersectional women’s rights. One demand of the march is to remove the gag order set in place last year that restricts federal agencies—like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—from using a list of seven words, including fetus, transgender and diversity.

Like many of the Washington marches, such as the Women’s March, the March for Science and March for Our Lives, the March for Black Women will have solidarity marches and rallies across the country—including Pensacola.

“I remember wanting to go to the march last year,” said Haley Morrissette, “So I decided we’re just going to have a solidarity rally. We need this right now. Our voices aren’t being heard. I’m ready to get things done that aren’t being done.”

Morrissette is co-founder of the Black Women Empower Collective as well as a social worker helping victims of sexual violence. As an advocate, as a black, queer woman, as a human, this rally embodies all of her work and advocacy.

In December 2017, the big news was the senate race in Alabama between Democrat Doug Jones and the Donald Trump-endorsed Roy Moore, who was accused by several women of sexual assault. Ninety-eight percent of black women voted for Jones, pushing him to victory. Headlines everywhere praised black women for “saving us all.”

But the burden of saving the world shouldn’t be placed directly on the shoulders of black women, Morrissette said. In fact, more should be done to help raise up black women.

A white woman earns roughly 77 cents for every dollar a white man earns; black women only 61 cents (and the gap gets wider for Latina women and Native American women). Black women in the U.S. die in childbirth at three times the rate of white women, according to the CDC. Black women are also more likely to die by homicide compared to Native American, Latina, white and Asian women.

“So many times we are cut out of the discussion,” she said. “Trust black women. Listen to black women. And don’t just pay attention when there’s a march…don’t just follow my lead right now.”

Outside of rallies, Morrissette said she believes anyone wishing to do more can by sharing resources, doing your research (“Go read Bell Hooks and get back to me”) and simply checking in with black women to see how they’re doing.

Morrissette said she doesn’t believe in a “microwave revolution,” that the world will not change in an instant. She sees positive steps forward in the progressive movement, from Andrew Gillum winning the Democratic nominee for Florida governor to social work professor Laura Dortch Edler moving forward in the race for Escambia County School Board in District 3.

“I am tired of voting for white men in Pensacola,” Morrissette said. “(Gillum and Edler) are the kinds of candidates that will make trees shake.”

This year, the March for Black Women will be using phrases and hashtags such as #OneVote and #BlackWomenRise. Black Women’s Blueprint will also remember the death of Mary Turner in 1918, who was lynched while pregnant by a white mob after protesting the lynching death of her husband.

“Our mass mobilization is a reminder that what matters to black women must be spoken and prioritized. Rally with your feet, rally with your voice, rally with your heart, rally with your conscience and your vote,” the Black Women’s Blueprint website reads.

Pensacola’s March for Black Women will be a rally to stand up for the same ideals set forth by Black Women’s Blueprint. The event will begin at Community Maritime Park with a short walk to city hall. It will also include a vigil for the black transgender women who have been murdered this year. Morrissette said she wants the event to be a space for all marginalized communities.

The local rally may not draw the crowds or attention of the Washington, D.C. march, but perhaps standing on the steps of your local city hall will make the kind of change you want for your friends and neighbors.

“We’ll make a stand there and have our own address,” Morrissette said. “We’re creating a force of change even if it has to start in our small city.”

MARCH FOR BLACK WOMEN SOLIDARITY RALLY

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

WHERE: Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St.

DETAILS: blackwomensblueprint.org/march-for-black-women