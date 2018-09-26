Freakshow Full of Fury



By Sam Smith

The Fury Freakshow isn’t your typical freak show. But then again, is there even such a thing?

At this freak show, there will be oddities, atrocities, curiosities and abnormalities. If you’re wondering what that means, you better be there, because just as co-creator Chloe Fury once said, if you want cool things in Pensacola, you must actually attend the cool things that happen.

The Fury Freakshow is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Chloe and Shauncey Fury. Their motivation for the show came from wanting to create something fun and creative and make their art seem a part of something bigger.

“This is our first go at our very own art show,” stated Chloe.

The scene for their freaky first show is the Bare Hand Collective warehouse.

Just in case you’re still unfamiliar, Bare Hand Collective is an initiative, creative group, now nonprofit, focused on providing educational workspace for creators to achieve one main goal—to make better. Jeff Bere founded Bare Hand Collective after first starting Losobe Woodworks in 2015 as a way to inspire growth for makers in the community.

As a member of the Bare Hand Artist Collective, Shauncey admits that a lot of love has been poured into this initiative. He feels many people don’t go after certain things because of fear. He doesn’t want to be seen that way, and that’s why he created this event.

The carnival-themed sideshow will consist of an interactive art experience with seven installations, where patrons are encouraged to really look at the details. There will also be a taxidermy exhibit, face painting, fortune telling via tarot card readings, themed art submissions from local artists, a caricature booth, fire breather, carnival games, scavenger hunt and a small market consisting of oddities.

“The whole point, from the beginning, was that Chloe and I wanted to find a way to showcase both of our art in one avenue,” Shauncey told Inweekly.

Shauncey has been tattooing and experimenting with various art mediums for 13 years, and Chloe has been professionally perfecting hair and make-up designs for five. The two are Pensacola locals with additional Alabama roots from Chloe’s side.

Chloe and Shauncey both wanted to create an event that people could get excited about while simultaneously welcoming fall and the Halloween season.

At The Fury Freakshow, Shauncey will have seven large sideshow-type banners that he painted with each live display, while Chloe’s hair and make-up designs will accompany the practical effect the two created in a walk-through museum-style exhibit. Live entertainment will be provided by actors from IMPROVable Cause, a local professional improv troupe, as well as additional models and friends of the Fury family.

Shauncey got inspired by the Netflix documentary “Treasure from the Wreck of the Unbelievable.” It’s about an underwater exhibit of lost treasures found off the coast of East Africa and artist Damien Hirst’s exploration of the complex relationships between art and life.

“Just the way his art is such a spectacle, it made me think that I should do something more spectacular than just say, ‘Hey guys, here’s some art on a coffee shop wall.’ I wanted to create an immersive environment,” he explained.

Shauncey also expressed interest in seeing people get back to old traditions that were let go of for no reason. He likes the idea of spending time with your family, decorating your home for Halloween and celebrating Christmas in a nontraditional way.

The traveling carnival vibes most people associate with freak shows are definitely part of the feel they are going for.

“We wanted it to look like a traveling, make money thing—breeze through town, set up for an afternoon and gone the next day,” Shauncey said.

Everything at the show will have the Fury stamp of approval and a personal touch, even the taxidermy.

Shauncey was handed down work from his taxidermist grandfather, and as taxidermy aficionados, people have given the Furys a variety of collections that they plan to put on display, along with other pieces from their obscure personal collection.

“We collect everything. So, why don’t we bring that weirdness and our affinity for weird things and show it to other people,” Chloe said.

We have really cool stuff in our life that we are proud of, that other people are excited to see,” Shauncey continued.

Other vendors are still being confirmed, but one that’s locked in is Big Jerk Soda Co. They will be releasing a carnival-themed soda at the event.

Guests can also expect vintage antiques, jewelry, art and small treats, especially gifts, available from many of the other Bare Hand Collective members.

During the creative process, Shauncey admitted how cool it has been to have the support and ideas from other members.

“When this team is working on something together, it’s a really good thing,” he said.

THE FURY FREAKSHOW

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30

WHERE: Barehand Collective, 2370 N. Palafox

COST: $5

DETAILS: facebook.com/barehandco