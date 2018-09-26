‘Crazytalk’ with Mat Kearney



By Savannah Evanoff

Mat Kearney has a knack for bridging the distance from where he is to where he wants to be.

It’s why his latest album, “Crazytalk,” marries two concepts—“really interesting production” and “really well-written songs,” he said. Kearney was bored with singer-songwriter records and wanted something different.

“I saw it in the distance,” Kearney said. “How do we mesh young electronic, organic instrumentation with really classically written, almost Nashville songs? I feel like we really accomplished it on this record.”

Words such as “tropical” and “vacation” circulate around Kearney’s album, and it’s completely intentional. The idea came to him while chilling poolside somewhere along Scenic Highway 30A—one of his favorite vacation spots.

“I’m not joking,” Kearney said. “I was listening to this music coming through the speakers, and I was like, ‘I really want to make a record you can play start to finish that feels really good, almost like you’re on vacation. But, when you get into the lyrics, maybe it’s got some depth you wouldn’t see coming.’”

The album art encapsulates the concept, a classic somber image of a “dude in a fedora,” juxtaposed with a bright color scheme, Kearney said. He wasn’t certain it would mesh.

“Sometimes in your brain, you’re like a chef almost,” Kearney said. “You’re like, ‘If I took some chicken thigh and marinated it in turmeric and added a little bit of rosemary, that could be gross or it could be amazing.’ You have this vision but you don’t know until you get in there and start making it.”

The fedora was key.

“It’s like my Superman cape,” Kearney said. “It’s how I know Mat the artist is ready to go. It’s how I prepare to fight the bad guys.”

To achieve a new sound, Kearney recruited help. He reached out to respected electronic artists, such as Filous, AFSHeeN and RAC. Collaborating with artists of this caliber used to just be crazy talk—hence the record’s name.

“It was in a text I sent to a friend,” Kearney said. “He said, ‘You’ve done this a couple times. What’s the dream for the new record?’ I said, ‘Crazy talk would be to work with some super young, talented artists I love, play some rooms I’d never played before and expand what my sound is.’

“He was like, ‘Oh, cool, “CrazyTalk,” I like that album title.’”

Even though Kearney might have unintentionally given the album a title, it worked.

“It came to represent, what are those things that maybe you don’t allow yourself to dream because they seem ludicrous or beyond what your reach is,” Kearney said.

Musicians weren’t his only collaborators. In the music video for the single “Kings & Queens,” Kearney recruited a male dancer via an Instagram direct message. The dancer agreed to perform and helped Kearney cast his partner.

Kearney has no problem sliding into someone’s DMs.

“In the creative world, I can’t tell you how many bands I’ve connected with on Instagram,” Kearney said. “You leave a comment on someone’s page like, ‘I love your music.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love your music.’ That’s how I met some of the guys that worked on my record. I bypassed management and hit ‘em up on Twitter or Instagram.”

The music video for “Kings & Queens” shows the pair dancing in the desert.

“Two people dancing together seemed to represent what the song was about, like ‘We don’t need anything else. I just need you.’”

Kearney didn’t want to get “preach-y,” but the song teaches people you don’t need materials in life to be happy.

“No car is going to make you happy,” Kearney said. “You can only learn that by living life, having a nice car and having a crappy car and realizing you’re just as happy with both of them. As long as it doesn’t break down on the way to the airport, then you’re not happy.”

That’s actually happened to him. Kearney drove an old Honda Accord mentioned in several songs.

“For like 13 years, it was me trying to hold out, saying, ‘I haven’t changed guys. I’m still driving the same car,’” Kearney said. “Eventually, it was time to move on.”

A beater car just doesn’t cut it when Kearney is trying to bridge the distance from his work life to his home life. Kearney has a wife and an almost two-year-old daughter.

He addresses the concept in “I Can’t Wait for You to Get Here.”

“I get to travel the world, but there’s a lot of times if you’re not with the people you love, you’re like, ‘Ah, I wish you could be here with me,’” Kearney said. “I also felt the same way about my daughter. My wife had this pregnant belly and I’m feeling a kick, and I’m just excited to see what this means, and I can’t wait for you to get here.”

MAT KEARNEY WITH ATLAS GENIUS

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

WHERE: Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

COST: $25-75

DETAILS: sandshakermusic.com