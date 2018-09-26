The Buzz 9/27/18



Fetsko, Williams Lead According to Inweekly/Political Matrix polls conducted Sept. 15-17, Paul Fetsko and Larry Williams, Sr. may become the newest members of the Escambia County School Board after the November general election.

The telephone survey of 394 likely District 2 voters showed Fetsko had a substantial lead in the race for school board with 44 percent still uncertain. Fetsko had 38.8 percent, and Ray Guillory had 17.3 percent—giving the former assistant school superintendent a 19.5-point margin. In the August 28 primary, the pair were much closer—Fetsko 37.3 percent to Guillory 35.5 percent. A third candidate, Kells Hetherington, received 27.2 percent of the vote.

In the District 3 race, Williams Sr. led Laura Edler, 28.1 percent to 23 percent, with nearly 49 percent uncertain who will get their vote in November. Edler led in the Aug. 28 primary with 40.8 percent of the vote, a 10-point lead over Williams’ 30.9 percent. However, Williams has surged 15 points past Edler over the three weeks since the primary.

Both surveys were conducted using an Interactive Voice Response system during the hours of 2-8 p.m. Sept. 15-17. The phone numbers called were provided by Escambia Supervisor of Elections Office. The margin of error for this study was +/- 4.5 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.

Fighting Opioid Addiction The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Florida $61.7 million to help fight opioid addiction. The majority of the funding, $50.1 million, will be targeted to medication-assisted treatment and prevention. The remaining $11.6 million will be used to help community health centers, academic institutions and rural organizations expand access to substance abuse and mental health services.

The awards were announced a week after the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released a 2017 survey on drug use and health. The study found progress has made over the past two years.

The number of Americans starting to use heroin dropped by about half from 2016 to 2017. The number of those misusing opioids also declined for the second consecutive year. From January 2017 through August 2018, opioid prescriptions have dropped by 21 percent.

Facade Money The City of Pensacola Community Redevelopment Agency Commercial Facade Improvement Program is now available. Eligible participants may receive funding up to $20,000, in the form of a forgivable loan, for facade improvements to commercial, historical or culturally significant properties within eligible target boundaries.

Program funding is subject to a 50 percent match and limited to non-residential property. The program is subject to funding availability and will be provided on a first come, first served basis. For full program details and target boundaries, visit cityofpensacola.com/craprograms.

Alpha Elite Youth The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department has launched Alpha Elite Athletics and Academics. The coaching and mentoring program for ages 7 and up will prepare athletes and scholars through skills preparation and competitions representing a variety of interests including basketball, spelling bees and knowledge bowls as the program begins this fall and winter.

“The Alpha Elite program has been designed to leverage existing community resources while introducing new concepts and ideas regarding mentorship and youth development. Sports, social recreational activities, career shadowing and exposure to higher education are the pillars of this one of a kind program,” said Michael Mims, Recreation Supervisor at Fricker Resource Center.

The program will be based at Fricker Resource Center, 900 N. F Street, with activities and training also taking place at E.S. Cobb and Woodland Heights Resource Centers. Programs to be offered for the fall season include basketball boot camps at each center starting in October and a youth recreational basketball program scheduled to begin the Monday after Thanksgiving.

The Alpha Elite program is looking for sponsors to help cover the costs of participants’ jerseys, coaches’ shirts, refreshments and other program giveaways. They are also in need of volunteers for coaching and mentors.

For more information, please contact Michael Mims at mmims@cityofpensacola.com.

DaneToberfest The Gentle Giants of Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue (NWFLGDR) are back to take over Seville Square in downtown Pensacola from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, for the third annual DaneToberfest celebration and fundraising event. This year’s festival theme is “It’s Raining Danes.”

“This year’s festival theme is fitting. Since the start of the new year, we’ve taken in 108 Great Danes. That’s a staggering number of Great Danes in need, locally and regionally,” said Michelle Cramer, president of the rescue. “We can’t rescue our way out of overpopulation. So we hope this event not only raises funds for the rescue but also promotes awareness of the importance of spaying/neutering and adoption.”

More than a dozen vendors selling arts and crafts will be featured. Also, three food vendors will be on site: Hip Pocket Deli Food Truck, Lone Star Kitchens 2 Go and Kona Ice.

The goal for this event is to bring attention to the many Danes currently available for adoption within the rescue; to emphasize the importance of spaying and neutering pets; to increase awareness about the benefits of adopting and fostering in your community; and to help raise $8,000 for the rescue to be used for veterinary expenses, medical supplies, food and general care expenses. For more information, email nwflgdr@gmail.com.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Escambia County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Bayview Park, 2001 E. Lloyd St. Registration begins at 8 a.m. This is a family and pet-friendly event.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a two-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

“More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S.,” said Amy Woodland, Development Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Central and North Florida Chapter. “It’s the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Alzheimer’s disease is relentless. So are we.”

Register today. Sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

Children in Crisis Benefit Tickets are now available for the Fourth Annual Benefit for Children in Crisis (CIC), Thursday, Oct. 25, at Sanders Beach-Corrine Jones Resource Center. This charity event includes heavy hors-d’oeuvres, beverages, music and dancing, as well as silent and live auctions. Tickets are $45 per person or $40 per person for a group of six or more. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The CIC Children’s Neighborhood was created to help address the ongoing shortage of foster homes, especially for sibling groups. Since opening its doors in 2008, The CIC Children’s Neighborhood has provided a safe, secure, family-style home to more than 850 children. Simply stated, that is over 105,000 days and nights in a nurturing home for children in need of foster care. To order tickets, contact CIC at events@childrenincrisisfl.org. Credit cards are accepted.

Mark Your Calendar Nine candidates on the November ballot are expected to participate in a forum hosted by the Institute for Women in Politics on Thursday, Sept. 27. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at The Wright Place, 80 E. Wright St. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The forum will run from 6- 7:15 p.m.

University of West Florida President Martha Saunders will deliver the annual State of the University address 1:30 p.m. Friday. Sept. 28, in UWF Commons Auditorium, Bldg. 22, 11000 University Pkwy.

Friends of West Florida Public Library host their Big Fall Book Sale Sept. 28-30 at the downtown branch, 239 N. Spring St. Proceeds are used to fund programs and enhancements at West Florida Public Library branches. The Friends’ Advance Sale is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Friends of WFPL members get exclusive early access to the inventory. Non-members can pay $5 admission. The Book Sale runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, with free admission for all shoppers and reduced prices. The final day is 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, with free admission and the popular $5 Bag Sale, which allows supporters to get as much as will fit in a brown paper grocery bag provided by the Friends.

Sean Dietrich, known as “Sean of the South,” will perform a benefit show for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida on Friday, Oct. 12, at the Pensacola Little Theatre. Tickets are now on sale for $40 on bbbsnwfl.org. The show contains mild adult content.

The Escambia County Waste Services Department will host the next Regional Roundup on 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 13, at Blue Angels Elementary School, 1551 Dog Track Road. Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, free of charge. For more details, email wasteservices@myescambia.com.