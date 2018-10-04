Best of the Coast 2018—Bars, Drinks & Nightlife Featured Winners

Badlands Roadside Bar

23 S. Palafox, nynbadlands.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Something that the general public sees as the best in that particular category.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A totally unassuming bar where everyone is comfortable.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are a bar where everyone feels welcome. Plus, we’re a functioning radio station with some really cool memorabilia.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Intermission, and I try to get to some of the other spots as much as I can too.

Answers by: Nick Zangari, Owner

Bamboo Willie’s

400 Quietwater Beach Road, bamboowillies.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Great customer service while serving the best frozen daiquiris on Pensacola Beach.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Awesome live entertainment at a fun place on the beach to hang out.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our staff is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment along with a smile and friendly service. Our open-air bar plus the largest selection on daiquiris with gorgeous views of the sound on Pensacola Beach. Next time, come by boat—there’s always lots of parking in our backyard.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Native Cafe for breakfast, Peg Leg Pete’s for crab legs and oysters, Hemingway’s for ahi tuna, Flounder’s for sushi, Holiday Inn Resort for a stay-cation and Papa’s Pizza for the best pies in town.

Answers by: Robert Gleim, General Manager

chizuko

506 W. Belmont St., @chizukopensacola

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” comes down to the details. It’s about going that extra step, refining your work and working with intent and purpose.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Chill vibes, cold beer, vegan food, live music, good friends.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We don’t try to fit the mold of a conventional bar. We often find ourselves asking, “Can we do that? Will people get it? Is it too weird?” Some of the craziest ideas and biggest risks have turned into the most successful and rewarding projects.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love our neighbors at Saigon Market for a quick lunch, Elbow Room for late night food and drinks and MODE Mind and Body to detox and relax.

Answers by: Jess Laws and Daisy Doyle, Owners

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

123 S. Palafox, oldhickorywhiskeybar.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means providing your guests with the best possible experience. If they leave thinking, “Wow, that was an enjoyable evening,” we did our job.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

One of America’s top-rated whiskey bars.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our selection of whiskey is incomparable to anything in Pensacola and most of the South. However, anyone can buy hundreds of whiskey bottles. Creativity with our seasonal cocktails and great service is what leads to an exceptional experience for our guests.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

IRON is my go-to for a delicious meal. Shout out for the epic late night menu. Perfect Plain is my favorite place to grab a beer with a friend and relax after a long day. And everyone needs delicious mac-n-cheese from The Magnolia. Everyone.

Answers by: Katie Garrett, Owner

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

50 E. Garden St., perfectplain.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Creating experiences that are memorable. Remembering that great time you had, that tasty beer you had, that moment created you won’t soon forget.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We’re a communal hub that creates distinctly-local craft beer.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our emphasis on community. We aren’t just a brewery or a bar. We know how important it is to support local charities and causes, and we’re grateful to have a reputation of supporting Pensacola. Oh, and fantastic beer.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Union Public House, IRON, Global Grill, Bluejay’s Bakery, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar and the Bodacious Shops.

Answers by: DC Reeves, Owner

Play

16 S. Palafox, iplaypensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

However DJ Khaled defines “We da best!” Yeah, that’s pretty much it.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Vintage dive bar/arcade. Great music, well-made drinks and fun.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We don’t follow trends. We are joyously who we are. Sometimes our bartenders might have a bad day; some games might be broken. But when we all get together, it works.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Easy. We love all the bars and restaurants downtown (except one, but that’s beside the point). Ride Society for exercise. Palafox Market for neat stuff. Oh, and Sky’s Pizza.

Answers by: Group effort

Sandshaker

731 Pensacola Beach Blvd., sandshaker.com

How do you define being the “best”?

The “best” means you’re at the top of your game. The iconic “Shaker” and its signature drink, The Bushwacker, have stood the test of time for over 45 years, and we are so lucky to have patrons both young and old from all walks of life as loyal customers.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Iconic beach bar that invented The Bushwacker.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We pride ourselves on offering a great drink at a great price served by a great bartender. We have a phenomenal local customer base and year-round entertainment.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We are part of the beach family and love and support them all.

Answers by: Beverly Campbell, Co-Owner/Manager

Seville Quarter

130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” is what all businesses work hard to be. Being the “best” is what keeps customers coming back year after year. We define “best” as being the leader of the pack that everyone looks up to. The “best” business is the one that everyone is always talking about.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The Gulf Coast’s No. 1 entertainment and dining destination since 1967.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Seville Quarter is Pensacola’s premier entertainment and dining complex since 1967, the home of Rosie O’Grady’s Dueling Piano Show and Phineas Phogg’s—Pensacola’s hottest dance club. Seville is devoted to providing the highest level of customer service, fine quality products, a friendly atmosphere, fast service and fair prices, all in a family business.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love all businesses in downtown Pensacola. Some of their employees are our best friends and customers. We also have some favorites on Pensacola Beach, such as the Sandshaker and The Grand Marlin. We also have a great relationship with The Flora-Bama in Perdido Key.

Answers by: Buck Mitchell, Marketing and Entertainment Director

Vinyl Music Hall

2 S. Palafox, vinylmusichall.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We’ve always tried to bring some of the best talent from all over the country and the world to our stage. With our recent expansion and capacity increase, “the best” is going to get even better.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The Gulf Coast’s premier live music venue.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We’ve never been a bar with a stage. We’ve always been a stage with a bar. The talent on our stage is always the draw.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love all of our neighbors and are thrilled and amazed with the growth and diversity of Pensacola’s downtown—the restaurants, the coffee shops, the bars, the clubs, the retail—it’s all fantastic.

Answers by: Chris Wilkes, Talent Buyer