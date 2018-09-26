Amendment Primer



By Jeremy Morrison

The library meeting room began to feel a little like a revival tent, bursting at the seams with excited souls filling the seats and lining the walls, eagerly awaiting the gospel. The gospel on this particular Saturday morning was an informative presentation by the League of Women Voters of Florida (LWFV) on the various constitutional amendments appearing before the state’s voters in November.

The meeting room at the Tryon Library was swimming with energy, more energy than one might expect a non-partisan ballot presentation to generate.

“The League of Women Voters is the best organization I’ve ever known, and that includes church,” volunteered an older gentleman near the back of the room as he scanned the crowd.

Such energy and excitement are perhaps understandable, and not just because of the spread of coffee, cookies, grapes, muffins and lemon squares along the back wall. Attendees to this Sept. 15 presentation—most of whom leaned heavily into their sunset years—knew that they were in for a detailed and educational rundown on this season’s ballot measures.

“Good morning,” Elizabeth King, the local League co-president, greeted the crowd. “It’s so wonderful to see so many people interested in making democracy work.”

The presentation, made by Charlyle Parrish, the group’s first vice president and voters service chair, covered all 12 of the constitutional amendments on the ballot. It detailed the origin and history of each and also what organizations supported or opposed each. The presentation was broken up into two parts. The first pertained to single-issue amendments, while the second covered proposed amendments that combined unrelated issues into an umbrella amendment.

Single-Issue Amendments

The first five amendments that Florida voters will weigh in on are relatively straightforward, in that they each pertain to a single issue. Three of these amendments relate to tax-related matters, a topic the League has well-established views.

“When we lose tax base, what do we have?” Parrish asked rhetorically while discussing Amendment 1, which could limit property taxes. “Perhaps less services?”

As Parrish explained to the meeting attendees, Amendment 1 would grant an additional $25,000 homestead exemption on properties valued at $125,000 or more. That’s in addition to the current $50,000 exemption. It may be attractive to individual homeowners, but it would result in a decrease in tax revenues.

It wasn’t surprising to find that the League opposes this amendment. The organization is joined in its opposition by obvious stakeholders, like the Florida League of Cities and the Florida Education Association.

The LWVF also opposes Amendment 2, which would codify a temporary 10 percent cap on property taxes for non-homestead properties. Staying consistent with their position in regards to taxes, the League also opposes Amendment 5, which would require a supermajority of state legislators to impose, raise or authorize state taxes or fees.

The Florida League does support Amendment 3, which would put casino gambling in the hands of voters. Currently, state legislators regulate when and where a casino can be. This position places the League in league with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Disney Worldwide Services and No Casinos, Inc.

“We do believe in the act of citizen initiative,” Parrish explained the group’s position. “That puts us responsible for that, not our legislators telling us, ‘Yes, you will have a casino.’”

Amendment 4 involves the restoration of voting rights for individuals who have a felony conviction but have served their sentence. Parrish framed this as “a very, very important amendment to the League of Women Voters.”

Currently, a person convicted of a felony in Florida forever loses their right to participate in the democratic process. Amendment 4 would restore the eligibility to vote to convicted felons after they have served their sentence, though it would not restore those rights to persons convicted of murder or a sex crime.

“We are only one of four states that have such a strict standard,” Parrish noted. “Today, there are 1.6 million Floridians that are completely disenfranchised, and that is the highest in the nation.”

Constitutional Mashup

The second half of the November ballot’s slate of constitutional amendments comes courtesy of the Constitutional Revision Commission. The commission—an appointed body convened every 20 years—has provided a truly mangled collection of amendments.

“I don’t know about you,” Parrish laughed as she introduced the commission’s portion of the ballot, “but I’ve read this a million times, and I’m still confused.”

Whereas the legislative or initiative-driven amendments pertain to a single item, these Commission-derived amendments tend to mashup odd bedfellows and cast them together for a single yes or no vote. Because of this, Parrish warned voters to carefully consider their decisions, to discuss the issues with friends and read local editorials.

“You’re going to have to really think through each section,” she advised. “Be cautious. Read and feel secure about your vote.”

Amendment 6, for example, pairs victims’ rights with judicial issues. If passed, the amendment would expand the rights of victims of a crime but also eliminate an existing constitutional provision stating that victims’ rights cannot conflict with the rights of the accused. Separately and unrelated, the amendment would also increase the retirement age for judges from 70 to 75 and also prohibit courts and judges from deferring to state agencies interpretation.

Likewise, Amendments 7 and 9 (Amendment 8 has been cut from the ballot) also suffer from an identity crisis. Amendment 7 aims to create mandatory, state-paid death benefits to surviving spouses of both first responders and members of the military as well as require a supermajority for university fee increases and also constitutionally establishes a state college system. Amendment 9 would ban offshore oil and gas drilling in state waters and also restrict vaping in enclosed workspaces. The League opposes Amendment 7 and supports Amendment 9.

The final three amendments, also from the CRC, become a bit more clear. Amendment 10 pertains to governmental logistics and structure on various fronts, with the League opposed to the measure in part because of a provision that would force all counties to elect and never abolish some local offices, thus taking away local control. Amendment 11 amounts to legislative housekeeping—repealing an unenforced law banning non-citizens from buying and selling property in the state, deleting a law that forces the state to prosecute criminals according to the laws at the time of the crime, and dropping obsolete language from the constitution that pertains to a high-speed rail. Amendment 12 places added restrictions on the lobbying activities of both current and past public officials. The League has not taken a position on either amendments 11 or 12.

The League does have a position on the final amendment on November’s ballot. Amendment 13, if passed, would end dog racing in Florida by 2020 but also result in a loss of $1 million in taxes. On this issue, the League eases up on its tax philosophy and supports the measure; opposing the amendment is the Florida Greyhound Association.

“Florida has 12 of the nation’s 18 dog tracks. Just FYI,” Parrish told the attendees at the ballot education session, before explaining that the League’s support of ending the practice was based on the gambling aspect of the racing.

“The League has the position that it’s a gambling issue,” Parrish explained, “and we’ve had a consistent position of not supporting gambling.”

For more information, visit the League of Women Voters of Florida website, lwvfl.org