Best of the Coast 2018— Restaurants & Food Featured Winners

Another Broken Egg Cafe of Pensacola

721 E. Gregory St., anotherbrokenegg.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We strive hard to provide the highest quality of fresh ingredients to make breakfast the best part of your day.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The best part of your day begins here.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We care and we start your day off showing it. From traditional breakfast to the breakfast you dreamed of, we have it.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Wolf Bay Lodge, Fisherman’s Corner, VooDoo BBQ and New Yorker Deli.

Answers by: Homer and Linda Biggers, Owners

Bluejay’s Bakery

11 S. Palafox, Ste. E, bluejaysbakery.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means providing consistent perfection while still experimenting to provide guests with new flavor experiences.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Boutique bakery specializing in gourmet desserts and delicious breakfast items.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Bluejay’s stands out because our products are made with organic ingredients and can be made to accommodate specialty diets. Our desserts are made with a heavy French influence, keeping them delicious without being overly sugary. On top of that, we always design our cakes with the utmost care and perfection.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

IRON is my go-to for great cocktails and dinner, and you can usually find me at either Casino Beach Bar or Island Culture Tiki Bar if I’m not at the bakery.

Answers by: Justine Gudmundson-McCain, Chef/Owner

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

407 S. Palafox, Ste. B, carmenslunchbar.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I think that being the “best” means that you have made an impression on your customer for doing something differently and, most importantly, consistently. There is a huge difference between good and great. We believe in being great, so we work hard for it every day.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Bustling lunch bar. Atmospheric wine bar. Great food. Great people.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our recipes and flavors are unique, incorporating Southern and international flare. Customers compliment us on the consistency and freshness of our dishes and on our warm customer service. The bar and patio are very intimate with a European influence.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Everyone knows I love George Bistro. I’m one of their biggest fans. Also, the Grand Marlin is a go-to when I’m at the beach as well as Paradise Bar & Grill for some fun in the sun. Two Birds Street Food for a quick fix. The District upstairs for drinks and Pure Pilates to offset the aforementioned.

Answers by: MariCarmen Josephs, Chef/Owner

Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe

236 W. Garden St., #2A, chrisoulascheesecakeshoppe.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I try and do the best I can to produce the freshest and finest cheesecakes for everyone to enjoy with their family and friends.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Our cheesecakes are always fresh, never frozen. Always.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I am not apart from my business. I am part of my business. I am blessed to do what I love—baking, creating, designing and make people feel good and happy with our cheesecakes.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Tuscan Oven, Apple Market, Shoreline Foods, Joe Patti’s, McGuire’s, Seville Quarter, The Oar House, Peg Leg Pete’s, Wild Honey, Small Cakes and City Spree Pensacola to name a few.

Answers by: Chrisoula Athanasios Hulion, Owner/Baker

CitySpree

4303 Spanish Trail, Ste. A, cityspree.com

How do you define being the “best”?

CitySpree is the only locally/veteran-owned multi-restaurant delivery service in the area. Being local allows us to provide a level of customer service our competitors simply cannot. We are part of the community and it shows with our service. Thank you for voting us Best of the Coast once again.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

CitySpree is your only locally/veteran-owned multi-restaurant delivery service.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

CitySpree has a much larger delivery zone than our competitors. This allows our customers to select restaurants for delivery to areas other services will neglect. Having the correct logistics in place and a local mentality helps us take better care of our customers than what the others can provide.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love to support local businesses (another thing our competitors cannot claim) like Bamboo Willie’s, chizuko, Seville Quarter, all CitySpree restaurant partners, the Ice Flyers, The ONE, RentRnet, Pensacola Mardi Gras and so many others.

Answers by: Ron Spradling, MSgt (ret), USAF, Owner/Partner

Constant Coffee & Tea

615 Scenic Highway, constantcoffeeandtea.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Always striving to be better than we were yesterday.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Innovative craft coffee and food. House-made everything.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We’ve never been afraid of embracing the weird.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

George Bistro and Bar, Carmen’s Lunch Bar, The Leisure Club and Union Public House.

Answers by: Philip Switzer, Owner

End of The Line Cafe

610 E. Wright St., eotlcafe.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I feel the work and heart put into your endeavors will shine in the long run. When you love what you do, you tend to work harder naturally and care about the end results on a personal and professional level.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Creative vegan cuisine with modern, classic and innovative influences.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The focus on keeping healthy vegan food exciting. Adding new items and ideas to an always-fresh menu. Introducing positive, health-rewarding options to dining out, catering and educational cooking classes. All dressed up in a fun, happy, all accepting, non-judgmental, laid-back atmosphere. Eat a vegetable.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The Magnolia, Tacos Mexicanos, Big Jerk Soda Co., Bluejay’s Bakery, Nomadic Eats, Cactus Flower, IRON and chizuko.

Answers by: Jen Knight, Owner

Great Southern Restaurants

600 S. Barracks St., greatsouthernrestaurants.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We strive to be our best each and every day at all five of our venues—The Fish House, Atlas Oyster House, Deck Bar, Jackson’s Steakhouse and Five Sisters Blues Cafe—serving quality food with exceptional service in a great atmosphere.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Local, downtown dining, serving our community for two decades.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are locally owned and operated, totally vested in our community. This allows us to be active participants in all the things that make Pensacola such a great place to live, work and play.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The Naval Museum, our beautiful beaches, downtown, Palafox Market, Maritime Park, the incredible arts scene and universities.

Answers by: Maria Goldberg, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Events

Hot Spot Barbecue BBQ

901 E. La Rua St., servebbq.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Affirmation that we and our entire staff are living up to our God-given potential and satisfying a very large percentage of our guests, who then vote for their favorite restaurants. It is very gratifying to be in such good company here in Pensacola.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We serve authentic barbecue cooked on a real wood fire.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our staff is 100% committed to ensuring that our guests receive the best possible barbecue experience. Great food and great service.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Bonelli’s, The Magnolia and Horizon.

Answers by: James Hlubek, General Manager

Jaco’s Bayfront Bar and Grille

997 S. Palafox, jacosbayfront.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Striving to have the best customer experience in an unmatched marina setting on Pensacola Bay.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A made from scratch menu overlooking Palafox Marina on Pensacola Bay.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our exceptional caring staff and a prepared daily, from scratch, diverse menu. We are an interactive, locally owned restaurant featuring monthly artists, wine, cocktails and menu specials.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We own The Coffee Cup Restaurant, which has been open continuously since 1945, so that’s my favorite spot for breakfast.

Answers by: David Hambrick, Owner

Lucy’s in the Square

301 S. Adams St.

How do you define being the “best”?

We operate with pride and heart. As locals, our business is personal. We hope that this reflects in our day-to-day operation as we offer the freshest food, a comfortable environment for all and a unique selection of wine and beer and serve everyone with a smile.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

“Come. Sit. Stay.” We’re pup friendly and have fresh eats and unique beer and wine.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The uniqueness. We have a large patio area, 14 rotating draft beers, great wine menu, the freshest light food options nestled in the heart of downtown Pensacola in Seville Square. Our motto, “Come. Sit. Stay.” holds true—we like our guests to relax and enjoy their experience with us.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Bonelli’s, IRON, Global Grill and Polonza Bistro.

Answers by: Heather Kilpatrick, Owner

The Magnolia

2907 E. Cervantes St., magnoliapensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

The “best” in our line of work are the ones who take extra steps to exceed expectations, the people who make everyone feel welcomed and cared for. They are the ones who show you a little something extra.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A tiny place with great food and big ass smiles.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

No gimmicks, no BS, just friendly people trying to give it their best. We also welcome all well-behaved and respectful human beings. (We love pups and kitties too, but they gotta stay outside.)

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Too many to name. But we can mention The Elbow Room. It was our first date eight years ago, and we have so much love for that place. LLAP!

Answers by: Bill Manning, Owner

Maynard’s Donut Co.

875 E. Nine Mile Road #9, maynardsdoco.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Exceeding customer expectations with a high-quality product, excellent service and a great overall experience for customers to enjoy.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Really. Awesome. Donuts. And great coffee too.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Instead of being just another place to buy donuts, we strive to provide every guest with an exceptional overall experience. From great tasting donuts to every customer interaction to a fun atmosphere in which to enjoy our menu, we value quality and excellence above all else.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt, The Oar House, Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse Seafood and Sushi Bar and Cactus Flower.

Answers by: Danny DeWitt, Owner

Mrs. Jones Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

mrsjonescoldbrew.com

How do you define being the “best”?

People like me; they really like me. No, seriously, being the best means that my product made an impression. It made such an impression that those who try it take the time to tell others about it and come back for more.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

I make easy coffee for busy people. Or lazy people.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are the only locally brewed and bottled cold brew coffee concentrate. We use locally roasted coffee. We make it possible to have great coffee anytime, anywhere. It’s great for travel, at the office or to just get out of the house quickly and not be late for work.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Mr. and Mrs. Jones love a good date night at The Magnolia, Restaurant IRON or George. When we want someone else to make our coffee, we go toBagelheads or Fosko. We also love beach time at Pensacola Beach and dining at Casino Beach Bar & Grille.

Answers by: Stephanie Jones, aka Mrs. Jones, Owner/Chief cold brewer

New Yorker Deli and Pizzeria

3001 E. Cervantes St., newyorkerdeliandpizzeria.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means giving 100% to everything you do. It means striving to always be better than you were the day before. It means providing quality ingredients, exceptional customer service and great prices in a fun atmosphere filled with great people.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Fun, fast, delicious, friendly, unique, satisfying, quaint, value and variety.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

A unique environment in which patrons are treated like family. The walls of our establishment are jam-packed with energy and love. We have a passion for creating delicious food and an insatiable desire to always get better.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We have an appreciation for all of the exciting growth that is taking place in Pensacola. We love the new and old local businesses and the beautiful community we are lucky enough to call home.

Answers by: Renee Ni, Owner

Nom Sushi Izakaya

410 S. Palafox, nomsushi.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I think the key to being the best is to be humble, put your head down and work hard. We try to be humble with our attitude and our ingredients. We use simple, quality ingredients and try to let those honest flavors shine.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Quality, handmade sushi, ramen and small plates with premium sake.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Nom Sushi Izakaya stands out because everything we do is from scratch. We are breaking down whole fish, making fresh noodles, folding gyoza, rolling out steamed buns and simmering ramen broths daily. That commitment to handmade, fresh food and quality sets us apart.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

When we get a day off, we like to spend it at the beach. Can’t get better than an afternoon in the sun with a band at Paradise Bar & Grill.

Answers by: Brad Jones, Executive Chef/Owner

Restaurant IRON

22 N. Palafox, restaurantiron.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Always trying to be better than yesterday. Getting comfortable never allows you to achieve your full potential.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Progressive southern cuisine. Like grandma’s house but with foie gras.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The people involved. Our team is passionate about every aspect of this restaurant. We truly believe we have the best group of people working at IRON, and it continues to show through reviews, accolades and press attention.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Sky’s Pizza, Nomadic Eats, Perfect Plain, Blue Dot and Global Grill.

Answers by: Brett Reid, the guy who runs Facebook/Instagram

SaBai Thai Cafe

1404 Gulf Breeze Parkway, facebook.com/sabaithaicafe

How do you define being the “best”?

Being able to consistently provide the most delicious food in a comfortable environment with superior, friendly service. Every time.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Family owned and operated, authentic Thai cuisine.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Engaging the customer. We listen to what people want and try to make sure each customer has the best dining experience that we can possibly provide. If you come in friendly, we’ll treat you like friends.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Restaurant IRON for late night food and drinks, Peg Leg Pete’s downstairs for oysters and beers and Bluejay’s Bakery for sweets.

Answers by: Pam VanNess, Owner

Sammy Barker’s American Street Food

875 E. Nine Mile Road, sammybarkers.com

How do you define being the “best”?

By always thinking outside of the box, pushing the envelope and being consistent. Listen to what customers want and try to get better at our craft every day.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A locally owned restaurant serving burgers, tacos, coneys and craft beer.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Most of the food we make is homemade. We grind our own beef for our burgers, slow roast our pork for our tacos, hand cut our fries, make our own sauces and spin our own shakes. We have the largest craft beer selection on the north side of town.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

VooDoo BBQ, Sky’s Pizza, Union Public House, Hot Spot BBQ, Mrs. Jones Cold Brew Coffee, Big Jerk Soda, McGuire’s, Bubba’s Sweet Spot, Bamboo Willie’s, Casks and Flights, Deshi and La Di Da Boutique.

Answers by: Joel Jacobs, Owner

Sky’s Pizza Pie

5559 N. Davis Highway, skyspizzapie.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Enjoying what we do and taking pride in our business.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Authentic NY-style pizza.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We sell pizza by the slice and full-size pizzas up to 24 inches in size. We use fresh ingredients and make our dough daily.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

So many great new places, but we’re loyal to In and Out Bakery, Ichiban, Global Grill and IRON.

Answers by: Sarah Noble, Owner

South Market

232 E. Main St.; 4495 Chumuckla Highway, Pace, eatsouthmarket.com

How do you define being the “best”?

The best means making your guests feel comfortable and at home. It’s showing up in whatever clothes you’re in and relaxing in a fun, laid-back atmosphere while still being able to enjoy top-quality food, beverages and service.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A laid-back and fun restaurant/bar with great food, beverages and service.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

South Market has a very laid-back, casual atmosphere with games, outside seating, craft cocktails, great food and excellent service. We continuously strive to improve our guests’ experiences and reinvest in training and opportunities for the growth of our staff. People are the most important part of what we do.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Khon’s, Restaurant IRON, Union Public House, Bridge Bar, Pensacola Bay Brewery, Elbow Room and so many more. It’s important we support the locally owned establishments in Pensacola.

Answers by: Holly Hays, Owner

Union Public House

309 S. Reus St., unionpensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

It is defined by the wonderful/dysfunctional family that calls the UPH home.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A crafty Southern pub with a twist.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our approach on food and cocktails is very unique. We get input from the staff as a whole with our seasonal menu changes and special events. Everything we make has that special little twist on it to make our guests smile.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

IRON, Nom, The Magnolia, Casino Beach Bar and Grill, Grand Marlin, Khon’s, Saigon and Yummy Deli.

Answers by: Blake Rushing, Chef/Owner

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

1741 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. B9, voodoobbq.com/pensacola

How do you define being the “best”?

Creating a culture where all krewe members strive to provide fantastic service and deliver delicious food that consistently meets our standards.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Awesome, fast, casual New Orleans-style BBQ, plus more.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We combine fresh meats that are smoked in-house daily with delicious homemade signature side dishes. We also feature Louisiana legends like red beans and rice and our award-winning jambalaya, as well as po-boys, “burgahs” and BBQ shrimp.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Global Grill, Intermission, Vinyl Music Hall and Paradise Bar & Grill.

Answers by: Rick and Sylvana West, Owners

Whisk

whiskpensacola.wixsite.com/mysite

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” is a company who always strives to leave the customer thrilled and also wanting to come back for more.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An imaginative home-delivery bakery for every taste and occasion.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I strive to understand the customer and their wants. I also think outside of the box on design and flavors, then deliver straight to your home, ready for the big occasion.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I love working out at Wild Lemon, wine nights at The Magnolia, getting my hair done by the very talented Colleen Williams at Moonflower Salon and attending the Winter Wonder Ride for onbikes Pensacola.

Answers by: Peyton Williams, Owner/Creator

Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt

7175 N. Davis Highway, facebook.com/wildhoneyfroyo

How do you define being the “best”?

We believe our guests voted Wild Honey the best ice cream/frozen yogurt shop because we love our guests and they know it. We throw an ice cream party for them with all the toppings every day. We are thankful that they chose Wild Honey as Best of the Coast.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The Wild Honey experience is a delicious treat you’ll never forget.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We believe what sets us apart is our exceptional guest service and our amazing team members. As a locally owned and operated business, we serve our community with the most delicious treats imaginable. And our choices are endless.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Drowsy Poet and Maynard’s Donuts.

Answers by: Theresa Ward, Owner/Operator