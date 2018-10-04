Best of the Coast 2018—Services Featured Winners

Aiken Picture Frames South Inc.

15 E. Brent Lane, Ste. 7, aikenpictureframes.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We specialize in producing a quality product at a fair price while providing our customers with a special service.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Frame it now—for less.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

You can watch us put your picture together, take it home and hang it the same day.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Joe Patti’s, Holly’s Hobbie House, Wings Pensacola Inc., Nina Fritz and all our local artists.

Answers by: Arlene Aiken, Secretary/Treasurer

Atlas Financial Strategies, LLC

125 W. Romana St., Ste. 720, atlasfinancialstrategies.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I believe being the “best” in my industry means that your clients know that you are always trying to do your best for them.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

I give people clarity and confidence in their retirement planning.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I think being very accessible to clients is important and being very transparent. My friends are my clients and my clients are my friends.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Pensacola is such a thriving community full of talented people and successful businesses, it’s hard for me to pick a favorite.

Answers by: Andrew Martin, Founder/President

Arrow Salon & Spa

3101 E. Cervantes St., vagaro.com/arrowsalonandspa

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” means not accepting that you are. You must always continue to learn in order to continue to grow, whether in life or business.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A creative, knowledgeable team that believes in sustainable beauty. And super fun.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We really listen to our clients’ needs and wants, and we are honest about what can or cannot be achieved. The important thing to our entire team is not only the beauty of your hair and skin but also the health.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

So many—of course, Arrow Salon Downtown, Kool Graphics, Nomadic Eats, Nearly Dead Threads, SoBo, Apple Market, My Favorite Things, Soft Earth Ceramics, Mode, Breathe, The Magnolia, Urban Objects, Pure Barre, Nom, Global Grill, George and way, way too many more.

Answers by: Maxine Lyvers and Cathy Sheldon, Owners

Artel Gallery

223 S. Palafox, artelgallery.org

How do you define being the “best”?

Artel’s definition of the “best” means that we accomplished our mission and did so with some panache. Our “best” means that our board, volunteers, artists and supporters gave to the gallery in ways that ultimately made Artel a successful source for visual art.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Welcoming. Unusual. Enlightening. Odd to some; home to many.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Besides not having any paid staff, what sets us apart is the encouragement and freedom given to artists to experiment without concern of sales or “prettiness.” We are an art for art’s sake gallery. We exist so artists of all styles have a venue for their work.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love all our area’s art galleries. We make sure to tell visitors to visit Blue Morning and Quayside galleries. We also appreciate the work First City Art Center and their Gallery 1060 provide to artists. Artel has also enjoyed partnerships with UWF’s TAG gallery and PSC’s Switzer Gallery.

Answers by: Suzanne Robbert, President

Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz PLLC

17 E. Main St., awkolaw.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Success doesn’t happen because of your firm name, an easy phone number or multiple billboards. Being the best means putting forth our best effort every day. We believe that means listening to our clients, understanding their problem and executing a plan to help them.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We care about our clients, employees and the community.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We believe that our employees’ commitment to serving our clients cannot be matched. Our firm is a family, and we are there for each other so we can be there for our clients. Caring, commitment and contribution to community are core values for our AWKO team.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Pensacola Beach, Blue Wahoos, Joe Patti’s, Blue Dot, Pensacola Children’s Chorus and J’s Bakery.

Answers by: Neil Overholtz, Founding Partner

Big Jerk Soda Co.

1151 Office Woods Drive, Ste. A, facebook.com/bigjerksoda

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means working hard at what you do and always being willing to push yourself to be better. If you can do that and focus on what you are passionate about, people will notice.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Delicious local, small batch, from scratch, all-natural craft sodas.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our dedication to using all-natural, fresh ingredients and our desire to make bold, fun flavors sets us apart from other soda companies.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Big Jerk couldn’t do what we do without many local businesses, including The Leisure Club, Nathan Dillaha Graphic Design, Gulf Coast Brewery, Perfect Plain Brewing Co., Bare Hand Collective, Marry Me Wedding Rentals and all of the local businesses carrying our products.

Answers by: Jenn and Ryan Eaton, Owners

Bobby Likis Car Clinic / PreRepair®

5675 N. Davis Highway, carclinicservice.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Performing. Inspiring. Raising the bar. Every day.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Customer-focused. Performance-driven. Team-oriented. Technology-embracing. Stand-up.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Commitment to customer care, engagement and communication. Focus on leading-edge automotive technologies and on-going technician training and certifications. Implementing industry innovations, like the PreRepair® procedures that prevent repair and BoosterShot® supercharged oil service. Best-of-class automotive service delivered by best-of-class automotive professionals. We care.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Carmen’s Lunch Bar, George and Joe Patti’s.

Answers by: Bobby Likis, Chief Cheerleader

Brazilian Wax of Pensacola

4400 Bayou Blvd., Ste. 26A, brazilianwaxpensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We pride ourselves in putting our customers first, and that is why they vote us the “best waxing” on the coast. We strive to give the best professional, thorough and comfortable wax services possible. And our clients appreciate that they walk into a clean salon.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are in the business of helping clients feel confident.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The biggest complaint we hear regarding our competition is they left a lot of hair and it was a painful experience. We are thorough and gentle with our wax services.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I love New Yorker Deli. They are my go-to deli. The food is always good there, especially their pizzas. Apple Market is a great neighborhood market and offers really good hot meals, and it’s convenient since they’re on my way home.

Answers by: Sandy Orlich, Owner

Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center

505 S. Adams St., breathepcola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Our community is the best (consistent, supportive and compassionate), our yoga teachers are the best (uplifting, heartfelt and wise) and our studio is the best (historic Pensacola, shoreline and immaculate).

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A peaceful sanctuary of stillness, consciousness, purpose, truth and bliss.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We honor and serve our community with a dedication and commitment to living our yoga on and off the mat. We offer decades of experience to guide, support and encourage our students.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

LIVE, Carmen’s, End of the Line Cafe, Nomadic Eats and Constant Coffee.

Answers by: Stacey Vann, Christa Sonnier and Tara Taylor, Directors

Cain’s Dog House

1738 Creighton Road, cainsdoghouse.com

How do you define being the “best”?

In a setting oriented towards pet care, excellent service must be provided both to the owner and the pet. Clear communication between owners and the staff caring for their pets is critical. Pet care should cater to the individual needs and personality of every single pet being cared for.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We specialize in grooming, boarding and daycare services for pets.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We take pride in catering to each pet’s individual personality and needs. Our staff attends annual continuing education seminars to provide the best service and products in the pet industry. We always go the extra mile to ensure that both our pets and clients are happy with our services.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Cordova Animal Medical Center, Nameless Freight Outlet, Nameless Furniture, Dela Beauty, Pretty Paneful, Natalie Zepp Photography, Pop’s Poop Patrol, Many Moons Trading Post, Nearly Dead Threads and Southern Lane.

Answers by: Lauren, Client Care

Law Office of Chris Crawford

1 S. A St., bettercallchris.net

How do you define being the “best”?

I define being the best as giving my office’s 100 percent effort to getting the best possible outcome for every client.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We stand by you when you need the best lawyer.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I think our focus on doing everything legally that we can for our clients is what sets us apart. We don’t give up. I will fight tooth and nail for my clients.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

This is by far the hardest question to answer. Downtown Pensacola has grown so much that it truly rivals major cities with everything that we offer. IRON can match any restaurant. Then you have Khon’s, Dog House—I mean, every day you can go to an amazing place.

Answers by: Chris Crawford

Classic City Catering

214 W. Intendencia St., classiccitycatering.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Exquisite cuisine, experience and exceptional service are the hallmarks of Classic City Catering. It’s what our clients throughout the Florida Panhandle and Alabama Gulf Coast have come to rely on since 1989.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We can caterer any event from “BBQ to black tie.”

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Classic City’s “on-site facility” has the ability to meet any of your location requirements by transforming any space into a suitable dining facility. Parking lots, grassy fields, parks, beaches, all can be rendered suitable for your event’s special needs.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

For food—Chef Blake at Union Public House and Chef Dan at Big Top Brewery. For wine—Ian at the Wine Bar and The Bottle Shop.

Answers by: David Penniman, Owner

Coastal Fitness Training

6057 Gulf Breeze Parkway, coastalfitnesstraining.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being a well-rounded business that services the community, provides quality services and products to clients and gives back.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A women’s only boot camp-style gym with an amazing community.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our dedication to each individual and making sure that we build a personal relationship so that our clients don’t feel like just a number but a family member.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Kista Haas Photography, South Market, Apple Market, Casino Beach Bar and Grill, Alyssa’s Antique Depot and Coastal Paddle.

Answers by: Jaid Slaughter and Paula Laurendine, Owners/Operators

disko lemonade

101 E. Romana St., diskolemonade.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Anyone who continues to be open to learning more and curious enough to keep exploring and testing things out is the best in my book.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A place to go and laugh your ass off.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are all weird. What I mean is, I try to be authentic, and I encourage my instructors to do the same. By cultivating and encouraging that authenticity, we are able to better relate to people, that coupled with a unique method of teaching to the present moment.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Perfect Plain, Bodacious everything, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, Taco Agave, Indigeaux Denim Bar, Melobay, Beck Partners, Glow Salon, Salon San Carlos, Big Top, Escape Wellness, Wine Bar, Elbow Room and many more.

Answers by: Briana Knight, Owner/Educator

Escape Wellness Spa

4400 Bayou Blvd., Ste. 24, escapeandfeelbetter.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means we set our standards of excellence high, and we continue to raise them every year. We are constantly researching cutting-edge techniques and services to improve our knowledge to better serve each person we touch. We love our clients as much as they love Escape.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Escape is heaven on earth.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

From the moment you walk in the door until the time you leave, we offer a memorable experience. We make a personal connection with each client and understand their needs are unique. We combine highly therapeutic treatments with the most soothing, relaxing experience. We want you to truly Escape.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I love Carmen’s Lunch Bar, Ride Society, Fosko, Style Downtown, Casino Beach Bar, Susan Campbell Jewelry, Fortis Institute, Dolce and Gelato, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, Fiore, Vibe Hair Salon and Vinyl Music Hall.

Answers by: Stephanie E. Knight, LMT/Owner

Famous Gabe’s Hula Moon Tattoo

473 N. Pace Blvd., hulamoontattoo.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We just try to do our best with each and every client by handcrafting each tattoo one at a time.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Weird, wild, wonderful—like the sign says.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our emphasis is to give an experience more so than a procedure. We just have fun.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I start my day at CJ’s Diner with the best breakfast in the county. I end my day at the Elbow Room, which just so happens to be the best pub ever. Keeping our money in Pensacola is the key. Shop local.

Answers by: Famous Gabe (who is not as old as Ed)

Fiore of Pensacola

15 W. Main St., fioreofpensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

What pushes me every day to be the best is looking at a wall of thank you notes opposite my desk that reminds me hard work pays off.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Creative designers of moments made with flowers, aromas and candlelight.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our staff is a family of creatives that is the village that cares about every single detail of your event, beginning to end.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The Fiore staff loves to gather around a table and enjoy a great meal from our favorite restaurants like UPH, Nom, Jackson’s and IRON, to name a few.

Answers by: Shannon Pallin, Owner

Fishbein Orthodontics

4900 Market Place Road, fishortho.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Our goal is to provide the best patient care and experience we can. Happy patients are our number one priority.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A beautiful smile at an affordable price.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The people. Our team does whatever it takes to make sure our patients have the best experience possible.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Some favorites or our team are Regymen, Orange Theory Fitness, IRON, Newk’s, Grand Marlin, Bellagio, Still Waters Day Spa, Drift and Volume ONE.

Answers by: Ben Fishbein

Fixed on Fitness

707 E. Cervantes St., fixedonfitness.com

How do you define being the “best”?

When it comes to the fitness industry, we think that being the “best” involves providing more than just a workout for our clients. People can get a good workout in many places. You must invest in each client. You must educate them about total wellness. You must care about them.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

FOF is a comprehensive health and wellness program.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

FOF has been running outdoor boot camps since 2008. What you get at FOF that you don’t get in other programs is the community we provide. We are all working together. We support each other. We cheer each other on. We know your name and your story.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love so many businesses around town. We love to eat, and some of our favorite restaurants are Union Public House, Global Grill, Skopelo’s, IRON and Khon’s. We also love to catch a Wahoos game and think Lee House is a beautiful place to get away for the night.

Answers by: Kenzie Presnell, Owner

Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery

543 Fontaine St., gulfcoastplasticsurgery.com

How do you define being the “best”?

It is my goal to help a patient improve his or her appearance, correct a defect or reconstruct part of the body after an accident or trauma. Each patient deserves my absolute best effort every time. In turn, I help my patients look and feel their best.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A highly skilled plastic surgeon known for being meticulous, compassionate and caring.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

For more than 18 years, Dr. Butler has been dedicated to providing his patients with beautiful, natural-looking results. Experience, along with the use of the latest in surgical technique, allows Dr. Butler to make his patients’ dreams a reality.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

For a steak, The District or Jackson’s Steakhouse. For cocktails with a view, Grand Marlin or Casino Beach Bar and Grille. Shirley’s Cafe & Bakery is a great new place for coffee and a little something sweet. The Downtown YMCA is my favorite place to work off all this good food.

Answers by: Cathy Butler, Marketing Director

Ideal Weight Loss

913 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Ste. 36, idealweightloss-gb.com

How do you define being the “best”?

For almost eight years, we have helped hundreds of people lose thousands of pounds in the Panhandle area. Our mission is to educate and inform the dieter to help them keep the weight off. We educate on food combinations for weight loss.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are a proven weight loss method without pills.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our motto is, “You will never medicate yourself out of a situation that you behaved yourself into.” We have an outstanding support system in place at IWL, where patients can pretty much reach us at most hours, day or night, to assist them with reaching their goals.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love supporting our local small business owners. Global Grill, Casks and Flights, Vinyl Music Hall, Shan Kishi, Pizzaz and Elite Repeats are among our favorites.

Answers by: Kristi Renfroe, Owner/Coach

Ideaworks

1110 N. Palafox, ideaworks.co

How do you define being the “best”?

When we tackle a project, no matter the size, it is always driven by strong content and creative and rooted in data and technology. We challenge ourselves daily to solve our clients’ most pressing business problems, and we relentlessly pursue measurable ROI for them.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A digital and public relations agency that grows businesses.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our clients get to work with a lean interdisciplinary team rather than relying upon the opinion of one person (who may or may not be up-to-date on the latest technology), whether they have a research project, a citywide event or a national campaign.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Melobay (an awesome new shop on Palafox north of Garden), Wine Bar, J’s Bakery, Carmen’s Lunch Bar, Emerald Coast Tours Haunted Tours, Sammy Barker’s, Franco’s, Restaurant IRON and Nothing Bundt Cakes (we eat a lot).

Answers by: Caron Sjoberg, CEO

Kids’ Dentist, Stu Bonnin DMD

3201 E. Olive Road, stubonnin.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best is treating everyone with respect, empathy and understanding and listening to what customers want and need.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are the premier pediatric dentist for Northwest Florida.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our customer service is superb, we strive to communicate well and we offer great value for your health care dollars.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Sims Orthodontics, Chip’s Gym and Cajun Specialty Meats.

Answers by: Stu Bonnin DMD, Pediatric Dentist

The Lee House

400 Bayfront Parkway, leehousepensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Happy vacationers and local stay-cationers. Happy business travelers and corporate wine dinner guests. Happy anniversary celebrators, birthday partiers and Valentine’s Dayers. And happy brides, grooms and wedding guests.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A hotel and events venue that embodies Pensacola’s historic charm.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The intimacy with which we engage each person that walks through our door. Whatever has brought someone to our unique bay front and park front hotel, our wonderful, local team prides itself on knowing them and making sure they feel at home at the Lee House and in our wonderful city.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The diversity of Pensacola’s businesses, and the passion behind them, is what makes our city so soulful. They are all great.

Answers by: Collier, Burney and Will Merrill and Tosh Belsinger, Owners

Levin Rinke Realty

1 Portofino Drive, levinrinkerealty.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Pensacola and the surrounding communities have trusted Levin Rinke Realty with their real estate business for over 25 years. That is why our expert realtors provide the gold standard in customer service. Thank you, Pensacola, for voting us as the best residential real estate company for four consecutive years.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are the No. 1 independent real estate office in Pensacola.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Levin Rinke Realty provides the tools our realtors need to succeed through a powerful marketing budget, ongoing education and unparalleled support. As a local business, we believe in giving back to the community that has trusted us year after year with their business and support.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

There is nothing like taking a ferry from vibrant downtown Pensacola to the beautiful sugar-white sands of Pensacola Beach to enjoy a delicious meal at Hemingway’s Island Grill.

Answers by: Emily Woodson, Marketing Expert

Dr. Lanway Ling

3298 Summit Blvd., Ste. #39

How do you define being the “best”?

Try to be best ‘cause you’re only a man, and a man’s gotta learn to take it. Try to believe, though the going gets rough, that you gotta hang tough to make it. History repeats itself. Try and you’ll succeed. Never doubt that you’re the one, and you can have your dreams.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Healthcare for the family where you are treated like family.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Great staff and wonderful patients all working together towards common goals.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Shark Fin, Ichiban, Nippon, Yummi Deli, Cactus Flower, IRON, Intermission, Chen’s and Joe Patti’s.

Answers by: Daniel LaRusso, Karate Kid

NAI Pensacola

24 W. Chase St., naipensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We take great pride in providing A+ service to our clients. The best rating we have comes from the number of repeat clients and referrals we receive.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are a full-service international commercial real estate company.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are actively involved in our community through work with charities, nonprofits and government entities. Giving back is a part of our business philosophy. We strive to treat all clients and contacts with respect and a deep belief in the Golden Rule.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love all of the downtown festivals and special events, especially Mardi Gras, Winterfest, Fiesta and the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival. We also are big fans of the downtown shops, restaurants and sporting events.

Answers by: DeeDee Davis, CEO

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

1495 E. Nine Mile Road, penair.org

How do you define being the “best”?

At Pen Air, being the best means living our mission of enhancing lives through exceptional service, strength and financial solutions.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We provide financial solutions for all stages of life.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

At Pen Air, respect is a guiding principle, an unshakeable belief in dreams and the can-do attitudes that make them real. We are dedicated to making your dreams a reality.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

University of West Florida, Pensacola State College, Studer Community Institute, Blue Wahoos, Ice Flyers, USO, YMCA, Manna Food Pantry, Achieve Escambia and Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

Answers by: Melissa Dandridge, Public Relations Specialist

Pensacola House of Barbers

2011 E. Olive Road, pensacolahouseofbarbers.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We define being the best by staying humble and letting your work and kindness do the talking for you.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An old-time barbershop with a family feel.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We take our time with our clients and make them feel like this is home to them. We focus on providing a relaxing environment and getting to know our clients and building relationships with them.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Blue Dot BBQ, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, Restaurant IRON and McGuire’s are always high on our list locally.

Answers by: Colton Walden, Owner/Barber

Pure Barre Pensacola

6 S. Palafox, purebarre.com/fl-pensacola

How do you define being the “best”?

The “best” to us means giving our clients everything they deserve and more than their money’s worth. It means treating them with warmth and respect and providing a challenging and effective workout while keeping them entertained.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A full-body workout that targets every single muscle.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Everyone on my staff is a genuinely nice person who is very well trained and qualified to do what they’re doing. We all want the same thing out of our job—which is to provide our clients with a great workout in a spacious, clean and welcoming environment.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Other than our own fabulous studio, we love Fosko Coffee Barre. Their staff is kind and professional and always ready to help. The shop is gorgeous and clean and a great place to sit down with a friend or even have a business meeting. Their coffee is the best in town.

Answers by: Catalina Lehman, Owner

Refined House

526 W. Chase St., refinedhouse.com

How do you define being the “best”?

You can’t be the best unless you have a great team behind you, all the suppliers, sub-contractors and friends.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Family-focused. We design, develop, collaborate and construct.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The focus we have on the end users’ wants, needs, lifestyle, job parameters and budget, not just how to make pretty pictures.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Our neighbors across the street—Soft Earth Ceramics. They are our new obsession, and their Instagram is addictive.

Answers by: Stacy Marie Snowden, Principal and Design Director

Regymen Fitness Pensacola

5007 N. Davis Highway, Ste. 14, seacrestfitnesscompany.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Regymen Fitness Pensacola is a cutting-edge fitness facility offering this area’s largest selection of innovative workout programs and classes under one roof, constantly reinvented to ensure results. Our three specialty performance-tracked studios offer results-driven workouts you’ll love. We also provide an open gym and paddleboard classes.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An innovative performance-tracked, result-driven craft gym with a strong community.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

If you’re bored with your fitness routine or your results are plateauing, options keep it fresh. Our performance-tracked workouts include burn, box, build, group fitness and cycling, not to mention your ability to get in your own workout with our open gym floor or a paddleboard session in-season.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Primal Nosh, Everwell Pharmacy, Fishbein Orthodontics, Alpha Omega, Yolo Adventures Pensacola, URU Yoga and Running Wild.

Answers by: Leah M. Seacrest, Co-Owner/Head Coach

Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund

900 N. 12th Ave., saltmarshcpa.com

How do you define being the “best”?

As we approach our 75th anniversary, we are overwhelmed by the loyalty our clients have shown us through the years. Being the “best” isn’t a finish line. We’ve always been dedicated to putting the needs of our clients first, and we strive to improve on that each and every day.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We contribute to the financial success of others.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Without a doubt, our people are what make Saltmarsh unique. We wouldn’t be where we are without the members of our Saltmarsh family. The passion our people have for ongoing development and service to others allows us to create meaningful, lasting relationships with our clients.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

With so many local favorites to choose from, where do we even begin? Our local businesses that have stood for generations are what give Pensacola its trademark character. We are also proud of the many young, homegrown businesses that are bringing Pensacola into the future.

Answers by: Ron Jackson, CPA, CGMA, and Charles Gund, Jr., CPA

Southtowne Apartments

101 E. Romana St., southtowneapartments.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means building a vibrant, welcoming and safe urban community for a diverse group of residents while supporting our mission of improving the quality of life for everyone in the Pensacola area.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Southtowne is Pensacola’s premier urban live, work and play neighborhood.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

What sets Southtowne apart is our commitment to true community development, not just real estate development. Profits from Southtowne and other Studer Properties projects are reinvested into the community to create good jobs, build an inclusive local economy and support early brain development initiatives.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Of course, the Blue Wahoos, the Bodacious Shops and Bubba’s Sweet Shop. Seriously, there are so many great places to eat, shop, visit or play near Southtowne, it’s hard to pick our favorites. Stay tuned, though, because we’ll be announcing some new favorites coming to Southtowne in just a few months.

Answers by: Andrew Rothfeder, President of Studer Properties

Volume ONE Salon

7 W. Main St., volumeonesalon.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Never settling.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Maintaining the culture of Pensacola, one haircut at a time.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The pursuit of excellence outside of our community. Gaining and reaching an international audience. Maintaining international relationships and education.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Union Public House, Badlands, Vinyl Music Hall, A Clear Mind and Still Waters.

Answers by: Hurst Butts, Creative Director

The Wallace Company

3607 Andrew Ave., thewallacecompany.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best in this business means doing the little things right. If you start with the little things, the big things will follow. Hire the best, equip them with the right tools and let them run the “race” like a thoroughbred.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Complete outdoor solutions. You dream it; we can deliver it.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

People. Very simple, our people set us apart. There are no shortcuts to doing things the right way. We understand what it takes to produce the results our customers are looking for.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We try to support other local business as much as we can. We always enjoy Pensacola Hardware, Joe Patti’s Seafood, spending time at the Vince Whibbs Community Maritime Park, catching a burger at Jerry’s Drive In. Pensacola is very fortunate to have so many great small businesses.

Answers by: Victor Wallace, Vice President

Welch SkinCare Center

8333 North Davis Highway, kevinwelchmd.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” is defined by our highly trained and caring staff, our experience and, most importantly, our relationship with our clientele. Keeping up-to-date on the latest technologies and techniques to provide our clients with the best options available.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Advanced clinical spa offering premium products backed by science.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Honesty, experience and a true passion to help people feel and look their best. The Welch SkinCare Center is the only local SkinCeuticals Advanced Clinical Spa and offers customizable skincare using our LED SkinScope.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Jackson’s Steak House, Sake Café, Portofino and Miller’s Ale House.

Answers by: Kelly Bauman, Cosmetic Concierge

Wild Lemon

3000 N. 12th Ave., beawildlemon.com

How do you define being the “best”?

A desire to continually improve in order to serve our clients and community to the best of our ability. We are forever students, learning every day from our environment and our “lemons.”

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A neighborhood fitness studio for everybody with a welcoming environment.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We believe in community, in working hard and playing hard, in laughing, in pursuing the best version of ourselves, in creating a space where the work starts inside.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Happy Pilates, The Magnolia, chizuko, Ride Society, Ever’man and so many others. We love Pensacola.

Answers by: Brandi Rodriguez, Owner/Instructor

Wilfrid’s Barber & Fine Goods

5 S. Palafox, wilfridspensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” is constantly striving to better ourselves to be able to provide a memorable experience and service for our current and future patrons.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Haircuts and hot shaves provided in the heart of downtown.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our constant push for education, attention to detail, cleanliness and professionalism is what sets Wilfrid’s apart.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Perfect Plain, Bare Hand Collective, Hula Moon Tattoo, Pop Comics, Union Public House, El Asador, Two Birds Street Food, Graffiti Pizza, Ripe Juice Bar and Express Mobile Techs are just a few of many great local businesses we frequent.

Answers by: Evan Butts