Best of the Coast 2018— Weddings Featured Winners

5eleven Palafox

511 S. Palafox, 5elevenpalafox.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being among the “best” means we’re among the first venues that couples think about when choosing a space to host one of the most important days in their lives. We couldn’t be more honored.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A beautiful, historic event space in the heart of downtown.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

5eleven is situated in the heart of downtown Pensacola, within walking distance of hotels, historic landmarks, shops and restaurants. It couldn’t be situated in a better spot in which to show off this pretty city to wedding guests.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Baseball games at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The Bodacious Family of Shops and Bubba’s Sweet Spot—from coffee and breakfast to lunch and homemade candy afterward—you can make a day of it. Perfect Plain Brewing Co.—it’s such a great spot to take out-of-town guests.

Answers by: Shannon Reeves, Event Sales Manager at Studer Family of Companies

Aislinn Kate Photography

205 Cevallos St., aislinnkatephotography.com

How do you define being the “best”?

There are wonderful photographers in Pensacola. For us, being the “best” is about being better than we were yesterday and delivering a better experience and better products to our clients every year.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Professional, creative and modern.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are constantly learning and actively working to improve our technique. Every year, we travel to internationally-attended conferences and workshops to improve our technique and approach, ensuring we stay on the cutting edge of our field. We are often even asked to teach other photographers at these meetings.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I love downtown. Pensacola Bay Brewery, Dharma Blue, Pure Barre, Wine Bar, Lucy’s—if I’m not working, I’m probably at one of these places.

Answers by: Aislinn Kate Rehwinkel, Owner/Lead Photographer

Betty Weber Cakes

facebook.com/bettywebercakes

How do you define being the “best”?

It’s such an honor and a privilege; it feels like our hard work has paid off. I really appreciate everyone’s vote, and I’ll be continuing my sugar journey to make the world a sweeter place.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We create cakes designed to complement your special occasion.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

My assistant, Jessica, and I work very hard at what we do, and we love it. We work with the bride and groom on unique designs and flavors. We are very patient and love challenges, and we love to see the excitement on their faces when they see their cakes.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

You’ll see me at a festival or at the market on Palafox Street. Seville has always been a favorite of mine too because there are so many options. I also enjoy Hub’s and Jackson’s.

Answers by: Betty Weber, Owner

The Blue Magnolia Salon

2878 Gulf Breeze Parkway, facebook.com/bluemagnoliasalon

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best is a continuous pursuit of growth and pushing to achieve goals, loving and believing in your craft and giving 100% to exceed clients’ expectations each and every time.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A traveling team of bridal hair and makeup specialists.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The natural passion I have for bridal styling is what paved the way for my business. What matters most is bringing my client’s vision to life and creating hairstyles that are not only visually appealing but also evoke a feeling of romance.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

There’s so many, but just to name a few—Another Broken Egg, Dharma Blue, The Bridal Loft, Alyssa’s Antique Depot, Adonna’s Bakery, Palafox Market, Five Sisters, Phocus Photography and Gulf Breeze Aerobics & Fitness.

Answers by: Alison Sardina, Owner/Bridal Hair Specialist

The Bridal Loft

4400 Bayou Blvd., Ste. 48, pensacolabridalloft.com

How do you define being the “best”?

The “best” for us means that our brides and customers are happy. When a new bride comes in our store and says “Ashley” referred them, we get so excited to know that she was pleased with her experience enough to refer her friend.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An intimate bridal boutique servicing brides and her bridal party.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We like working one-on-one with our brides so they can enjoy a private and intimate experience. Our brides have a blast saying, “Yes to the Dress.” They even ask to take their photo with our sign and can’t wait to see it on Instagram.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love downtown Pensacola and all of its new additions. The Wine Bar, Carmen’s and The Vineyard are some of our favorite eateries. We also enjoy all of our beautiful beaches.

Answers by: Brenda Carraway, Owner

Rev. Bryan Adams

beachpreacher.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Loving your gifts and talents and being consistent in performing them before others so well that they want to tell everyone how amazing their event was because you were a part of it.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A beach wedding officiant who helps make friends become a family.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Searching for a wedding officiant is similar to shopping for a car, but I’m not selling you on the car or the destination, I am giving you the reassurance to believe that the drive is totally worth it.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Casino Beach Bar (food and ambiance), The Fish House, Hemingway’s and Jaco’s (food), Lee House, 5eleven and Palafox Wharf (venues) and Gallery Night (the people-watching).

Answers by: Rev. Bryan Adams

Gulf Coast Glam House by Hayley Gurney

instagram.com/gulfcoast_glamhouse

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” to me is being able to not only have the incredible skill set for the task at hand but also willing to teach others, willing to learn, lead, listen, follow up, believing in yourself and being grateful for every step of the way.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Dreamy, glamorous, magical, special and lively.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I feel, as an artist, what sets myself and my craft apart from other wonderful makeup artists is our artistic styles (think Dali, Warhol, Picasso—all amazing, yet very different). Also my love for a great highlight and fluffy set of lashes and that truly creativity is my God-given gift.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Some of my local favorites that I love so much are The Powder Room, Kayla Baptista Photography, Lindsey Friar Photography, The Burch House, Supposey, Emerald Coast Custom Cakes, Lindsey Cooey Weddings and my husband and my favorite date spot—IRON.

Answers by: Hayley Gurney, Professional Makeup Artist and Owner

Lother Co.

lotherco.com

How do you define being the “best”?

When we’re able to make the couple who says, “We’re always awkward in front of cameras,” become so comfortable and romantic it’s as if they’re the only two people around for miles, we know we’ve given them the best possible experience.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We’re your best friends using fancy cameras at your wedding.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

When our couples watch their wedding film, their senses take them back to each moment. So above all, we want our couples to feel good just as much as they look good by making sure each moment is happy, fun and stress-free.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Polonza Bistro, Perfect Plain, Arrow Salon and Drowsy Poet.

Answers by: Matt and Erin Lother, Owners

Mēgan K. Events

600 S. Barracks St., megankevents.com

How do you define being the “best”?

I define “best” as a way to describe something being done as well as it can be done.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Vision and planning experts for wedding and events.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We often hear from our clients and vendors that our attention to detail sets us apart.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

My favorite local businesses include George Bistro, downtown shops such as Indigeaux and Rusted Arrow, Duh, Ginger Bender and Fiore.

Answers by: Mēgan Kennedy, Owner/Event Extraordinaire

Nancy’s Catering & Events

555 Scenic Highway, nancyscateringandevents.com

How do you define being the “best”?

You always love to hear that people are happy with the work that you do. And when you love what you do, it all comes together and brings out the best in everyone.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An exceptional staff that brings delicious food to any occasion.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We have an incredibly talented and hard-working group of people who work with us, and we’re lucky to have so many who have been with us for years upon years. They are really true experts in their craft.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We’re lucky to work with a slew of talented photographers, florists and gorgeous venues with our wedding catering. And our little blue shop for Gourmet to Go is next to so many fun restaurants on Scenic Highway. Pensacola’s filled with talent; it’s impossible to narrow it down.

Answers by: Arianne Pearce, Marketing Manager

Northwest Florida DJ Services

nwfdjservices.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Northwest Florida DJ Services makes every event memorable. Being the life of the party through the music is what we do best. Most importantly, being the best DJ doesn’t just mean playing music but making everyone dance until their feet hurt one song at a time.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The fun starts when we start the music.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We let our music do the talking.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Seville Quarter, Palafox Wharf and Hilton Pensacola Beach.

Answers by: DJ Tiger, Owner/Head DJ

Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue

617 S. Palafox, palafoxwharf.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Palafox Wharf is located in downtown Pensacola with scenic, breathtaking waterfront/sunset views, plus a deck, grand exit by boat, hardwood floors, interior skylights (that bring oodles of light for photography) a dance floor and cocktail bar. All of that works to create an atmosphere for an unforgettable experience.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

The best guest experience and ambiance in the Pensacola area.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

All of the above, plus you will receive a lot of additional services, which is included in the basic package price.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

For food catering: Chef Bob at Olive Catering, Nancy’s Catering, Chef Heyward McKenzie, Portabello Market and Naman’s. For beverage catering: Richey’s and Aloha.

Answers by: Sandy McDavid, Venue Manager

The Posey Bus

3233 Gulf Breeze Parkway, supposey.co/photobus

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” means that our clients are having a ton of fun with our service and that we are providing something unique to Pensacola.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

VW Bus + photo booth = done.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are the only photo booth inside a VW Bus for Pensacola. Pretty cool. We also are the only photo booth that prints Polaroids.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Supposey is our umbrella company, and it offers it all—flowers, rentals and planning. We also love working at The Lee House, Palafox House, 5eleven, Pensacola Country Club, PYC, Palafox Wharf, New World Landing, The Hilton and so many more.

Answers by: Nick Sexton, Owner

The Posey Cab

3233 Gulf Breeze Parkway, supposey.co/getaways

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” to us means a huge honor and that we are offering unique getaways.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Pedicabs and vintage cars for wedding exits.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We are the only pedicab getaway in Pensacola, and we offer the only VW Karmann Ghia as well.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We love working with photographers like Melissa Wilson, Jessi Field, Kayla Baptista, Love Anneliese and Aislinn Kate and videographers like Storylive and the Lothers. There are so many good ones.

Answers by: Nick Sexton, Owner

Supposey

3233 Gulf Breeze Parkway, supposey.co

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” means trying our best. We aim to create the best atmosphere for our clients with flowers and rentals that reflect their personality. Running the planning side of things really allows us hands-on control to create the best day possible for our clients.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Flowers, rentals and planning. Easy as 123, ABC.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

By offering the three key wedding aesthetic services under one company, we stand out to brides looking for ease. Brides don’t have to play telephone to connect their florist to their rental company to their planner. We do it all, and we are the only company that offers this.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The wedding industry in Pensacola is very tight. We work together so much, we are like a big family. Shout out to Great Southern, P.S Weddings/Nancy’s, Classic City Catering, Culinary Productions Inc., 5eleven and Lee House for being some of our favorites to work with.

Answers by: Chloe Sexton, Owner/Founder