Take Them Down/Build Them Up



Why monuments in the public space matter

By C. Scott Satterwhite

In the days following Charlottesville’s now infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally, calls came from many cities to remove the hundreds of Confederate statues throughout the South—including Pensacola.

A year after the contentious protests in Pensacola’s Lee Square, the Confederate statue memorializing “Our Confederate Dead” continues to look down upon the city. While there’s little political will to touch the Confederate statues from the two remaining mayoral candidates, efforts are underway to memorialize several African American residents of Pensacola lynched in the years following the fall of the Confederacy.

With the help of Montgomery’s Equal Justice Initiative, Pensacola may soon have a memorial that presents another side to this period often left out of public histories. Potentially placed near the site of the most public and brutal lynchings in Pensacola history, community members and local officials have already taken the first steps to put a lynching memorial in the historic center of downtown Pensacola, side-by-side with a lesser discussed Confederate memorial in the center of Plaza Ferdinand.

“Uncrowned Heroes”

In the years immediately following the death of Governor Edward Perry, white citizens of Pensacola erected the giant Confederate monument partially in his honor. Perry, a former Confederate General during the Civil War, ran for office on the platform of ending the “carpetbag” governments of Florida, which included Pensacola’s integrated and multi-racial local government.

During Perry’s one term as governor, he oversaw the 1885 Florida constitution, paving the way for Florida’s Jim Crow segregation. Perry died suddenly after leaving office in 1889. The Confederate statue on Palafox is dedicated to him, as well as Jefferson Davis, Confederate Secretary of the Navy Stephen Mallory and the “Uncrowned Heroes of Southern Confederacy.”

As a majority black city, many of whose African American residents fought for the U.S. Army during the war, the symbolism of this monument was clear. The inscription at the bottom, “Our Confederate Dead,” was not meant to include all veterans of the war and definitely not the black veterans who ended slavery and helped end the rebellion. Despite years of blood and sacrifice to save the Union, the veterans who gave Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation teeth, and kept the United States from permanently breaking apart, faced a daily reminder that the days of interracial government and equality under the law were now part of the past.

Over a century later, the same stone-faced Confederate soldier continues to look down upon the city’s population and stands as the tallest figure in Pensacola. Quite literally, the shadow of the Confederacy looms over Pensacola, and it has since the statue was erected in 1891.

“A Symbol of Hate Toward My Existence”

Following the death of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old woman protesting white supremacy in Charlottesville, a petition circulated on the internet to remove Pensacola’s Confederate statue in Lee Square. Shortly after, a Milton man organized a protest to defend the statue, while others organized a counter-protest.

The protest and counter-protest took place simultaneously on a Saturday morning—Aug. 26, 2017.

For activist and writer Dr. Phylicia Williams, being neutral and silent was not an option when it came to this issue.

“I found it was necessary that I use my voice to speak up about the implications of these symbols, especially in my hometown,” said Williams. “I’m glad I was able to be a part of the counter-protest because I believe in the vision that it was organized around.”

Williams assisted in the organizing of the counter-protest and acted as a “de-escalator,” one whose role was to reduce tensions in a volatile situation.

As angry protesters on both sides yelled at each other from across barricades, Williams and her team were very busy. De-escalators, all wearing pink armbands, stepped in the middle of several potentially violent situations, separating those who needed separation and helping those who needed peaceful backup. The organizers held several training sessions preparing for the possibility of violence. Despite two arrests, that there was no physical violence thanks to the behind-the-scenes efforts of these activists.

Reflecting on the protests a year later, Williams described the day as emotional. “After the protest, I felt drained, fearful and triggered,” said Williams. At the protest, Williams saw former colleagues, teachers and parents of friends support what she sees as “a symbol of hate toward my existence.”

“It’s not the kind of revelation that makes you feel safe,” she said.

Throughout the protest and counter-protest, large groups of people stood on both sides. Almost everyone had signs, including the defenders of the statue.

One of the shorter pro-Confederate signs read, “Keep the Monument. Remove the Mayor,” a reference to Mayor Ashton Hayward’s statements in favor of monument removal. Protesters carried and wore numerous Confederate flags, mixed in with the occasional American flag. Protesters included individuals from Pensacola and Milton, including a Bikers for Trump group.

In the wake of Heyer’s death and the violence in Charlottesville, President Trump interjected his thoughts about the “Unite the Right” rally. Referring to those protesting the removal of a statue, a group which included members of the Ku Klux Klan and various neo-Nazi groups chanting things like, “You will not replace us. Jews will not replace us,” President Trump infamously said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Back in Pensacola, on the other side of Palafox, a more diverse crowd stood in opposition. Many held anti-Trump signs as the crowd chanted, “No Trump. No KKK. No Fascist USA.” Other signs read, “Y’all failed History Class,” “A Monument to Treason,” “Smash White Supremacy,” “Black Lives Matter” and “If You’re Not Outraged, You’re Not Paying Attention,” the latter being the same sign Heyer carried when she was killed.

Local activist and poet Charles McCaskill attended the counter-protest.

“I’ve said this several times since,” remarked McCaskill. “But at the memorial, it struck me that on one side, there was a plethora of diverse people, a mass of different races, creeds, lifestyles. On the other side, this was not the case.”

“Historically speaking, diversity in a movement speaks to the will of the American people,” he said.

While many across the country recently marked the anniversary of the protests and death of Heyer, most famously Spike Lee in his closing scene from “BlacKkKlansman,” the Judah Benjamin chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) marked the “desecration and loss” of the Hillsborough County War Memorial.

Erected in 1910 to honor Confederate veterans, the Hillsborough County Commission voted to remove the Confederate memorial in the wake of Charlottesville.

“Our local residents were outshouted by mostly out-of-towners,” wrote David McCallister, the Judah Benjamin SCV Camp Commander. “Our elected officials were intimidated by what we now know to be Antifa radicals and their allies that have terrorized communities all around Florida.”

McCallister also serves as the spokesperson for Save Southern Heritage-Florida, an organization that works “to counterpunch the ‘erase-ists’ and to preserve and promote the history of the South.”

Over the past few years, Save Southern Heritage waged legal efforts to prevent the removal of Confederate iconography throughout the state. Save Southern Heritage and SCV work hand-in-hand to stop Confederate monument removal.

“A memorial of an ideology”

While SCV members mourned the loss of the Hillsborough Confederate memorial, seeing the removal efforts as an attack on their heritage, others see the Confederate statues as symbols of hatred.

“A Confederate monument is just a memorial of an ideology in support of slavery and racism,” said David Dondero. A singer-songwriter who formerly lived in Pensacola, Dondero currently lives near Charlottesville, Va., and was appalled by what he saw last year. Like many across the nation, he was particularly moved by the death of Heyer.

In response to Heyer’s death, Dondero wrote the song “Heather Heyer Magnifier,” where he describes the alt-right and neo-confederate protests as a “virus” that “swept through Charlottesville.” He released the song on Bandcamp, free of charge, on the anniversary of Heyer’s death.

Dondero is one of many who feel Confederate statues should be removed. “I disagree with displaying them as if they’re part of a proud history,” said Dondero. “It’s a disgraceful history.”

“Remember the people who have fought against bigotry and hatred, not these assholes who tried to oppress and keep people down,” said Dondero.

McCaskill would also prefer the Confederate statue be removed. “Currently, [the Confederate statue] sits at the very entrance of downtown, the most highly funded area in our city.”

“Is this what we choose to showcase when people first come into downtown?” McCaskill asked.

The issue is very emotional for many, and there is no universal consensus on what should happen to the statue. While McCaskill would like the statue removed, he said the statue is “better suited in a cemetery or the Veterans Memorial Park, two places that are designed specifically for us to remember those who’ve died.”

Williams also sees the statue downtown as sending a message.

“I would like to see the monument relocated to [St. John’s] Cemetery, who’d offered to house it,” said Williams. “I think keeping it placed at the crown of downtown, if we’re truly saying this mentality is one of the past, is a counterproductive way to showcase who we are right now.”

Dondero, on the other hand, feels the statues simply needed to go. “Tear down the monuments,” said Dondero. “Or at least put them in a museum of ignorance and bigotry.”

Social worker and activist Haley Morrissette agreed that the Confederate statue is “a sign of people’s heritage,” she said. “I’ll give them that point.”

But even so, Morrissette takes issue with the heritage the statue promotes.

“The statues are literally shrineage to the Confederacy,” she said.

Morrissette sees the backlash against removal as based on a fear of rapid social change among Confederate supporters.

“I think that’s the pushback. When they begin to see the government not maintaining shrines to Southern whiteness, then they become fearful,” said Morrissette. “Never forget the chant from Charlottesville, ‘You will not replace us.’”

Looking back at the Pensacola protest, Morrissette remembers worrying about things escalating.

Though there was a request for Confederate supporters to come far and wide, the local Stephen Mallory Camp of the SCV urged its members to avoid the rally, leaving only the most militant gathering around the statue.

The counter-protesters mostly stayed to the west side of the statue, under the large oak trees, as insults went across the street in both directions. Increasing the tension was the heavy police presence, including police in riot gear and heavily armed on rooftops.

Morrissette’s main concern was the unpredictability of the crowds.

“That counter-protest could have become Ferguson or Charlottesville at the drop of a dime,” said Morrissette. “It shined a light on the fact that the rights afforded to people wanting to uphold racist symbolism aren’t the same rights as those wanting to take tear them down.”

While local governments in Tampa, Memphis and New Orleans removed divisive Confederate statues, Pensacola’s remains in the same place it’s been for a century.

“I’ve found that people will often fight harder to maintain privilege than to create change,” said Williams. “Telling stories about ‘our’ history, done in ways that water down hateful acts and glorify people as heroes who relentlessly did harm means we are not displaying our true history justly.”

Perry, Chipley and White Redemption

Monuments in the public space often perform two tasks—they remember the past while charting the future.

In the years after the 1891 erection of the 18-foot-tall Confederate monument, the racial climate of Pensacola changed rapidly as the city moved from the Reconstruction Era to the period commonly known as Redemption, or White Redemption.

Following emancipation and Union victory in the Civil War, African Americans helped rebuild the Pensacola region, both through labor and the mechanics of government. African Americans held post in local government, ranging from aldermen to mayor. Several of Escambia County’s state representatives were African American, including one of the respected and beloved men in Pensacola, Union veteran John Sunday.

This period of African American civic representation, Reconstruction, ended abruptly with the 1884 election of Confederate veteran Edward Perry to governor. When Perry took office, he abolished Pensacola’s multi-racial government and placed several former Confederates in positions of power. The most notable was his friend and former Confederate Lieutenant Colonel William Dudley Chipley.

This began Pensacola’s “Redemption” and “Jim Crow” era.

Chipley, a veteran of the battles of Shiloh and Chickamauga, was captured by Union forces and imprisoned for the duration of the war. He was released from prison in 1865 and returned to his home in Georgia.

In 1868, Chipley was implicated in the Ku Klux Klan assassination of George Ashburn in Columbus, Ga.

A former colonel in the Union Army, Ashburn was appointed to a judicial position by General George Meade. Ashburn was despised by Southern whites for advocating for the rights of African Americans in the post-war years. His views drew the ire of Georgia’s KKK, and he was the Georgia Klan’s first victim of assassination.

General Meade declared martial law in Columbus in the wake of Ashburn’s assassination and ordered all suspects arrested. Among the suspects was former Confederate Colonel Chipley.

Defended in court by the former Vice President of the Confederacy and noted white supremacist Alexander Stephens, the defendant’s case drew national attention as the federal government put political pressure on Georgia to ratify the 14th Amendment. Supporters of the defendants, including the KKK, hoped to use the case for leverage to gain freedom for these suspects.

Whether through political pressure or legal maneuvers, Chipley was exonerated by a jury of his peers in the assassination. Shortly after the trial’s conclusion, Chipley founded a railroad company, which eventually brought him and his business to Pensacola.

During the post-Civil War railroad boom, Chipley earned a fortune and only grew more wealthy and powerful under the Perry administration. Chipley served in the newly created local government, most notably as mayor. He died in 1897.

To honor the former Confederate colonel, several residents of Pensacola paid for and constructed an obelisk in the center of Plaza Ferdinand, where it stands to this day.

Though Chipley benefited directly from Governor Perry’s political moves, Pensacola’s African American population did not. From the first year of the Perry administration, black Floridians witnessed a rapid erosion of their civil rights as the growing specter of Jim Crow haunted nearly every aspect of life in Florida. Restrictions on rail car seating, marriages, cohabitation and education made most social interactions between blacks and whites close to impossible without violation of the law.

The implementation of poll taxes, in particular, made voting for most African Americans and poor whites difficult. The ultimate result was the loss of a political voice throughout the South and representatives unwilling to listen to black concerns. Chief among these concerns was disenfranchisement and white supremacist violence against the black communities.

As violence against black people swept the South, and Escambia County was no exception. Though several instances of racial violence occurred throughout Pensacola’s Reconstruction era, the period beginning in 1899 and going through the first decade of the 20th century was nothing short of extreme.

“A more gruesome spectacle”

The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), an organization committed to racial justice, documented over 4,000 “racial terror lynchings in 12 Southern states between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and 1950,” according to its publication “Lynching in America.” Of all the Southern states, Florida was by far one of the most violent.

EJI documents at least five known lynchings in Escambia County. The first occurred in McDavid when an African American man named Wesley Lawrence was lynched for allegedly assaulting a white woman, Mrs. W.M. Bowman. According to the Pensacola Daily News, Lawrence was “swung up and his body literally riddled with bullets.”

In a short article describing the instance, 72-year-old A.C. Brewton, who described himself as one of Escambia County’s oldest residents, said that he was “overflowed with joy” when he learned of Lawrence’s lynching.

The next was on July 19, 1902. A man whose name is lost to history was lynched in the north end of Escambia County. Little is known of the circumstances surrounding his lynching except that he was found like Lawrence, hanged and riddled with bullets.

Then on July 30, 1908, the Pensacola Journal reported the news that Leander Shaw was lynched in the town center. Little is known of Shaw except that he was living here for work and that the death records state he was from North Carolina.

Much more is known of his death than his life.

“Probably never before in its varied history had the Plaza, that fair spot in the center of the busy turmoil of the city of Pensacola, witnessed a more gruesome spectacle than that which presented itself last night at midnight,” the newspaper read the day after.

Shaw allegedly raped and beat a white woman named Lillian Davis, but he never saw his day in court. Davis died the next day, but not before a lynch mob formed. As Shaw awaited trial in the county jail, a mob of white Pensacolians attacked the jail to get Shaw. The mob was held back by a barrage of gunfire from the sheriff’s men, killing two white men.

Unfortunately for Shaw, the second attempt was successful.

The white mob overpowered the jailers, took Shaw from his cell and dragged his still living body around Plaza Ferdinand. Shaw was then hanged from a light post next to the Chipley Monument and was shot as many as 2,000 times.

An article the following day described park custodians cleaning blood and body parts from Plaza Ferdinand as business went back to usual for Pensacola’s white community.

Two weeks after Shaw’s lynching, the New York Times ran a brief article titled “Negroes are Defiant.”

The article states a black man allegedly choked a white woman saying, “This is how we pay back for lynching [Leander] Shaw.” Though the sheriff formed a posse to find the man, no one was arrested.

Less than a year later, another man was publicly lynched in Plaza Ferdinand. In the first week of April 1909, an African American man named David Alexander allegedly killed a Pensacola police officer. Alexander also never saw his day in court.

While awaiting trial in the county jail, a group of masked men entered the jail to take Alexander. The initial story reported in the Pensacola Journal stated the mob overpowered the guards and took Alexander, but another prisoner later stated that the guards gave the masked men keys to Alexander’s cell.

Whichever story is true, the end result for Alexander was the same. He too was hanged from the same light post as Shaw nine months earlier and shot to death. The major difference between Alexander and the other victims, interestingly, was white reaction.

Immediately after the lynching, Pensacola’s City Council condemned the act, and the governor promised to investigate. Two letters to the editor opposed the lynching, as it stained the reputation of Pensacola.

Only one letter condemned the lynching as inhumane. Rabbi Jacob Schwarz of Temple Beth-El wrote an impassioned condemnation of lynching on strictly moral grounds. Sadly, Rabbi Schwarz’s letter was not enough to stop the lynch mob mentality of some in Escambia County’s white community.

The last public lynching was in 1910.

Robert “Bob” Matthews, accused of assaulting a white woman, was initially taken from Escambia County for his own protection. On his return to Pensacola after several months for pre-trial actions, a mob of 40 men stopped his train near the present-day Pensacola Bay Bluffs. The white mob stormed the train as black passengers jumped out of the windows, knowing what was about to occur. Guarded by a relative of the woman allegedly assaulted by Wesley Lawrence, the mob supposedly overpowered Deputy Sheriff Bowman and took Matthews into their own hands.

According to the Holmes County Advertiser, “The mob, after beating and bruising their victim until he was almost lifeless, carried out their intentions by hanging the black [man] to a tree near the railroad and riddled his body with bullets.”

According to the research done by EJI, these five lynchings are documented enough to warrant recognition on the National Monument for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. This does not rule out other 19th- or 20th-century lynchings being included in the National Monument in the future. As of this date, however, these five lynchings are the ones being recognized by EJI.

If all goes according to the plans of several local organizers with the EJI Community Remembrance Project, Pensacola will soon have its own memorial remembering those who lost their lives to racial terror violence. Ironically, this memorial will sit next to a prominent monument of Chipley.

“Our community needs this”

A group of community members with EJI’s Community Remembrance Project are currently working to create a historic marker in or around Plaza Ferdinand to mark the lynchings of Escambia County. These community members chose Plaza Ferdinand for this project because of its central location in Pensacola and because it’s the scene of Pensacola’s two highest-profile lynchings.

Since the opening of the Legacy Museum and National Monument for Peace and Justice, EJI’s profile grew exponentially. Maurice Hargraves first heard of EJI while listening to National Public Radio. After attending an event sponsored by the Race and Reconciliation Committee on the work EJI was doing, he volunteered to help bring their work to Pensacola.

As with many, Hargraves describes the subject of racial violence as very painful.

“It hurts,” Hargraves said. “I recall researching the lynching in my birth county in rural Arkansas and learning about the Elaine Race Massacre, which led my family to flee further south in the state.”

Despite the painful subject matter, Hargraves stays engaged because he feels that the work EJI is doing has the power “to change minds and to change hearts.”

Hargraves recalled growing up in Arkansas, where his grandmother forced his siblings to walk the dirt roads and “not make eye contact when we encounter whites while out shopping.” According to Hargraves, the work EJI is doing helped put many of his negative racial experiences in “the proper perspective.”

“Our community needs this,” Hargraves said when asked about the historical marker.

Teniade Broughton is a local historian who’s been working with EJI on this project since 2016.

Drawing the connection between the Confederate statues and lynching memorials, she said, “They both represent victimization of African Americans in the name of white supremacy.”

What Broughton finds particularly interesting is that the proposed plan for a lynching memorial is to be placed in Plaza Ferdinand near the Chipley Monument.

“Isn’t that more interesting than, ‘Take ‘em down?’” she asked.

Nonetheless, she says unequivocally that the history of lynching is not simply black history but American history.

“Positioning the legacy of racial violence as more personal to the black community allows for those who are not black to distance themselves from this history,” said Broughton. “There’s a degree of privilege in not having to face this part of our city’s past by passing the responsibility onto African Americans.”

“White folks don’t get to sit this one out,” Broughton said. “No one does.”