Best of the Coast 2018— Community + Media/Music Featured Winners

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida

1149 Creighton Road, Ste. #1, bbbsnwfl.org

How do you define being the “best”?

Everyone has a different concept of what makes you the best that you can be. For me, being the best is being the best I can be and the best we can be as an agency.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A business that ignites potential in children’s lives.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The compassionate staff, board and Bigs that so freely give of their time, talent and treasure to ensure the lives of our Littles are changed forever.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Spending time with family and friends would be my local favorite thing to do. Oh, and my happy place—the beach.

Answers by: Paula Shell, CEO

CatCountry 98.7 Radio

7251 Plantation Road, catcountry987.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being a locally owned radio station that listeners love and advertisers cherish for the results we deliver.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Award-winning radio station that super-serves advertisers and listeners.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

CatCountry 98.7 is a live and local radio station. Unlike other Pensacola stations, we have live jocks in our Pensacola studios entertaining from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Landrum Human Resources

Answers by: Dave Hoxeng, Owner

City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department

222 W. Main St., 4th Floor, playpensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means providing outstanding parks and recreation facilities and programs for our citizens and ensuring that all citizens have access to the benefits of parks and recreation opportunities.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Your resource for living a fun, active and healthy lifestyle.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Our citizens benefit directly from their local parks in so many ways. We offer gathering places to meet family and friends, open spaces to exercise and connect with nature, educational opportunities to expand the mind and, for many, we’re a community resource where they can get a nutritious meal.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

We have so many wonderful partners in the community who help us, and we would be remiss trying to mention them all. Partnerships are essential to providing the outstanding programs, events and services that help our citizens lead healthy and active lifestyles.

Answers by: Tonya Vaden, Marketing Coordinator

Gallery Night Pensacola

13 S. Palafox, gallerynightpensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Helping grow our vibrant and award-winning downtown through a community event that celebrates the unique culture of Pensacola, while supporting local artists and business owners. Gallery Night Pensacola is constantly evolving in pursuit of being the best community event on the Gulf Coast for residents and visitors alike.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A monthly event “taking art to the streets” of downtown Pensacola.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

GNP’s 12 unique monthly events and our commitment to strengthening our community through access to the arts set us apart. We also value the continued support from our merchants, sponsors and artists who come together to make Gallery Night happen each month.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

A strong art presence is essential for Pensacola, so we fully support other great arts nonprofits in town, including First City Art Center, Bare Hand Collective, Pensacola Museum of Art, Pensacola Little Theatre, Pensacola Symphony and Foo Foo Festival, just to name a few.

Answers by: Michael Carro, President

National Naval Aviation Museum

1750 Radford Blvd., Ste. C, navalaviationmuseum.org

How do you define being the “best”?

The museum tells the story of naval aviation, which is known for its teamwork, spirit of innovation, audacity, vision and commitment to excellence in an environment in which there is no margin for error. That is a clear definition of being the best, and we are proud to honor it.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A special place that honors the best of our nation.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

What sets our organization apart is that our product is intangible—the honor, courage and commitment that is naval aviation past and present—and one that has paid dividends to every American in his or her freedom.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Our staff enjoys the various eating establishments around town, and the Blue Wahoos have hosted our volunteers on appreciation nights over the years.

Answers by: Capt. Sterling Gilliam, USN (Ret), Museum Director

NewsRadio 1620/92.3

7251 Plantation Road, newsradio1620.com

How do you define being the “best”?

To be the most excellent, effective and attractive purveyor of news and information.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

A news/information station that offers companionship throughout the day.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

NewsRadio 1620/92.3 provides news every 30 minutes, 24/7. Fox News Radio and our local news department keep Pensacola thought leaders up-to-date. We’ve also got America’s No. 1 family finance guru, Dave Ramsey, live 1-4 p.m.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Escambia County government—they are a huge organization that delivers good service to our community.

Answers by: Dave Hoxeng, Owner

Pensacola Children’s Chorus

46 E. Chase St., pensacolachildrenschorus.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” for PCC means engaging our young members and helping them develop, both personally and musically. It means building a relationship with the kids and having them return year after year, enjoying their time with us.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

PCC is a longstanding community-based children’s choir.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

What sets PCC apart is our longevity in the community and our members. 2018 marks our 29th season performing as Pensacola’s premier youth choir. Our members are both talented and professional, despite their adolescence.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Some of our local favorites include Perfect Plain, Pensacola Yacht Club, Blues Angel Music, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, Pensacola Opera, Pensacola Little Theatre, Ballet Pensacola, Pensacon and Fiesta Pensacola, just to name a few.

Answers by: Mallory Wilson, Director of Development and Community Engagement

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival

300 W. Leonard St., pensacolahabitat.org, pensacolahotwheels.org

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the best means that we’ve successfully worked with people and businesses in our community to put on an original, interesting, diverse and fun food event. We work tirelessly each year with our fantastic food trucks, generous sponsors and partners to make Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Fest a success.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Affordable housing nonprofit hangs out with food trucks, and everyone’s invited.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We put a great deal of effort into planning and putting on the fest because all funds raised go directly into our mission of providing affordable homeownership to our community. Aside from fundraising, we have tons of fun doing it and love introducing our cause to new folks.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Our new ReStore on 9th Avenue, Baptist Health Care, Bay Area Printing, Gulf Winds, Navy Federal, Synovus, Allstate (Scott Westmark), MistWorks, Wind Creek, Studer Group, New Market Plaza, Cox, Cat Country/News Radio, WEAR/WFGX, WKRG/The CW, Beach Community Bank, Grill Gas Express, Swift Supply and Gulf Coast Brewery (our sponsors *wink*).

Answers by: Blaise Moehl, Sr. Communications Associate

Pensacola Mardi Gras

124 B E. Wright St., pensacolamardigras.com

How do you define being the “best”?

The best parade considers factors like size, diversity and energy of participants and spectators. Plus growth, press, social media attention and economic impact are among other considerations.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We’re a clearinghouse and promoter of seasonal celebration January through March.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The Grand Mardi Gras Parade brings together over 200 different participating groups into one big celebration of what makes Pensacola great. The community pride and camaraderie are overwhelming, creating an uplifting event heading into spring.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

As downtown grows, having new residential options, along with entertainment and educational benefits, it’s very rewarding to consider that the Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade has consistently drawn citizens to downtown for over 100 years.

Answers by: Danny Zimmern, President

Pensacola Museum of Art

407 S. Jefferson St., pensacolamuseum.org

How do you define being the “best”?

For the PMA and for UWF, defining “best” is always about striving for excellence, promoting inclusivity and trying to help build creative communities. As such, we aim to create engaging, thoughtful, unique, innovative, curious and unexpected spaces and programs for all ages and all audiences.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

An open learning community centered on innovative visual art.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

I’m not sure how to answer this, but as a team at the PMA and UWF Historic Trust, we work hard and have fun. Creatively speaking, no idea is too crazy; nothing is off the table. I think from that approach, we are able to generate an interesting energy.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

This is a hard one to answer. We love so many of the amazing businesses downtown. We are coffee nuts at the PMA, so Bodacious, Constant Coffee and Fosko are favorites. We are big fans of Bare Hand Collective, Vinyl Music Hall, Digital Now, Revolver Records, Volume ONE and Leader Art Consultants.

Answers by: Amy Bowman-McElhone, Assistant Vice President at UWF Historic Trust Museums/Director and Chief Curator at UWF Pensacola Museum of Art

Pensacola Opera

75 S. Tarragona St., pensacolaopera.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Pensacola Opera is at its best when we work hard to serve the community in any way we can. By producing world-class opera and free community performances, we strive to put our patrons first.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Captivating music, compelling stories, community impact. No horned helmets.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Through our education and community programs, we are able to reach over 40,000 children and adults each year throughout the region. We wouldn’t be able to achieve this without the phenomenal support of our supporters, donors and sponsors.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The arts scene in Pensacola is growing more and more vibrant. We especially love working with Ballet Pensacola, Choral Society of Pensacola, Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Pensacola Little Theatre, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and, of course, the Saenger Theatre.

Answers by: Kristen Stotz, Director of Marketing

Michelle Salzman with Salz Studio

salzstudio.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Being the “best” for me is to be true to who I am and remain authentic in not only my actions for others but also in how I treat myself and my family. Being the “best” is being all that you can be for yourself and others.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

I advocate for those who cannot advocate for themselves.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

Being true to myself and listening to my heart will always set me apart from others, because there is only one of me. All things I do are because I feel they are what is best for myself and others.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

I serve on 12 boards in Pensacola. Each one has a unique place in my heart.

Answers by: Michelle Salzman, Community Volunteer

Santa Rosa Island Authority

1 Via de Luna Drive, sria-fla.com

How do you define being the “best”?

We strive to be the best by hosting many family-friendly events and keeping our beaches looking beautiful. Visitors keep coming back year after year because of the great atmosphere and the amount of activities there are here on Pensacola Beach.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We are the local governing agency for Pensacola Beach.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

The Santa Rosa Island Authority is one of a kind. We are a family-friendly beach and hold events for people of all ages.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

Pensacola Beach is home to many great businesses and attractions. It’s hard to choose a favorite.

Answers by: Kara Gauntt, HR/Events Coordinator

Studer Community Institute

17 W. Government St., Ste. A, studeri.org

How do you define being the “best”?

I love that community leadership and engagement is making a comeback. I am somewhat visible in Pensacola, but it’s really the local citizens who deserve the credit. They are smart, talented, passionate and highly engaged. I am grateful for the opportunity to live and work with them.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

Improving quality of life for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

We believe a healthy community begins and ends with two very different groups. We help local business leaders and employees build needed skills. We also create tools and interventions to help parents understand the power of early brain development. Strong businesses and well-educated children are the keys to Pensacola’s future.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

You can’t go wrong anywhere in Pensacola.

Answers by: Quint Studer, Founder

Visit Pensacola, Inc.

1401 E. Gregory St., visitpensacola.com

How do you define being the “best”?

Visit Pensacola strives to be a central voice for all things to do and see in our community. We want our site to be user-friendly, visually appealing and something someone wants to look at time and time again.

How would you describe your business to a total stranger in 10 words or less?

We share Pensacola experiences with people all over the world.

What do you think sets you and your business apart?

As the destination management organization for Escambia County, our business is to promote what we all know and love about Pensacola. We share experiences and create memories. Visit Pensacola is growing tourism as an economic engine for our community through leadership, connection, collaboration and communication and having fun doing it.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites?

The hustle and bustle of downtown to the miles and miles of sugar-white beaches. Our museums, outdoor activities, festivals and the culinary scene that is exploding throughout Pensacola. Pensacola’s community is friendly, and this city is an experience unlike any other. We are fortunate to call it home.

Answers by: Nicole Stacey, Director of Marketing & Communications