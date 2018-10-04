Best of the Coast 2018— Retail Featured Winners

Alyssa’s

4586 Chumuckla Highway, Pace, shopalyssas.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means to be superior by exceeding the customers’ expectations on every level. At Alyssa’s, we strive to provide an atmosphere that the entire family can enjoy together. We will always go above and beyond for our customers and have proved that by 15 years of walking the talk.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Furniture, lighting, rugs, decor, gifts, antiques, boutique clothing and collectibles.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our mission is to provide a superior store with excellent customer service and a Christ-centered atmosphere all while impacting our community by being the hands and feet of Jesus. We live that daily. You will find great prices on unique decor, furniture and gifts at all three stores.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love so many locals like Copper Possum, Vintage Goat & Garden, B&C Nursery, Florida Turf Pros, Foam Seal Insulation, Matrix One Source, The Cutting Board, Milton Bakery, Sky’s Pizza, Wild Honey and La Hacienda.

Answers by: Alyssa Schepper, Owner

Aragon Wine Market

27 S. 9th Ave., aragonwinemarket.com

How do you define being the “best”?

It’s such an honor to be chosen as “best.” To me, being best means that we have tried hard to keep our customers happy. No one is perfect, but if you have good intentions and work hard, then that is your best.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A unique and affordable wine store with personal service.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I think our customer service sets us apart. We take each customer’s needs seriously and work to help fulfill those requests. Also, we are a “judgment-free zone”—meaning the best wine is the wine you like, regardless of cost or accolades.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I hate to answer this question because I will likely forget some of my favorites and feel awful. I will say that I live and work downtown, so I support all my local downtown haunts.

Answers by: Charlotte Gordon, Owner

Charlotte Mason Printing Company

2370 N. Palafox, Bldg. 1, charlottemasonprintco.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” means working hard to better yourself. It means always being open to learning and pushing yourself even when it’s difficult, which requires a lot of patience and determination. Owning a business isn’t for the faint of heart, but it makes anything you earn 10 times sweeter.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Letterpress paper goods printed on a 100-year-old machine.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Letterpress naturally stands out because of its unique aesthetic and history. It was originally invented as a commercial process but has become such a beautiful art form that my client base appreciates. Everything takes time, is handmade and comes from the heart, and I think people can see that.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Being a part of Bare Hand Collective has given me so many amazing opportunities to form relationships with my fellow entrepreneurs: Voyage Real Estate, Losobe Woodworks, Hula Moon Tattoos, Sweet Betsy’s Tattoos, Southern Creative, Big Jerk Soda, End of the Line Cafe, chizuko, Elbow Room—there are so many.

Answers by: Caitlyn Cooney, Owner/Printmaker

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

315 W. Garden St., everman.org

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best place to shop for all-natural, locally sourced produce and groceries.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Our cooperative supports organic, local, cruelty-free, fair-trade and non-GMO products.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

At Ever’man, we provide healthier, more nutritious alternatives to conventional offerings while still providing our members and customers with a wide variety of foods.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

At Ever’man, we support our local and regional farmers and offer seasonal selections.

Answers by: Maria Pinochet, Marketing Manager

Nearly Dead Threads & Oddities/Punk Rock Flea Market Pensacola

3731 A W. Navy Blvd., nearlydeadthread.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I don’t know how to define “the best”—that feels like a competition. We put our heart and soul into a shop that offers something different and unique to the area. Our objective is to be part of the community here, among other businesses and artists, not above them.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Functional vintage clothing combined with local art and unusual oddities.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Hopefully everything. It’s vintage meets the Punk Rock Flea Market. Yet we can still appeal to anyone who walks through our doors. We have succulents and stained glass, vintage clothing from three vendors and also wet specimen and bones, all in just 966 square feet.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

All of Pensacola. We have lived many places, but this is the first place we’ve called home. We love photographer Dee Dee Kohl and Arrow Salon, especially Cathy Sheldon. We also love URU, chizuko, Blue Moon Antiques, Sir Dick’s, McGuire’s, the artists we work with and too much else to name.

Answers by: Bari Kyle, Co-owner of NDT&O/Organizer of PRFMP

Palafox Computers

111 N. Palafox, palafoxcomputers.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We define “best” as being voted on by the public for excelling in all aspects of servicing our customers.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Professional, comfortable and efficient.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We listen to our customers and want them to feel heard without judgment. We also understand that everyone’s computers and phones are an intricate part of their lives.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We take our team to Escape for team building and to Perfect Plain for rewards. We love the atmosphere at all of our local breweries and restaurants.

Answers by: Kyle Crawford, President

Pensacola Hardware Company

20 E. Gregory St., pensacolahardware.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Strong leadership and a commitment to providing hardware and construction supplies and quality housewares. We have always strived to know what our customers need today and will need tomorrow in regards to the construction industry by understanding and knowing code requirements and how product specifications meet those requirements.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A great, old hardware store and a Pensacola destination.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our commitment to customer service. Our focus has always been what our customers’ needs will need tomorrow, not just today. Since 1851, we have been introducing new cutting-edge products. We have embraced and sold new products always.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Any local businesses that focus on customer service and promote and help maintain Pensacola as a quality place to live.

Answers by: Sally Coe, Sales/Buyer

Pete Moore Automotive Team

103 N. New Warrington Road, petemoore.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” means we need to continue “doing our best” 100% of the time. If we accomplish that, we can truly say we are the best.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Family owned and proud of this community we call home.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our location and culture set us apart from other dealers. We strive to retain our customers year after year, generation after generation.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Blue Angels practice and air shows, Pensacola Beach, revitalized downtown, Mardi Gras and all the seasonal festivals.

Answers by: Gary DeStefano, Marketing Manager

Revolver Records

9 E. Gregory St., instagram.com/revolver_records

How do you define being the “best”?

Selection, service, pricing and giving back to the community.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are the Great Pyramids of Egypt of record stores.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

See my first answer.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

O’Zone, Badland’s, Top’s Burgers, Cycle Sports Bikes and, of course, Inweekly.

Answers by: Eric Jones

SoBo Boutique

518 N. 9th Ave., thesoboboutique.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best at what you do while always striving for growth is what being the best means to me. Taking the passion you have and sharing it with everyone who comes into your business is key to maintaining your business’ longevity and being “the best.”

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Southern bohemian fashion for women both young and young at heart.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our attention to detail when it comes to customer service sets us apart. We get to know everyone who comes in the door, making future visits feel more personal. Knowing what our customers like before they ask for it is definitely one of our biggest attributes.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Arrow Salon & Spa because they really know how to work some magic. The Magnolia because of their food, atmosphere and friendly staff. Perfect Plain and Wild Lemon because they support other small businesses like Le Dough.

Answers by: Alicia Taylor-Printz, Owner, and Ashley Woods, Assistant Manager

Truly Spokin Bicycle Co.

6103 Tippin Ave., trulyspokin.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Consistently providing excellent service.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We do it all.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Diversity and custom builds.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The beach.

Answers by: Mark Woolson, Owner/Operator

Urban Objects

128 S. Palafox, urbanobjectslighting.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We have awesome customers. They expect us to have unusual items that no one else has, so this pushes us to constantly seek new and innovative products.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A shop for the savvy design enthusiast.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are fortunate to be able to offer lighting, furniture and accessories from some of the most innovative and iconic companies from around the world. This allows us to find just the right item for our customers that want something out of the ordinary.

Answers by: Sarah Gillette, Owner